This week’s Time Capsule looks at corner markers on Marietta Square, a railroad seizure, billboards and a vital C-130 order.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, May 10, 1923, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Officer Mack Lutz foiled "one of the smoothest confidence artists in the country" the Friday before when he arrested Mrs. A. Cohen, aka Miss Petal, at a local hotel and assisted her victims in recovering over $400. The woman arrived in Marietta via a car from Atlanta and made Officer Lutz suspicious when she asked for information about a northern bound train and local hotels. Telephoning Atlanta, he discovered that she was wanted there for "jumping a board bill and by two associates who claimed they had given her $400 with which to employ chorus girls for a road show."
♦ ♦ ♦
Following a month-long illness, which culminated in a stroke of paralysis the day before her death, Neddie Davenport Swanson, 49, wife of Sheriff W.E. Swanson, died at her home near Marietta the Saturday before.
♦ ♦ ♦
H.T. Collins, an employee of the Atlanta Post Office who lived near the Butlertown Crossing in Marietta, was severely hurt the Sunday before when he was struck by an automobile driven by Jim Milner, an employee at the Glover Machine Works in Marietta.
♦ ♦ ♦
Hundreds of favorable comments were made on "the handsome corner markers," which were placed the week before on the corners of Marietta Square. The markers were the suggestion of Len Baldwin, who procured the evergreens, and the containers were made and painted by the city staff under the direction of Mayor Gordon Gann. The markers were to aid motorists and police with the direction of traffic around the congested corners.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Canton Cotton Mill decided to build a new mill across the river about one mile north of the old one. Several hands and 20 mules were at work grading the site. The new mill was to be larger than the other and would represent an investment of $2 to $2.5 million dollars.
75 years ago ...
The Friday, May 7, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that Marietta Police Chief Ernest Sanders' faith in human nature was bolstered the day before and the Community Charity fund was $5 richer after an elderly woman, who had been in dire straits several months earlier, repaid a "loan" to the fund. Sanders said the woman had come in and requested a $5 grocery slip and promised to repay the money when able. As promised, the woman entered the police station and handed Sanders a five dollar bill. When Sanders told her that the grocery slip was a charitable gift, she insisted that it was a loan and she was there to repay it.
♦ ♦ ♦
A United Press story picked up in the Monday, May 10, 1948, edition reported that President Harry S. Truman ordered the government seizure of the nation's railroad network. Truman did so as a last resort to prevent a commerce-killing strike the following day by the 125,000 engineers, firemen and switchmen who run the trains. His decision came about because he had little hope of an 11th-hour settlement of the wage issues standing between the railroad operators and three operating unions.
♦ ♦ ♦
The "Potpourri" column, written by late MDJ Editor Emeritus Bill Kinney, in the Thursday, May 13, 1948, edition reported that Hooper Sign Co. had just erected the largest neon sign in North Georgia at the Roswell Street used car lot owned by Harold Benson and Bob McEntyre. The "monstrosity" was 115-feet long and contained over 600 feet of neon tubing.
50 years ago ...
In the Monday, May 8, 1972, edition, workmen were reported as putting the finishing touches on a billboard depicting the Enterprise from TV's "Star Trek." The billboard was at the corner of the Four-Lane Highway, now known as U.S. Highway 41, and Clay Street. It was promoting the popular science fiction television show airing on WTCG (Channel 17).
♦ ♦ ♦
The Pentagon was reported in the Tuesday, May 9, 1972, edition as asking Congress to purchase 12 more C-130 Hercules cargo planes — the 12 planes Lockheed-Georgia needed to keep its C-130 production line moving in 1973. The Pentagon's request, which came from Defense Secretary Melvin R. Laird, virtually assured Lockheed that the authorization for the 12 aircraft would be approved. The entire Lockheed Aircraft Corp. had been holding its corporate breath over the matter of the 12 C-130s, since there was a strong possibility that the huge Lockheed-Georgia plant in Marietta could have been forced to close its doors without the order.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the Friday, May 12, 1972, edition, it was reported that Cobb District Attorney Ben Smith announced that he would not seek reelection to his office. His top assistant, Buddy Darden, immediately announced for the position with Smith's endorsement. In an unusual twist of names, it was a case of Benjamin Franklin Smith stepping down and supporting George Washington "Buddy" Darden to succeed him.
