This week’s Time Capsule looks at court cases, a possum hunt, a trolley accident, a hawk and a free savings account.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Nov. 30, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Lon Little and Perry Clayton, who were charged with highway robbery in connection with the hold-up of S.J. Baldwin of Kennesaw in front of his home several weeks earlier, were convicted and sentenced to six years by the Cobb Superior Court the day before.
The case of J.S. Peek, who was charged with the murder of his wife, was committed to the state insane asylum on a writ of lunacy. The Peek case, which had been postponed several times, involved him shooting his wife to death in their home in the eastern part of the county. On another occasion, Peek barricaded himself in a field near the house and fired on everyone who came into range.
Guy Horton and M. Finley, charged with larceny of an automobile in the car theft from George Hardemann, were each sentenced to one year. Joe Turner, charged with criminal assault, was sentenced to 1-2 years. Virgil Phillips and Walter Nance, convicted of violation of the state Prohibition Act, were sentenced to one year. John W. Moore received a sentence of 2-4 years for embezzlement while John Ingram was sentenced to a year for breaking into cars.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Crusaders class of the First Methodist Church, taught by Lois Welsh, entertained the members of the classes of Daisy White and Lottie Lou Murray with a possum hunt the Friday before. The hunt was held on the farm of J.R. Griggs on Powder Springs Road where a huge bonfire was ready when the crowd arrived in cars and trucks. After the hunt, the attendees enjoyed peanuts, hot dogs and marshmallows before dispersing around 11 p.m.
♦ ♦ ♦
St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta, one of the oldest churches of the denomination in the state, was reported as being considered the eighth wealthiest. In apportionments for 1923 in the Nationwide campaign of the Episcopal Church, St. James' Church was assigned $2,164, the eighth largest quota in the Diocese.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Saturday before, John Evans of Atlanta was seriously injured while attempting to board a moving south-bound trolley at the corner of Washington and Atlanta streets in Marietta. Evans' foot slipped from the step and was run over by a wheel of the trailer. The car was moving at 10-12 miles per hour at the time. Evans was taken to Nolan's sanitarium and a portion of his foot was amputated.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 8, the editors carried an interesting story out of Africa.
A hawk swooped down on a farmer's poultry stock along the Vaal River. The farmer shot and killed the bird, but found a two-and-a-half foot-long arrow embedded in the body. It appeared that the bird had been carrying the weapon for some time.
The arrow, unlike anything from the local area, was determined to be from the Akambas tribe of Kenya, 2,000 miles away. Inquiries were made there and an Akambas man remembered transfixing a hawk with a small spear one day after it had gone after his chickens. The bird was then carried off by its mate, recovered from the wound and resumed hunting until it was shot.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Nov. 30, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on the front page that Citizen's National Bank of Marietta, which was born on July 1, 1922, had made an interesting announcement in an ad elsewhere in that edition. The ad said that every baby born in Cobb County on or since July 1, 1922 would get a free $1 savings account. The only requirement was that a parent come to the bank and register the name, address and date of birth for their baby. The bank said that every baby should start off life with a nest egg and that if Cobb's residents will furnish the babies then the bank will furnish the egg.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News of Interest Throughout The County" column:
♦The Lost Mountain section reported the following items: "Our birds must be protected. The government is spending thousands to destroy the weevil, then allow the natural enemy to be killed. We believe each covey on a place will save 100 pounds of seed cotton, then if these birds were allowed to multiply a few years, think what a saving it would be to the farmer; yet hunters are allowed to go into the fields and kill them unmercifully. ... The telephone connections here with the towns have been discontinued on account of high rates and lack of patronage."
75 years ago ...
In the Wednesday, Nov. 26, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal, a burglar was reported as breaking into Carmichael's Store on Highway 41-West the night before. The store safe was opened by the intruder, but the man left empty handed and in such a hurry that he forgot his overcoat while exiting via the front door. Police officers called for the county dogs in an attempt to track the burglar, but they were unable to strike a trail. Entrance to the store was made by removing the rear window's sash and using a log to bend apart the iron bars.
