This week’s Time Capsule looks at a meteor, a giant rat, D.B. Cooper and The General.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Nov. 24, 1921, edition of The Marietta Journal carried a report from the Mt. Calvary correspondent on the front page. The report stated that Mr. Hunt, who lived on the Cook James place, saw a meteor fall the week before during a rainstorm, between his home and that of George Smith. The correspondent said Hunt was the only witness to whatever hit the telephone line between the two homes. Whether lighting or a meteor, the culprit did considerable damage to the line, burning the wire from the house and knocking out a plank before "bursting off" one of the pillows inside the home.
The correspondent for the Kirks section also reported the news on Page 6. This report stated that a meteor "made kindling wood out of three poles, burnt up 240 feet of wire, burst the rock pillar under Smith's house, knocked off one of the planks and did considerable damage to the phone line all the way from (the section) to the exchange in Marietta."
Astronomers believed that the meteor Hunt claimed to witness might be one of the "advance guards" of a swarm of meteors that were scheduled to arrive on Nov. 27, 1921, from the former comet Biela. Astronomers said that in 1832, the planet had a near collision with the comet missing it by only a few thousand miles. On its return in 1845, the comet was broken into fragments, which was believed to have been caused by close contact with the Sun. On Nov. 27, 1872, the planet passed through a tremendous shower of meteors that were believed to be Biela's debris.
♦ ♦ ♦
Another item on the front page reported that the gin house of H.B. Clay of the Mountain View community was completely destroyed by fire the Friday before.
75 years ago ...
The front page of the Friday, Nov. 22, 1946, edition of the Marietta Daily Journal reported how an innocent rat, trying to get a night's meal, brought out two police squad cars, four patrolmen and awakened an entire neighborhood.
The events began when a Marietta homeowner called Night Police Chief Byron Wallace at 4 a.m. reporting someone was trying to steal his car. Wallace ordered Car 1 by radio to proceed to the scene before he jumped into Car 2. Both vehicles quickly converged on the Lawrence Street site with four officers getting out and making a quick investigation of the car and the premises. Standing in a window brandishing a 16-gauge shotgun was the homeowner.
At first the officers thought they had missed the car thief, then the homeowner pointed in the direction to where he heard a noise. Charging up to a garbage container, expecting to find a thief hiding inside, Officer Harold Davis instead discovered a giant rat that had been unsuccessfully attempting to climb out of the bin.
50 years ago ...
An early-morning ice storm was reported in the Wednesday, Nov. 24, 1971, edition as striking four weeks before the official start of winter. The storm knocked out power lines serving about one-third of Marietta and caused minor power line damage throughout most of the county. Eight of the Marietta Board of Lights and Water's 28 main feeder lines were broken, cutting off power to 5,000 city customers.
♦ ♦ ♦
Brick-hurling vandals were reported in the Friday, Nov. 26, 1971, paper as smashing a dozen car windshields in West Marietta around midnight the night before. The bricks, most broken in half, were thrown through windshields and some side windows of cars. Area residents reported three long-haired men driving a red sedan around the area at the time of the destruction.
♦ ♦ ♦
Also that day, the paper carried a United Press International story about how FBI agents and police had fanned out in the Cascade foothills searching for D.B. Cooper, the daring hijacker that parachuted into the wilderness with a $200,000 ransom in a Thanksgiving Eve hijacking of a Northwest Airlines Boeing 727. The hijacking happened with 42 people aboard a flight from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, Washington. The hijacker allowed 36 passengers to disembark after he received his ransom and four parachutes.
♦ ♦ ♦
Kennesaw was reported in the Sunday, Nov. 28, 1971, paper as expecting the biggest Christmas present ever from the Louisville and Nashville Railroad. The gift, which was too big to tie a ribbon around, was coming to the city under wraps and bearing a tag, Do Not Open until April 12, 1972.
The gift was the locomotive The General, promised to Kennesaw for eight years but only now coming home to the spot that made it famous. The April date was the 110th anniversary of the engine's Civil War hijacking by Union espionage agent James J. Andrews and 19 federal soldiers when the train stopped in Kennesaw, then called Big Shanty, for breakfast.
The last time The General was on its way back to Georgia, it was hijacked by Chattanooga city officials as it passed through the Tennessee town. Chattanooga claimed the engine as its own and filed court suits to gain it. Kennesaw Mayor Louis Watts said the city would hire four guards to keep an eye on The General once it was home, providing round-the-clock protection.
