This week’s Time Capsule looks at Stone Mountain, Prohibition, World War II and Vietnam events.
100 years ago …
The Tuesday, May 11, 1920, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that a proclamation issued by Gov. Hugh M. Dorsey designated May 20, 1920, as "Stone Mountain Confederate Monumental Association Day" to draw attention to the in-progress project of carving a memorial to the Confederacy on the face of Stone Mountain. Funds raised for the carving were being given to George R. Donovan, vice president of the Atlanta National Bank and treasurer of the association.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 2, there was an ad for RATSNAP, a "rat and mice destroyer" that was being sold in Marietta at Norton Hardware Co. and the Sams Drug Store. The poison, which came in cake form, was claimed to mummify rats after they were killed, preventing odors and keeping dogs and cats from touching the bodies.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the Midway section of the "News From Our Correspondents" column, Bob Barnes was reported as falling through the ceiling of F.G. Wardlaw's home the Tuesday before while building a stove flue and hurting his arm.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the Caines District of south Paulding County, the Thursday before, Prohibition agents E.D. Wheeler, John Harper and John Clark discovered two stills. At the first, 100 gallons of beer and a dilapidated furnace were found, but the still had been removed. At the second location, the agents found a 50-gallon copper still and 400 gallons of beer.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, May 14, 1920, edition of The Cobb County Times reported in the Sandy Plains section of the "News From Our Correspondents" column that because Sandy Plains Church was demolished in the recent tornado, the Holly Springs Church invited Sandy Plains parishioners to hold their Sacred Harp signing there.
75 years ago ...
The Tuesday, May 8, 1945, Marietta Daily Journal reported President Harry S. Truman read to the nation a "solemn proclamation" about Germany's surrender to the Allied forces at 8 a.m. that morning.
Immediately following the broadcast, the city of Marietta's siren was sounded, factory whistles were blown and there was ringing of church bells. Churches opened immediately for meditation, prayers of thanksgiving, condolence for those lost in the war and pleas for divine guidance in the tasks still lying ahead in defeating Japan.
At the Bell Bomber Plant in Marietta, employees listened to rebroadcast proclamations by Truman and Winston Churchill on the public address system in all buildings during the lunch hour. The mood at the plant was described as one of quiet determination to put more effort into winning the Pacific theater where many employees had sons, brothers and husbands.
♦ ♦ ♦
Horace Loudermilk, a Marietta photographer, was reported in the Friday, May 11, 1945, paper as having won the "When Will the War in Europe End" contest that was conducted in the fall of 1944 by the newspaper. Of the hundreds of guesses sent in, Loudermilk was the only one that picked the month of May 1945. Loudermilk, whose specific guess was May 3, 1945, won $15.
50 years ago ...
In the Sunday, May 10, 1970, paper it was reported that "vice president Spiro Agnew, best known for speeches which have sharply divided American opinions, struck a national unity theme" during remarks made at the Stone Mountain memorial dedication the day before. Agnew's comments included "some mild, indirect response to youthful dissenters and other critics of the administration's policy in Southeast Asia."
♦ ♦ ♦
Sgt. Glenn Christie Duncan, 21, of Smyrna was reported in the Monday, May 11, 1970, paper as having been killed by enemy fire in Vietnam on May 3, 1970. Duncan died 17 days after arriving in the country. He was attached to Company B, 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry, 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.
♦ ♦ ♦
About 40 Georgia Air National Guardsmen from Cobb County were reported in the Tuesday, May 12, 1970, paper as being called to Dobbins Air Force Base that morning to fly armored personnel carriers, ammunition and a truck to Augusta where the National Guard was mobilizing to control rioters in that city.