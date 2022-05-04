This week’s Time Capsule looks at injury compensation, an electrocution and a murder trial.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, May 10, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Congressman Gordon Lee, after five years of work, succeeded in getting a bill by the House providing for relief to the victims at Kennesaw Mountain of the August 1917 first real artillery practice by student officers of Fort McPherson. Those named in the bill would receive compensation for personal injury or deaths caused when a three-inch shell ricocheted over to the north side of the mountain and exploded at the base of a tree, killing four people and injuring others.
♦ ♦ ♦
Forty-five seniors, the largest class Marietta High School had ever seen, were reported as getting ready to graduate at the Marietta courthouse on May 19. In preparation, the courthouse was undergoing "the most thorough cleaning it has had in years." There were also "vague 'hints and whisperings'" that the 32 girls of the class would be wearing colorful, eye-catching outfits that would blend into a perfect rainbow effect.
The Times' staff also let the Marietta Senior class edit the paper that week as part of their English course. This was the first attempt that the class had made at journalism.
♦ ♦ ♦
Dr. Todd was reported as "putting forth every effort to organize a clinic in Cobb County." This clinic was to treat patients who couldn't financially afford care. Dr. Todd was trying to secure some room in a centrally located area for people to receive treatments. He hoped that he might be able to get a room inside the Marietta courthouse. The space would be fitted with a dentist's chair and other medical equipment. At the time of the report, he had been given $300 toward purchase of the dentist chair. Each dentist and doctor in Marietta had agreed to give about two hours a week to the clinic and the drug stores agreed to furnish medication free of charge if needed.
♦ ♦ ♦
Frank Mimms of Marietta was reported as having an car accident in Atlanta the Saturday before which involved a five-year-old child that ran in front of his car while he turned a corner. The child went under the car and was severely hurt. At first it was believed the boy's skull was fractured, but later it was determined that he would recover.
♦ ♦ ♦
Richard P. Hobson, known across the country as the commander of the Merrimac during the Spanish-American War, was reported as coming to lecture on "Enforcement of Prohibition" at the Methodist Church in Marietta on May 19. Since his retirement from the Navy, Hobson had become an active member of the Anti-Saloon League.
♦ ♦ ♦
David Comfort Jr., 22, of Marietta was reported as having died the Thursday before on the train between Tallulah Falls and Cornelia from burns sustained early that morning when he was caught in an electrical arc at the Tallulah power plant. Several thousand volts passed through his body.
Comfort was on one of the platforms in the plant at 3 a.m. showing someone the equipment when he was caught in the arc. The shock threw him off the platform and his body was caught by one of the ladders and held there. The plant physician rendered first aid and restored Comfort to consciousness, but he died on the special train bound for Atlanta.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 14, the editors ran a blurb about "the smallest bank in the world." The Eugen Bab & Co. bank was a kiosk that conducted banking business in Tauenstzein Strasse, Berlin, Germany. It was the first of its kind and erected as an advertising medium but was later changed to receive and pay out deposits.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, May 11, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on a court case that had attracted attention in several counties and was being watched with interest by those in the judicial circles. Verner Vincent, a traveling man from Cartersville, was acquitted of murder in Murray Superior Court that week after being charged with killing Smith Treadwell in the man's garage on May 29, 1919.
Vincent was indicted at the August 1920 term of the Murray Superior Court and his case resulted in a mistrial. He was tried again in the August 1921 term, convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He made a motion that was later carried all the way to the Supreme Court of Georgia and the convict was reversed on seven different grounds. Vincent was given a new trial the Monday before and found not guilty the following day.
75 years ago ...
In the Friday, May 9, 1947, edition of the Marietta Daily Journal it was reported that Francis J. Scarr, associate professor of industrial engineering at the Georgia School of Technology and one of the country's outstanding transportation engineering consultants, was granted a one-year's leave of absence from his college duties to join Gen. Douglas MacArthur's staff in Tokyo, Japan, as civilian director of the Japanese motor transportation system.
