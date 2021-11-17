This week’s Time Capsule looks at an eye injury, murder indictments, Newt Gingrich and Norfolk Southern's zoning lawsuit.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Nov. 17, 1921, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that despite a chilly morning and no official notice given, a crowd of 300-400 people turned out the Saturday before in Marietta Square to honor the return of the colors of the 321st artillery regiment to the City of Marietta.
The ceremonies were conducted from the platform of the monument of Alexander Stephens Clay. A dozen members of the 321st stood on the platform in trench uniform. On the right, facing the South, stood the color sergeant with the prized colors unfurled to the breeze.
At the top of the staff, just above the flag, two red ribbons were tied, placed there by the hands of Gen. John J. Pershing and representing the active engagements in which the regiment had taken part during World War I. One ribbon represented two campaigns, one of which was in the St. Mihiel sector. The other for 32 days on the Meuse Argone front where the regiment had been under fire for their entire length of stay — which was a record.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Due West correspondent reported in the "News Of Interest Throughout Cobb County" column that Cecil Bullard was presented a gold watch on his 21st birthday for abstinence from tobacco usage through his "boyhood days." While returning home the Friday before, Bullard saw an opossum crossing the road. He left his mule and buggy to chase it across a field. Once caught, the animal weighed 9.5 pounds.
75 years ago ...
The Thursday, Nov. 14, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported a carrier for the newspaper and a seventh grade Waterman Street student had taken a turn for the worse at Emory Hospital. The young man lost sight in his left eye the Saturday before when he was struck by a flying splinter while chopping wood in his backyard. Despite intensive use of penicillin, which specialists applied in the hope they would not have to operate, an infection had set in. He was slated for an operation later that day in an effort to save the eye. The Sunday, Nov. 17, 1946, paper however reported that doctors had to remove the young man's eye.
50 years ago ...
Two murder indictments were reported in the Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1971, paper as being among the 19 true bills returned the day before by Cobb's November-December Grand Jury.
W.F. Dailey, a former Atlanta police officer, was indicted for the Oct. 2 slaying of his wife, Mrs. Joan Young Dailey, 24, of Austell. Mrs. Dailey was shot once in the face with Dailey's service revolver. She died 15 minutes after being rushed to Cobb General Hospital.
Harold Strickland, 51, was indicted for slaying Mrs. Willie Mae Elsner, 47, of Mableton. Mrs. Elsner was killed by a close-range blast from a sawed-off shotgun on the morning of Oct. 31. She was dead on arrival at Cobb General Hospital.
25 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1996, paper reported that Newt Gingrich and his Republican lieutenants maneuvered the day before to block any challenges to his speakership the following week, when the two parties choose their leaders for the 105th Congress. Gingrich, under investigation by the House ethics committee, spoke with Republican Reps. Steve Largent and Christopher Shays — whose comments suggested Gingrich's re-election as speaker might not be automatic.
Displaying uneasiness, 15 members of the House Republican leadership felt compelled to issue a written statement saying: "We unequivocally support Newt's re-election as speaker for the 105th Congress." The statement also praised Gingrich for leading "the most productive Congress in a generation, which dramatically reduced the deficit and enacted important reforms from welfare to health care to telecommunications."
♦ ♦ ♦
Powder Springs was reported in the Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1996, paper as following in the footsteps of the Cobb Board of Commissioners by pledging financial support the night before to neighboring Austell for its defense against a zoning lawsuit brought by railroad giant Norfolk Southern. The council voted 4-0, with Councilman Sid Baxter absent, to pass a resolution authorizing Mayor Richard Sailors to pledge up to $10,000.
Austell taxpayers were expecting to incur hefty legal expenses after Norfolk Southern filed suit earlier in the month against the city over its denial of a request to change part of a 450-acre tract off C.H. James Parkway at the historic Clarkdale Thread Mill from commercial to industrial zoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.