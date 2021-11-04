This week’s Time Capsule looks at a chain gang attack, Marietta Hospital and a bomb dropped on a judge's house.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Nov. 3, 1921, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that lone chain gang guard J.M. McCrary, in charge of nine convicts, was attacked and then killed a man attempting to escape the Tuesday before.
McCrary was assaulted by two convicts while he and the prisoners took refuge from a cold driving rain in an old barn near the Dixie Highway three miles north of Marietta. The convicts attacked McCrary when he turned his back on them long enough to look out a crack in the door to evaluate the weather.
The convicts attempted to take McCrary's pistol, but the guard managed to shake the men off. The two prisoners fled in different directions.
McCrary pursued Gordon VanSant, who led the attack and had escaped once before. After ordering VanSant to halt and firing a shot in the air, McCrary fired a second shot at the convict — which struck him in the throat and killed him instantly. VanSant's accomplice later surrendered to one of the posses that were searching for him.
75 years ago ...
The Sunday, Nov. 3, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that liquidation of Marietta Hospital was voted on the Friday before by the board of directors, placing the responsibility for further and additional hospital facilities in Cobb County directly in the hands of Marietta and Cobb County officials. The announcement came from Dr. George Hagood, president, who deplored the lack of adequate facilities in Marietta and laid blame on city and county officials for continued promises but lack of action to alleviate the situation.
In the following day's paper, Marietta Mayor L.M. Blair answered those statements by saying the hospital board was attempting to shift blame from their shoulders to his. The mayor also said that there were plans to commence construction on a new hospital and "push the work as rapidly as materials can be obtained."
♦ ♦ ♦
The body of Sgt. Hugh M. Reeves, 42, of Marietta, who died in Germany on Oct. 18, 1946, was reported in the Wednesday, Nov. 6, 1946 paper as being sent home to Marietta for funeral services and burial in the National Cemetery. A native of Marietta, Sgt. Reeves was in the Army since 1928, serving in the Pacific before WWII, and in Alaska during the hostilities.
50 years ago ...
Navy investigators in Marietta were reported in the Monday, Nov. 1, 1971, paper as believing that "a wiring malfunction" caused a training jet from Marietta to release a 900-pound simulated bomb, which destroyed the home of a Tennessee judge 12 miles east of Knoxville the day before.
The training jet released the 900-pound dummy missile at the altitude of 5,000 feet. The missile crashed through the home of Judge James W. Parrott of the Tennessee Court of Appeals.
No one was injured in the freak accident, although two members of the judge's family were in the home at the time. The house was deemed a total loss after the missile ripped through the roof and tore through two floors, coming to rest in the basement after plowing through a car in the driveway.
♦ ♦ ♦
A second story that day reported that the Air Force had cleared for flight 30 of the 47 Lockheed C-5As which had been grounded a month earlier after a malfunction in the engine mounting on one of the planes caused an engine to rip off one of the giant cargo jets during a training operation at Altus, Oklahoma Air Base.
Secretary of the Air Force Robert C. Seamans announced that the Air Force had found cracks in the pylon engine mounts on seven other C-5As, but that these were not caused by wear as was the case in the Oklahoma incident. Seamans said new pylon mountings being installed on the seven C-5As were due to "improper fabrication during pylon manufacturing." The pylon mounts were manufactured by Lockheed subcontractor, Rohr Corp. of Chula Vista, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.