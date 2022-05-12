This week’s Time Capsule looks at a golf competition, banking, birds, a Powder Springs resort, a German food crisis and construction.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, May 17, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that graduating exercises for Marietta High School were to be that Friday with 45 seniors receiving diplomas. This was the largest class to graduate at the time. There were 14 boys and 31 girls in the class. Sarah Frances Northcutt was valedictorian.
♦ ♦ ♦
The then-current issue of the Alumni Medical Review of Emory University was reported as paying high tribute to Dr. C.T. Nolan of Marietta, a graduate of the 1892 class and secretary of the State Board of Medical Examiners for several years. The Review noticed the work done by Dr. Nolan in Cobb County and the City of Marietta. It emphasized that his services to the profession "have made him one of the 'most valuable of the alumni' of the medical school." Dr. Nolan was also credited for "many of the advance strides of the profession in Georgia."
♦ ♦ ♦
The Marietta Rotary Club's golf team was reported as bringing home the golf cup from the intercity Rotary meet in Rome the Tuesday before. Competition for the cup was Anniston, Gadsden and Talladega in Alabama and Rome and Marietta in Georgia. The first intercity Rotary golf meeting was in 1921 and won by the Gadsden team. Marietta did not compete that year. The first city to win the cup three times would get to keep it.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column:
♦The East Cross Roads section reported that Horace Magarette "had the misfortune of getting one of his limbs cut with a mowing machine" the Tuesday before.
♦The Smyrna section reported that Dr. W.T. Pace lost his barn and garage in a fire the week before. In addition to the loss of the buildings, two automobiles and a number of tools were also destroyed.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, May 18, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that G.P. Reynolds, investigating agent for the closed Marietta Trust and Banking Company, told the Journal a draft for $12,500 was received that week from the American Surety Company in New York City. This was the payment of bond carried by A.H. Gilbert, the former vice president of the bank. Work on straightening up the affairs of the closed bank were progressing favorably and depositors were anticipating a substantial payment within 30-60 days.
♦ ♦ ♦
A second front page story announced that plans for the organization of another National Bank in Marietta were developing into a reality. The organization committee, consisting of D.W. Blair, Jas. T. Anderson and M.L. McNeel Sr., announced that week there was over $75,000 of capital stock subscribed. The new bank would start off with a paid in capital of $100,000 and a surplus fund of $10,000 when it opened for business on July 1, 1922.
♦ ♦ ♦
Powder Springs was reported as soon having a modern, mammoth swimming pool and pleasure resort. Work on the project began in 1921 and the Journal was told that it was nearing completion, with an expected opening date of early June 1922. The space occupied more than one block and included a large two story structure with a dancing pavilion and restrooms on the second floor. The lower floor would have a cafeteria, various refreshment stands and the swimming pool. The project was being financed by the Lindley family of Powder Springs.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News Of Interest Throughout Cobb County" column:
♦The Mt. Bethel section reported that A.W. Ledbetter had caught "some kind of a fowl, and wants someone to tell him what it is." The bird was described as the size of a crow and having large blue web feet, red eyes, a large white bill, black head and a dove-colored body.
75 years ago ...
In the Wednesday, May 14, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal it was reported in a United Press story that Gen. Lucius D. Clay of Marietta, the American commander in Europe, said that the German food crisis would remain critical for three to four weeks. Clay said it might get worse unless farmers started shipping produce to market — possibly under the direction of American troops. Clay said troops might be called out to enforce food collections for ration-short cities, "but it is the last thing we want to do." Clay also called a press conference shortly after 10,000 workers at Luneburg, Germany staged an hour-long sit-down strike in protest against inadequate food rations.
♦ ♦ ♦
Another United Press story on Friday, May 16, 1947, reported that a converted C-47 operated by the Strato Freight company crashed at the Gainesville, Georgia airport that day. The plane overshot the runway, but the pilots were not injured. The cargo consisted of 2,000 chickens and 70 crates of eggs. The chickens survived the crash, but "the interior of the plane resembled a giant omelet."
♦ ♦ ♦
The MDJ's late Editor Emeritus Bill Kinney reported in the Sunday, May 18, 1947, paper that Southeastern Greyhound Lines had purchased for $17,500 the G.H. Hardeman property at the corner of Roswell and Anderson streets in Marietta. The construction of a new $50,000 ultra-modern bus station was to get underway within the next 30 days. Included in the building would be waiting rooms, a baggage room, a restaurant and behind the structure would be a service department for minor light service — such as washing and greasing of buses.
♦ ♦ ♦
Also that day, it was reported that the John McEachern School at Macland had just began construction of a new $56,000 grammar school building to replace the structure that had burned to the ground seven years earlier. The first step in the re-building was to salvage as many bricks as possible from the destroyed school house. The reporter wrote: "It is a strange sight to watch a dozen school boys, in utter disregard for the popular attitude of youth, laboriously cleaning brick where the old building stood." The plan was to salvage some 150,000 bricks. The same youth, along with their principal, Roy Hall, operated a bulldozer to push down the old walls. One of them, J.C. Camp, scaled the walls to place hooks and guide ropes to make the demolition easier.
