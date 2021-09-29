This week’s Time Capsule looks at a grist mill accident, a "liquor car" chase and a dress code protest at Marietta High School.
100 years ago ...
The Tuesday, Sept. 27, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Holsey Mull, 10, the son of C.H. Mull, living on Roswell Road near Frey's Gin, died that morning from injuries he received the day before when his father was grinding corn at a grist mill.
After Holsey came home from school in Marietta, he went down to the mill to see his father. It is believed that he was playing with a piece of old belting that was lying around and it got caught in a revolving shaft, pulling the boy in after it. Before Mr. Mull could stop the mill, Holsey "had been whipped around considerable," badly bruised and having bones broken.
The boy was rushed to Dr. Nolan's sanitarium in Marietta where he lived for 16 hours.
♦ ♦ ♦
A second story reported on the funeral of WWI soldier Sgt. Ernest Willie Davenport, Company A, 325th Infantry, whose body had just returned from its burial place in France for reinternment at Mars Hill the Sunday before. Over 1,000 people attended the service at Mars Hill Church.
Sgt. Davenport was killed in action on Oct. 14, 1918, in the Argonne Forest, while leading a detail in a charge on a machine gun nest near Sommerance, France in Ravine Aupiere. Davenport was one of the first Cobb County boys to enter the country's service and went to Camp Gordon with the first quota of men.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 5, it was announced that one-million pounds of surplus WWI pleric acid was being given to Georgia farmers for agricultural purposes and to be distributed by the Extension Division of the Georgia State College of Agriculture. The explosive was being given to farmers for land clearing and drainage.
The cost to farmers was 7-cents a pound for reworking the war material into cartridges suitable for agriculture, distribution and freight charges. Pleric acid was about 125% as strong as dynamite and was put up in six ounce cartridges.
This was the first time pleric acid had been used for agricultural reasons.
♦ ♦ ♦
The W.A. Florence Dry Goods Co. in Marietta ran a full page ad on Page 6 for their two-day Dollar Sale. Some of the items available were gingham children's dresses, heavy flannel children's night gowns, corsets, ladies' silk hose, black petticoats and ladies' felt slippers.
75 years ago ...
The Thursday, Sept. 26, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that a 16-mile automobile race ended the night before with the arrest of Harold Meers of Taylorsville after his car turned over in Bartow County near the Polk County line.
Meers was booked for transporting 30 gallons of whiskey and was lodged in the Cobb County jail. The chase began near Acworth when sheriff's deputies Marshall Bryan and G.W. Anderson pursued Meers.
After the car overturned, Meers tried to run but "fleet-footed Bryan" captured him. The "liquor car," a 1934 Ford, was so badly damaged that it had to be towed.
♦ ♦ ♦
Three automobiles were reported in the Wednesday, Oct. 2, 1946, paper as having raced down newly paved Sandy Plains Road the night before to once again cost Cobb County $1,500 and 10 days delay in completing the road construction. A similar incident happened the previous week, resulting in the same cost and delay to the county. County Commissioner George McMillan was offering a reward of $25 per person for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the guilty parties in the vandalism.
50 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Sept. 29, 1971, paper reported that Marietta High School's longhaired students would have to get their locks trimmed if they wanted to remain in school. That was the decision handed down by U.S. District Court Judge William C. O'Kelley that morning on a suit filed by three MHS students who were challenging the Marietta school board's dress code.
The following day, the paper reported that an estimated 150-250 students walked out of the high school that morning in protest of the federal district court ruling. Police said that a bomb threat was also received at the school and the buildings were evacuated while police made a search for the non-existent device.
The crowd of protesting students then walked to the practice football field between the school and Northcutt Stadium. They circled the field and one student began reading the Declaration of Independence. Principal Edwin Wolf went to the field and talked with the students. Many went back into the building for class, but a large group went back inside and "ran down the halls screaming and disrupting the classes."
The police were called, including the entire Marietta Police Department's day watch and assisting units from the Cobb County Police Department. The students were ordered to return to class or keep off school property.
The group, which had dwindled to 100, gathered in the cemetery across the street from the school and rallied for 30 minutes.
