This week’s Time Capsule looks at the smallest still captured in Georgia, a boll weevil experiment and a heated snowball fight.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, March 1, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that the Georgia Marble Company received a $400,000 order for Georgia white marble that week, which would be used for construction of the exterior of the new church in Lackawanna, New York. The order was the largest single job ever undertaken at the time by a Marietta firm. It represented nearly a year's worth of work.
♦ ♦ ♦
The local funeral services for Sgt. Horace Orr, the first Marietta man to be killed in action in World War I in France, was to be held at the Presbyterian Church the following Sunday. Sgt. Orr, a member of the 325th Infantry, was killed instantly in action while the American forces were making their drive through the Argonne. His body was being returned from France and expected to arrive in Marietta from New Jersey the following day.
♦ ♦ ♦
Claude Kile was arrested the Saturday before after his theft of the cash box from Marietta's city offices while Clerk C.E. Power had his back turned. Kile was caught with silver in his possession along the railroad. When brought back to the offices, he told where the cash box and the paper money had been hidden. The amount of money in the box was nearly $200.
♦ ♦ ♦
Gov. T.W. Hardwick outlined his opinions of the state tax problem at the 17th anniversary meeting of the Rotary Club the Friday before and urged that an income tax be substituted for the present ad valorem tax. Hardwick said it didn't matter how or why the state was in debt; the fact remained that the state was in tremendous debt and it would never get out on its current system of taxation.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column:
♦The Woodstock section reported that the home of Wm. Mullinax was destroyed by fire the week before. This was the fifth home to burn within the past 13 months.
♦The Highlands section reported R.P. Cox had opened up a corn mill at his home and he would be grinding every Saturday morning.
♦The Kennesaw section reported the death of John Brown, 19, the son of J.H. Brown, who was killed by a train the Thursday before. Funeral services were held the following day and burial was in Kennesaw's cemetery.
♦The Olive Springs section reported that Earl Show, the son of G.M. Alexander, suffered an accident while hauling wood. He fell off the wagon and a wheel ran over his foot, fracturing the bones.
♦The River Hill section reported that Will Prichard's baby was badly burned a few days earlier. Prichard was carrying a shovel of fire from one room to another when the little fellow ran into the shovel.
♦ ♦ ♦
The smallest still captured in Georgia was being exhibited on the corner of the mantel in the Sheriff's Office at the Marietta courthouse. The still had the capacity to make one pint and was built for operation on top of a small stove. Tom Sanders and Alonza Taylor captured it the Monday before at the home of Sam Metz on the Hubert Lindley farm near Powder Springs.
On Feb. 20, 1922, Sheriff Swanson, Sanders and Groover also captured Jim Davis and a 30-gallon cooper still four miles northwest of Acworth. They poured out two gallons of whiskey and 600 gallons of beer. The same officers captured a 25-gallon still in the basement of a home below Mableton the following Wednesday, which was fired up and ready for operation. There were 400 gallons of beer on hand that was poured out.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, March 2, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that "a pair of lively little cotton destroyers" named Johnnie Weevil and Jennie Weevil were brought in a bottle to the Journal offices the Saturday before by F.R. Kirk, a prominent farmer in Marietta. Kirk captured the boll weevils to settle the argument as to whether the bugs could live through freezing weather. The pair had gone through several days of confinement in ice, were thawed out over a red-hot stove and then confined in an air-tight bottle for several days. The pair of weevils were not impaired. They reared up on their hind legs, made rapid movements from one end of the bottle to the other and occasionally attacked the bottle's stopper with their beaks.
75 years ago ...
The Thursday, Feb. 27, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that burglars broke into the Marietta Nursery the Sunday before and stole three dozen pairs of scissors, two dozen pencils and a butcher knife. The theft was believed to be committed by juveniles since nothing of real value was taken. In addition to ransacking the place, the prowlers also fried eggs and drank soft drinks stored in the refrigerator.
♦ ♦ ♦
Grade school children weren't the only ones excited by the first snow of the winter. The Sunday, March 2, 1947, paper reported on an incident that happened the Friday before. Three Marietta women discovered that snowballing, usually a harmless sport, can go to the head - along with tin cans. On her way into town, one woman encountered two of her neighbors who began throwing snowballs at her. Disregarding them, she proceeded into town and bought, among other things, some tin cans of paint. Returning to Clay Street, her neighbors continued to throw snowballs at her. This time, the woman joined in and words began to fly with the icy missiles. Deciding that the soft snowballs weren't conveying their feelings, the women began throwing the paint cans. One woman was treated for head injuries and all three ended up swearing out warrants against each other in the Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.