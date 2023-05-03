This week’s Time Capsule looks at a pecan plantation, Stone Mountain, a King Snake, the phantom lion hunt and the death of J. Edgar Hoover.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, May 3, 1923, edition of The Cobb County Times reported on the front page that Julia Harper Bacon was claiming in court the Monday before that the whole estate of the late Maj. G.M. Bacon of DeWitt, founder of the Georgia pecan industry, was rightfully hers and had been purchased with funds derived from her father. Mrs. Bacon was trying to break the will of Maj. Bacon where he left the whole of his estate to his brother, Sumner W. Bacon of Atlanta, and four nephews and stating in the will that he had previously made ample provision for his wife.
At the opening of court, evidence was brought forth from George Westmoreland, the Atlanta attorney who drew up the will in April 1920, and attesting witnesses, W.S. Coburn and Ruth Gill.
Taking the stand herself, Mrs. Bacon spoke at length about her marriage. She told the court that she married Maj. Bacon in 1876 and that the plantation in DeWitt where the pecan was born was purchased with $2,700 given to her by her father along with money for upkeep and development of the plantation at various times. She insisted that Maj. Bacon never owned any of the property himself and her attorneys entered into evidence tax receipts as far back as 1884 to prove the lands in Mitchell County were hers.
♦ ♦ ♦
The day before, W.E. Williams was appointed Special Deputy Sheriff to enforce the automobile laws of the state and county. Williams said he planned to tour the county, starting with Marietta, looking for cars without license tags or tag improperly placed, cars without lights and speeders. Those caught by Williams were to be hauled before the closest Justice of the Peace and bound over to Superior Court. At the time, the cost of an automobile violation was in the neighborhood of $30. In addition to the front page article, there was a quarter page ad on Page 8 from Williams titled, "Last Warning To All Automobile Owners and Drivers."
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 3, the editors ran a story about a meeting in Atlanta on April 20, 1923, where the governors of Southern states pledged cooperation and financial support for the purpose of building a Confederate Memorial on Stone Mountain. Work was to begin immediately and the first step in the campaign was for Georgia to raise $250,000 to meet the initial expenses and then the rest of the nation would raise the remainder, which was expected to run into several million.
At the dinner, Hollins N. Randolph, chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association read a letter from President Warren G. Harding assuring the committee of his active and personal interest in the movement.
75 years ago ...
In the May 2, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal, the front page "Potpourri" column, written by MDJ Editor Emeritus Bill Kinney, carried a brief, titled "Snake Charmer." Monty Calhoun, the Boy Scout field executive, was planning to tame the three-foot King Snake that he captured by hand the Friday before at Camp Blackjack. The man heard "a whirring noise while walking along the water's edge at the new Boy Scout lake and looked down to see the black and yellow 'beauty' thumping (its) thick tail on the ground." Calhoun reached down and took the snake firmly behind the head. All of the children in Pine Forest were said to be crowding into Calhoun's backyard to see the reptile.
♦ ♦ ♦
The following was reported in the Wednesday, May 5, 1948, edition:
♦Reconstruction of Elizabeth Methodist Church, destroyed by fire on April 27, 1947, was underway on the site of the former building. The completely finished and furnished new building was going to cost $25,000. Plans called for an auditorium to seat 200 people in addition to a church school.
♦Charlie Marshall, an escaped Cobb County convict, was recaptured the day before near the home of his father on Creatwood Dairy Farm, where he had been hidden with a supply of food in a haystack, according to Cobb Police Chief Esmer Ward. Marshall, who was serving time for automobile theft, was discovered by Officer Hoyt Burgess after tracking him through a muddy field from his father's house to a huge outdoor barn.
♦ ♦ ♦
The following was reported in the Thursday, May 6, 1948, edition:
♦The remains of two Marietta and two Acworth World War II soldiers who died in the battle of France were among the 113 Georgians en route to New York aboard the Army transport Lawrence Victory. In all, the ship carried 3,183 remains. The Marietta heroes were T-5 Robert L. Dawson and Pvt. Lamar H. Newsome. The Acworth heroes were T-Sgt. James L. Evans and Pvt. J.B. Morgan. The soldiers were originally interred in temporary military cemeteries at Epinal, St. Mere Eglise, La Cambe and St. Juan, France.
♦An Atlanta man, charged with driving intoxicated, attempted to sell a stolen automobile to Marietta's Police Chief Ernest Sanders. Stopped at 12:35 a.m. that morning on the Four-Lane Highway, now known as U.S. Highway 41, by Officers Dorsey Matlock and Carl Norten, the driver spent the rest of the night in jail. At 9:15 a.m., he was taken to the police station to make arrangements for posting a $100 bond. Trying to sell his 1934 Ford sedan for bond, Sanders became suspicious when the original price of $400 dropped to $325. Calling the Georgia Tag Office in Atlanta, the chief learned the car had been stolen the day before and that there was a $50 reward for its recovery.
50 years ago ...
The Sunday, April 30, 1972, edition reported that the hunt for "the phantom lion in west Cobb County" was continuing. The Georgia Game and Fish Commission announced the Friday before that they had closed off the entire swampy area beside the North Georgia Fairgrounds where the animal had been sighted and launched a methodical effort to capture it alive. The big cat had been eluding hunters for a week. It was said to have been wounded several times during the first few days of the hunt. Game and Fish officials said that if it was a mountain lion, a member of an endangered species, it was protected by both state and federal law.
♦ ♦ ♦
A United Press International story carried in the Tuesday, May 2, 1972, edition reported that J. Edgar Hoover, the controversial head of the FBI, had died in his sleep. The 77-year-old Hoover served nearly half a century as the nation's top law enforcement official. There was no immediate indication of who might succeed Hoover, who joined the Justice Department as a 22-year-old law school graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.