This week’s Time Capsule looks at a fire, Allatoona Dam, juke joint raids, President Richard Nixon and Dobbins Air Force Base.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Oct. 19, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that a basement fire damaged the building and contents of the structure occupied by the McBrayer Wholesale Grocery Company at the junction of Mills Street and the railroad in Marietta the Monday before. The fire was discovered at 11 a.m. and the fire department was able to extinguish it within two hours. Since the only access to the basement was in the center of the building, which could not be reached because of heavy smoke, firefighters cut holes in the floor near the doors and sent several streams of water down. The fire was believed to have been started by a plumber dropping a match while repairing the pipes in the basement earlier that morning.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the Olive Springs section reported that "C.F. Darnell had the misfortune of sticking a nail in his foot" the week before and was suffering "a great deal."
The Bascomb section also reported a foot injury befell Ernest Priest around the same time.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 9, the K.A. Campbell Store on Cherokee Street in Marietta ran an ad with the following bargains — 2 pound boxes of table salt for 5-cents, a pound of cocoa for 16-cents, a glass of apple jelly for 5-cents, lemon pie filler for 15-cents, lard was 15-cents per pound, boiling meat was 15-cents, a sack of plain flour was $1.05, grits were 3-cents a pound, 12 boxes of matches were 18-cents and Blue Ridge Coffee was 20-cents.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Oct. 19, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on the funeral for Dr. George W. Yarbrough of Dalton, "a member of the North Georgia conference and one of the most brilliant ministers of the Methodist Church in the South." Services were held at the First Methodist Church of Marietta and internment was in the city's cemetery. Dr. Yarbrough died suddenly the Tuesday before while in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
75 years ago ...
In the Sunday, Oct. 12, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal it was reported that prior to completion of Allatoona Dam, the Army Corps of Engineers was attempting to relocate all cemeteries and family burial plots that would otherwise be inundated by the reservoir. A survey was being conducted to determine what burial plots would be affected. To date, the engineers had found four cemeteries that had to be moved. Those were Cooper, Macedonia, Brewster and Hunnicutt. Others in the area were the Brooks, Floyd Meagher-Gravely and Morgan cemeteries. Plans were being developed by the Corps of Engineers to provide access to these cemeteries without relocation.
♦ ♦ ♦
Three hundred temporary general admission seats were reported in the Thursday, Oct. 16, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal as being added to the west side of Northcutt Stadium at Marietta High School in order to accommodate the capacity crowds attending football games. The seats were dug out of the west bank and wooden planks would be furnished to spectators for seats until concrete could be poured in the section.
♦ ♦ ♦
Also that day, 20 Cobb citizens were reported as having a conference with Gov. M.E. Thompson the day before regarding the immediate paving of the old Marietta-Powder Springs Road from Brooks' Store to Powder Springs. Thompson assured the group that the 5.8-mile strip would be included in the Federal Aid program for the next fiscal year. The road, which branched left of Brooks' Store, was the only section of State Highway 5 that was unpaved in the county. It was made part of the State Highway system on May 18, 1938.
♦ ♦ ♦
A United Press story picked in the Friday, Oct. 17, 1947, paper announced that 12 State Patrol troopers piled up evidence against the operators of seven Dawson County "juke joints" after a weekend raid. Patrolmen were making cases against 14 people. There were 41 fifths of bonded whiskey, 37 slot machines and some bootleg moonshine.
50 years ago ...
In the Thursday, Oct. 12, 1972, paper it was reported that "Atlanta put on her best smile for President and Mrs. Nixon's visit, but key Georgia Republicans — including numerous local candidates — were less than happy with the goings on." Marring the Nixon visit was an invitation-only reception that excluded many of the Georgians who were carrying the party's banner in the election. Many of the candidates on hand at the Regency Hyatt House to greet Nixon said they had not received invitations. The only person from Cobb that was invited was Jim Cox of Smyrna, who was State party treasurer. Cox refused to confirm that he was invited, but a source close to him said he was invited and had declined to accept. The source said the reason for the declination was that Cox didn't think the reception arrangements had been properly handled.
♦ ♦ ♦
"Old Shakey" was on her way out and a flock of noisy F-100 fighter jets were reported in the Sunday, Oct. 15, 1972, paper as coming to Dobbins Air Force Base. The Georgia Air National Guard was converting to the F-100 jets and the vintage C-124 transports — prop drive planes the guard was using — were to be phased out at the Marietta air station. The 116th Military Airlift Wing was expected to receive 18 F-100 fighters and about 160 men would be dropped from the paper-strength of the unit, which would be renamed the 116th Tactical Fighter Group when the conversion was complete.
