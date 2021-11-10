This week’s Time Capsule looks at a speeding accident, fires, liquor sales and a jet fighter crash.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Nov. 10, 1921, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that Edna Duncan, daughter of Leo Duncan — who lived on the W.P. Jiles' farm one mile north of Kennesaw — was run over and instantly killed by an unknown party in "a powerful car running at high speed."
The accident occurred on the girl's 10th birthday as she was driving home a cow and young calf that had recently been bought by her father. At the time of the incident, she was in the company of her "small brother and a little cousin." The party was near the old mill building on the north side of Kennesaw when the car "sped in sight." Edna was reported as trying to get the calf over to the side of the road when she was struck. Witnesses said the driver of the car, traveling at over 40 miles per hour, didn't slow down to "ascertain what damage he may have committed."
The report said that Edna's little brother had to telephone the news to his parents who were not at home. Mr. Duncan was away in Canton and Mrs. Duncan was visiting relatives near Marietta. The children's grandmother and an aunt had been staying with them while the parents were gone.
♦ ♦ ♦
A second story on the front page reported that three years earlier, the people of Marietta had presented the members of the 31st regiment, 157th Artillery Brigade with a set of regimental colors prior to their departure to fight in World War I. These colors were "carried all thru the fierce fighting that marked the last weeks and months of the great conflict."
The Saturday before, the same regiment, "with thinned ranks due mostly to the ravages of battle," returned to Marietta and honored the city by giving back the colors in a joint program of the Rotary and Civitan clubs that included a barbecue held in Cole's Woods.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Powder Springs correspondent reported on "a disastrous fire" the Sunday before as most residents were heading to church. The fire completely destroyed the residence of R.R. Howington.
While church goers turned out to fight the fire, the flames "had gained such headway from the inside that all efforts to check it were useless." The volunteers, however, were able to save the roofs of adjoining homes from catching fire and most of the furniture in the home was saved. The origin of the fire was believed to be "in the ceiling from a defective chimney."
75 years ago ...
The Sunday, Nov. 10, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal carried an article by the late MDJ Editor Emeritus Bill Kinney about the plans for the immediate construction of a new 50-bed, city-county hospital in Marietta.
Construction was to begin with a $200,000 fund set aside by the City of Marietta. Mayor L.M. "Rip" Blair said the building would be increased to a 100-bed structure if federal funds became available after the first of the year. The action came after the Board of Directors for the Marietta Hospital announced that they had voted to liquidate the hospital.
Blair was quoted as saying: "The Board of Directors of Marietta Hospital has dumped this situation in my lap, so now they're going to get action." The new hospital was to be located on the "old Cliff Dobbs property on Church Street." Blair went on to say that "doctors aren't going to run this new hospital, but the Marietta Hospital Authority is."
50 years ago ...
The Sunday, Nov. 7, 1971, edition reported that proponents of a liquor referendum in Cobb County gained a major victory the Friday before when the Georgia Supreme Court reversed a Cobb Superior Court ruling by declaring that Cobb's citizens had been denied their legal right to vote on the question of legal liquor sales in the county.
♦ ♦ ♦
Ten ambulances were reported in the Tuesday, Nov. 9, 1971, paper as roaring through Cobb County the night before carrying injured prisoners from a Canton bus fire to burn treatment centers in Atlanta. At least 19 of the 23 prisoners returning from the Cherokee County Work Camp were critically injured. The Georgia Highway Patrol reported that the explosion and fire on the bus was caused by a can of gasoline that had been ignited by a prisoner's cigarette.
♦ ♦ ♦
A highly decorated Vietnam war hero was reported in the Friday, Nov. 12, 1971, paper as being fatally injured the day before when he ejected from his plunging Navy jet fighter while on a training mission near Baxley, Georgia.
Lt. James E. Zerblis, 26, of Newnan, who was temporarily assigned to Naval Reserve Attack Squadron 205 in Marietta, died in Appling County Hospital about an hour after he bailed out of the jet. Lt. Zerblis, who held nine Air Medals and the Navy Commendation Cross for meritorious service in Vietnam, was flying on a bomb training mission with Cmdr. Neal Gray of Marietta when something went wrong with his plane. The two men had already hit their targets and were on their way back to Marietta when Cmdr. Gray saw Zerblis' plane "shoot straight up and then start spinning downward" as the pilot ejected.
