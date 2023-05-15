This week’s Time Capsule looks at the Chamber of Commerce, Marietta High School, escaped convicts and Cumberland Mall.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, May 17, 1923, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that the initial steps to organize a Chamber of Commerce in Marietta was taken up the Monday before at a meeting of leading citizens. At the meeting was Wm. Davenport, an organization specialist from the American City Bureau of Chicago. Davenport's organization had organized and reorganized Chambers of Commerce in over 500 cities, large and small across the U.S. and Canada for 10 years. Davenport previously organized Faro, North Dakota; Amsterdam, New York; Munice, Indiana; and the City Club of Chicago.
♦ ♦ ♦
The graduating exercises of Marietta High School were to be held in the Y.W.C.A. auditorium on May 25, 1923, at 8 p.m. The 1923 class had 34 members and was the second largest class at the time to ever to graduate from MHS. First honor for 1923 was to be divided between Sue Nichols and Scheule Christian, "both of whom had made splendid records in school."
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 2, the U.S. Army was reported as seeking approximately 10,000 men, according to an announcement from Fort McPherson recruiting officer Lt. James F. Morrison. The Army was attempting to recruit the men to bring up its authorized strength of 25,000 men. Enlistments were to be made for various stations in this section and in other parts of the country. It was expected that enlistments for the Hawaiian Islands and Panama would be authorized soon.
75 years ago ...
The Monday, May 17, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported:
♦Lassiter's Texaco service station at the corner of Roswell and the Four-Lane Highway, now known at U.S. Highway 41, was burglarized. Intruders smashed the glass of a back door, unlatched the lock and took the register to a pine thicket about 200 yards from the station across the highway. Breaking open the register, the thieves made off with 100 pennies.
♦ A Marietta woman was arrested the Saturday before on charges of possessing untaxed liquor in her house after police found a trap door in the floor under a chest of drawers, a pile of shoes, a sack of cement and work clothes. Inside the space were 11 half-gallon fruit jars and slightly more than five gallons of liquor.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Wednesday, May 19, 1948, edition reported the following:
♦Capt. George Loundes Harrison was reported as having died from a sudden heart attack at his home on Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta that day. An Atlanta native, Harrison was born in 1893. He graduated from Marist College and the University of Georgia, where he was active in sports and "an outstanding baseball star."
During World War I, he entered the first officer training camp at Fort McPherson and served as a captain in the 327th Infantry of the 82nd Division. He was seriously wounded in the Battle of the Argonne Forest, resulting in a shattered arm, and was decorated for gallantry in action, receiving the Purple Heart with cluster and the Silver Star. He was a real estate broker with offices in the Healey Building in Atlanta and a past president of the Marietta Country Club.
♦Robert Gibson, an escaped Cobb County convict was recaptured the day before near Ellijay after over a month's freedom. Gibson escaped by jumping off a county truck with Charlie Marshall, who had been apprehended two weeks earlier in a haystack on a Cobb County dairy farm. Police Chief Esmer Ward said that both men admitted to stealing two cars in their flight. Gibson told Ward that Marshall had become badly scaled when he removed a radiator cap from one of the vehicles after it became overheated.
50 years ago ...
The Sunday, May 14, 1972, edition reported that Rich's Inc. would join Davison's, Penny's and Sears in Cobb County's new Cumberland Mall Shopping Center. This made the complex the first in the Southeast to offer shoppers the services of four major department stores, according to County Building Inspector E.M. Woody. Rich's, which already operated two retail outlets in Cobb, finalized plans for its new Cumberland store that week.
Cumberland Mall, which was under construction on a 70-acre tract on the southwest corner of the intersection of I-285 and U.S. Highway 41, would be one of the three largest shopping centers in Georgia when completed. Cumberland Associates had already secured the initial building permit for construction of the interior of the mall and the exterior mall shell. That permit, the largest ever issued at the time in Cobb County, called for construction of an estimated $3.76 million.
♦ ♦ ♦
Pam Southers, vice-president of the Kennesaw Junior College Student Government Association, was reported in the Wednesday, May 17, 1972, edition as participating in a "Teach In" at the school. The event was officially sanctioned by the college as an educational experience focusing on the Vietnam War. Participants were camping out on the KJC quadrangle and had permission to remain there as long as they desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.