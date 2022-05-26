This week’s Time Capsule looks at Memorial Day, a printing press, accidents and a commercial air disaster.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, May 31, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that the 54th annual observance of Memorial Day was held at the National Cemetery the day before. The Grand Army of the Republic, the U.S. Army, the United Confederate Veterans, United Spanish War Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Disabled War Veterans each had a part in the exercises.
Special cars brought the committees, organizations and Tech High School band from Atlanta to Marietta at 10:30 a.m. A parade was formed at 11 a.m. and marched around Marietta Square before heading to the National Cemetery. Dr. William T. Stechell, pastor of the Central Congregational Church of Atlanta, was the speaker. He was applauded as he paid glowing tribute to the spirit of the thousands of American youths who had died on land and sea in defense of the nation.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Times Publishing company reported that it had installed that week another Meihle printing press. The company now had two presses in operation.
For several months the single press at the Times office was running day and night, but even at that rate it was proving impossible to take care of all the work that had to be done. At the time, the Meihle presses were "the very best flat bed presses in the printing trade."
♦ ♦ ♦
Through the efforts of Rep. Gordon Lee, the Richmond, Fredericksburg and Potomac Railroad Company agreed to authorize reduced rates for round trips from Richmond to Washington for veterans attending the Confederate reunion in June 1922. A round trip fare of $4.70 was good from June 22 to July 7, 1922. It was hoped that veterans from the Seventh Congressional District would take the opportunity to visit the nation's capitol.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News About The City" column:
♦Myriam Gatlin was reported as recovering from an automobile accident while attending a house party in Acworth the week before. Gatlin suffered a broken nose that required surgery.
♦Guy H. Northcutt was reported as having left for Los Angeles the Tuesday before aboard the Rotary Special out of Atlanta to attend the International Rotary Convention. Northcutt was representing the Marietta Rotary Club.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column:
♦The Mableton section reported J.A. Lowe had installed a radio receiving station and the area residents were hoping to listen in on some good radio programs.
♦The Center School House section reported that Henry Sinard of Kennesaw hurt his foot badly by dropping some lumber on it while working at the saw mill.
♦The Olive Springs section reported that Professor R.L. Osborn fell off a ladder and hurt his foot badly the Wednesday before. Osborn was assisting the ladies of Olive Springs Church with repairing and repainting the church.
75 years ago ...
The Monday, May 26, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported the following:
♦A collision occurred between a Greyhound bus and an automobile on a curve two miles north of Kennesaw the day before. The accident killed three Cartersville residents and injured five others.
♦A fire the day before completely destroyed the interior of a cabin and garage at Kennesaw Mountain Industries on the 4-Lane Highway, now known as U.S. Highway 41. Smoke also damaged the interior of an adjoining cabin and garage. The cause of the fire was attributed to a short in the wiring of a radio.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, May 30, 1947, paper carried a United Press story reporting a four-way investigation had begun that day into the crash of a four-engine United Airlines transport plane that cracked up and burned during take-off at LaGuardia Field in New York, killing 39 of the 48 people aboard. At the time, it was the worst commercial air disaster in the history of U.S. aviation and the first major catastrophe at LaGuardia Field, where hundreds of planes were departing daily for points all over the globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.