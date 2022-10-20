This week’s Time Capsule looks at highwaymen, possum hunts, rabies and jail breaks.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Oct. 26, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that highwayman Perry Clayton was in serious condition at the Cobb County jail after attempting to rob S.J. Baldwin, an elderly resident of Kennesaw, of $117 the Sunday before. A posse of police and county authorities were scouring the country for Clayton's accomplice, Lon Little.
Baldwin, who was waylaid while entering the gate to his home, said that he stabbed Clayton with a pocket knife in the left shoulder a few inches above the heart after securing his money. Although in serious condition from profuse blood loss, physicians pronounced Clayton would recover.
Both robbers left the scene in a buggy that had been borrowed from Baldwin's neighbor under false pretenses. They were traced to a point somewhere above Acworth, where Clayton was taken into custody.
♦ ♦ ♦
The paper reported on the funeral services for Mrs. Cora McCord Brown, 61, wife of former Gov. Joseph M. Brown of Marietta, who died suddenly at her home on Whitlock Avenue. She was interred in the Brown family lot in Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta. During the hours of her funeral service, every business house in the City of Marietta was closed.
Mrs. Brown was said to have been in high spirits prior to her sudden collapse the Sunday before.
Born in Lincoln County in 1861, Mrs. Brown's parents died when she was very young and she lived with her uncle, Zachary McCord of Augusta, until she married Gov. Brown on Feb. 12, 1889. During Gov. Brown's administration, she was active in the Daughters of the Confederacy and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also the central figure in several social functions while Georgia's first lady.
♦ ♦ ♦
Thirteen of Dr. Sam L. Rambo's Rotary Scouts, accompanied by A.D. Little, Geo Daniell and Jim Robertson, enjoyed a possum hunt the Thursday before near Ed Smith's place on Roswell Road. George Carnes, who was also a member of the party, furnished the hounds. Three possums were caught.
In another possum hunt story, the Rev. G.S. Bond was reported as having sprained his knee after stepping into a stump hole near Adairsville the Saturday before.
♦ ♦ ♦
Because of the recent increase in rabies cases in Marietta and the county, an ordinance requiring all unleashed dogs in the city had to be muzzled was passed at the regular meeting of the Marietta City Council the day before. Failure to comply with the ordinance meant the shooting or impounding of unmuzzled dogs.
The action was the result of a report from Dr. Todd, the county health physician, following the examination by state authorities in Atlanta of the heads of two dogs that bit four children and several other dogs the Saturday before. Both dogs were reported to contain hydrophobia germs. The bitten children were given immediate treatment by Dr. Todd.
As of Oct. 16, 1922, there had been 16 positive cases of rabies, while there had only been 11 cases for the entire year in 1921. The state at large from Jan. 1, 1922 to Oct. 21, 1922, had reported 2,172 cases treated compared to the 2,151 cases for the entire year in 1922.
75 years ago ...
The Tuesday, Oct. 21, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that a pack of bloodhounds and a fence in Policeman F.L. Jolly's yard were minor obstacles in the pre-dawn break for freedom by two prisoners from the Cobb Convict Camp that morning. The pair, last seen near Acworth, were Paul Smith of Gainesville and D.B. Browning of Summerville.
The men jumped off the county truck as it rounded the corner of Wright and Trammell Streets in Marietta around 7:30 a.m., ran through Jolly's yard, leveled the fence and headed south. The bloodhounds tracked the pair to Cheatham Hill, but witnesses said the two men hired a cab to drive them to Acworth.
Later in the Thursday, Oct. 23, 1947, paper it was reported that two more prisoners escaped while Smith and Browning were still on the run.
Bill Morris of Cedartown escaped his work gang the day before. Morris, waiting for another load of dirt at the bridge over Rottenwood Creek, rolled his wheelbarrow under the bridge and escaped into the adjoining swamp. A.L. Scoggins, who was guarding the prisoners, didn't notice Morris' absence until after he disappeared. Leroy Terrell also ran away that morning from a bridge job near Powder Springs.
