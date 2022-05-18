This week’s Time Capsule looks at storms, Prohibition, a Georgia Products Dinner and a proposed national park.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, May 24, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported on "one of the worst hail storms ever seen" that swept across the southwestern part of Cobb County the Sunday before. The storm damaged all growing crops and destroyed trees and buildings.
The path of the storm ran from over toward Lost Mountain southeast by Sorrell's Spring Church, the old Bud Petree place and then out to J.P. Cheney's farm. "Hail stones fell in great quantities" and "the great bulk of them being about the diameter of silver quarters." Where "the rain washed them into low places," the hail was piled up 7-10 inches deep.
Damage reports said that J.J. Kemp's entire crop was destroyed, John McEachern's barn — one of the largest in the county — was beaten down and numerous trees were twisted and torn.
Another front page story reported that a woman was killed by lightning that day on A.A. Bishop's farm a mile and a half north of Marietta. The woman and her husband were coming through the rain up to one of the barns when she was struck. The lightning was said to have burned a hole through her hat and killed her instantly. Her husband was uninjured.
While the Senior class at Marietta High School graduated at the courthouse in Marietta the Friday night before, three prisoners escaped by sawing their way through cell bars and the bars on a window. Deputy Sanders arrived on the scene just in time to prevent the escape of two other men. Those that fled were: Charles Carlisle of the Gritter District, charged with manufacturing whiskey; Joe Turner of Kennesaw, under grand jury indictment for rape; and Lon Hendricks of Atlanta, charged with whiskey possession.
Also on the front page was a story about an illegal whiskey capture. When their Cadillac would not run fast enough to suit them, the Monday before, two whiskey haulers jumped out of the car and escaped. Deputies Sanders and Groover captured the vehicle along with 40 gallons of whiskey near New Hope Church.
A full page ad on Page 7 listed eight reasons why Marietta Citizens should buy local products. They were:
Marietta
A good place to live.
Railroad facilities unexcelled.
Industries of wide variety.
Employment always assured.
The best place on earth.
They are
All together.
The Thursday, May 25, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal had a story where the organization committee for the proposed new National Bank of Marietta reported that all the stock was sold within a week's time. An application was made to the comptroller in Washington, D.C., the week before for the charter and the bank was expected to open on July 1, 1922. It was to start off with $100,000 capital stock and a $10,000 surplus with stockholders numbering over a 100 businessmen and citizens around the county.
A big Georgia Products Dinner was to be held that night at the Marietta Golf Club. Mrs. Geo. H. Keller, chairman of the arrangements, said that more than 100 reservations had been made. The dinner was planned in celebration of "Made-in-Georgia" week and only Georgia products would be served. Besides the menu, Mrs. W.E. Benson was to present the Girl's Reserves of the Y.W.C.A. in a May Pole dance on the lawn in front of the club and Ms. Glennis Hancock and Mr. Erin Farley would entertain with musical programs.
In the "News Of Interest Throughout Cobb County" column:
♦The McAfee section reported on the Saturday, May 20, 1922, death of W.T. Chastain, 64. Chastain was "born and died in the same house, having lived in Cobb County most all his life." He was a member of the Board of Education for several years and was the food inspector for North Georgia at the time of his death.
On the Editorial Page, the editors wrote:
"With Lawrence paved and opened to traffic, Powder Springs Street nearing completion, Cherokee and Forrest Avenue under way, Marietta is rapidly becoming one of the best paved towns in the state."
On Page 6, the editors ran a story titled "A Great National Park For Georgia." The story said:
"One of the biggest development projects yet proposed in Georgia is the contemplated establishment by the United States Government of a great recreational park in the mountains of Habersham, Towns, Rabun, Fannin, Lumpkin and White counties, where the government now owns thousands of acres of land in its national forest reserve.
"If the plan goes through, North Georgia bids fair to become a national summer playground, for the Catskills and White mountains, now teeming with vacationists every summer, have no more bewildering beauty and picturesqueness than can be found in the Georgia mountains.
"What the establishment of such a park would mean to the state cannot be estimated, for, if undertaken by the government, its development will be at federal expense, and it would attract into Georgia thousands of visitors from every section of the country."
