This week’s Time Capsule looks at a Prohibition arrest, rabid dogs, a jail fire and a murder acquittal in record time.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Nov. 16, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that approximately 375 quarts of bonded liquor and the seven-passenger Studebaker in which it was concealed was confiscated by county authorities the Monday before. The owner of the car, L.P. Pierson, and occupant, Pano Apoltolak, were arrested for violation of the state Prohibition law near Kennesaw. The liquor was poured out on Tuesday and both men released on bond.
According to testimony, the pair were coming from Savannah and heading to Detroit, Michigan. They spoke freely about their job in front of the two Deputies that made the arrest, but refused to reveal the source of their contraband. The men were said to have discussed how much they paid per case and how much they were to receive upon delivery along with the costs of blockade rum and its profits.
♦ ♦ ♦
"A wedding of unusual interest throughout the state" was reported as having occurred in Acworth the day before when Elizabeth McMillan became the bride of Carl Clifford Quinn of Macon at "Kilkare," the country home of McMillan's parents. The wedding cake was made by Mrs. A. Lehman, wife of a well-known Marietta merchant.
♦ ♦ ♦
The editors reported three announcements:
♦The first was from a recent edition of the Atlanta Journal about the election of H.G. Conway of the W.A. Florence Dry Goods Company in Marietta to one of the vice president seats of the Civitan Club's national organization. The election took place at a meeting in Atlanta. Conway was known as one of Marietta's most successful businessmen.
♦The second reported that the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company was planning to open a branch store in a portion of a building being constructed on Washington Avenue just off Marietta Square.
♦The third, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, claimed that production of 6,277,000 bales of cotton, in addition to the seed that would have been ginned from it, was destroyed by the boll weevil in 1921. The report was made from estimates furnished by the thousands of crop reporters.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Nov. 16, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that despite precautionary moves by Marietta authorities, the number of cases of rabid dogs and people bitten had doubled since the city's muzzle ordinance had passed a few weeks earlier. The Tuesday before, a rabid dog in the Butlertown section bit a young man, then later bit between six to eight cows in a pasture before escaping and was still at large. The dog was said to have been the most ferocious yet. In the young man's attack, the dog brought him to the ground and bit his shoulder and arm. Marietta was now renewing their efforts to clear the streets of unmuzzled dogs and making cases against negligent owners.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News of Interest Throughout the County" column, the Davis Academy section reported on the surprise birthday dinner for W.M. Davis, 81, the day after his birthday, which was Nov. 11, 1922. Davis, who served in the Confederate Army for four years, was surprised by all of his children but one who was living in south Georgia. After the dinner, the family "joined in a good old-fashioned fa-so-la singing in the Christian Harmony, which was enjoyed by young and old alike."
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 3, Mrs. M.T. McCleskey and her children ran the following Card of Thanks ad:
"When the barbed arrow of grief has pierced the human heart, none but true and sympathetic friends can pour into the awful wound the oil of healing; and we wish to use this means of thanking our many friends for the tender words of sympathy, the exquisitely beautiful floral offerings, and other expressions of love and sympathy extended to us in the recent illness and death of our husband and father."
♦ ♦ ♦
On the Editorial Page, the editors ran the following blurbs:
♦"It's a hard matter to stop gambling on ocean liners when every ship carries a deck."
♦"The New York World says if Fords get any cheaper, a thief won't even consider taking one unless the gasoline tank is filled."
♦"We now have 35 new governors in these United States, all of which goes to show that the raw material governors are made of is still plentiful and still raw. - DeKalb (Ga.) New Era."
♦"Just when you finish scratching mosquito bites it is time to begin scratching woolen underwear. - Moultrie (Ga.) Observer."
75 years ago ...
In the Thursday, Nov. 13, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal it was reported that a prisoner in the Cobb County jail, "apparently chilled during the early hours (of that day)," set fire to six mattresses in the floor of his cell. The jailer said the prisoner — who was arrested on charges of driving intoxicated and without a license — shredded the mattresses and piled them on the floor before lighting them on fire. The man had been arrested the day before by Cobb Police after he backed into two parked cars at a drive-in one mile north of Powder Springs.
♦ ♦ ♦
Frances McBride was reported in the Friday, Nov. 14, 1947, papers as being acquitted of a charge of murdering her common-law husband in Cobb Superior Court after a jury deliberated only nine minutes. It was believed to be a record time on a murder charge.
John Emory Brown Jr., son of the deceased by a former marriage, testified that McBride and her husband, J.E. Brown Sr., were scuffling over possession of a gun in their home prior to the discharge of the fatal shot early on the morning of Sept. 15, 1947.
The law firm of John Dorsey, Luther Hames and George Stevens defended McBride. Her acquittal marked the fifth straight murder acquittal by the firm in the past year.
