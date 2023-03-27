This week’s Time Capsule looks at Judge Kennesaw Mountain Landis, a brick sale, rabies, Juan Ponce de Leon Gill and a tornado.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, March 29, 1923, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that there was a joint meeting of the Rotary and Civitan clubs in the club rooms of the Civitan Club the week before about plans for launching a Marietta Chamber of Commerce. Businessmen and manufacturers all over the city were in favor of the idea and pledged their cooperation. A call for a mass meeting was expected to be issued through the newspaper.
♦ ♦ ♦
Judge Kennesaw Mountain Landis, arbitor of American baseball and former judge of the U.S. District Court in Chicago, accompanied his wife that day to Marietta. He paid his first visit to the mountain for which he was named and where his father was wounded in battle on the day of his birth. Judge Landis arrived in Marietta after a drive around the city and luncheon at the Dew Drop Inn. He was taken over to the mountain by Dr. P.L. Knott, commander of the local post of the American Legion and Marietta Mayor Gordon Gann.
The article went on to say that "Judge Landis, who is enough of a Southerner to eat sweet potatoes though he does like them with pepper and salt, expressed his delight at being able to visit Marietta." On his trip around the mountain, he visited the spot where his father's regiment was stationed and later went through the Marietta National Cemetery where many of his father's comrades were buried.
♦ ♦ ♦
The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution were reported as having an Easter egg sale that Saturday at the Norton Hardware Company's store in Marietta. Hundreds of various colored eggs in plain and fancy designs were to be sold with funds going to the care of historical objects and locations.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, March 29, 1923, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on the plan that Rev. Fred H. Ray, pastor of the Powder Springs Methodist Church, was pushing to help with building their new church building. The plan was a "brick selling" where folks sold a small red cardboard souvenir brick for 25-cents, which was the cost of one actual brick, bought, shipped and placed in the new church building.
Rev. Ray also arranged the following prizes for those that sold the most bricks within the next five weeks - a Motorbike bicycle, a crystal radio set with headphones included, an Eastman Kodak camera, a pair of roller skates and a year's subscription to a boys' or girls' magazine. Anyone who sold at least four bricks would be given a medal. The contest opened the Tuesday before and a host of young people were reported as being determined to outdo each other in the race for prizes.
♦ ♦ ♦
At the bottom of the front page was a photograph titled, "Triplets in Salvation Army Care." The triplets were three of the over 50 infants gathered up by the Salvation Army workers throughout the Southern Division of the Salvation Army, which was located in Marietta. The father of these babies served overseas during World War I and saw the Salvation Army "perform under the most trying circumstances." Since the loss of his wife, he gave the little ones up to the Salvation Army's care.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News of Interest About The County" column, the Kirks section reported on measles and mad dogs. School teacher A.C. Moore had come down with the measles and school was suspended until summer. Several of Moore's students were believed to be at risk of catching the disease. The correspondent also stated that a mad dog had made a tour of the section, biting several other dogs.
On Page 5, the State Board of Health reported that they sent out 2,476 rabies treatments in 1922, which was about double the amount sent in 1919. That meant that 2,476 people had to visit their physician 21 times and be punctured with a needle 51,996 times. While the treatment worked, there were the occasional individuals that suffered an awful death from the disease.
The article went on to say that muzzling dogs was the most effective means of rabies prevention. It was also proposed that all dogs be taxed and that tax money be given to the State Board of Health in order to make and distribute the rabies treatment and that all dogs be immunized with the treatment.
75 years ago ...
The Wednesday, March 24, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal announced the death and burial of Juan Ponce de Leon Gill, 84, a great grandson of the famous explorer Juan Baptiste Ponce de Leon. Gill died that day at 7:30 a.m. after an extended illness at the Marietta home of his daughter, Mrs. Joseph E. Brown. Gill, who lived in the city with his daughter for the past 17 years after a life of adventure and world travel, was to be buried the following day in Mt. View Cemetery.
A native of New York, Gill made his home at West Park on the Hudson, leaving at the age of 20 to travel the world as a captain of one of his father's fleet of sailing vessels. He was a noted horticulturist and was credited with planting the first grafted pecan grove in South Georgia.
He settled in Albany and married the former Ms. Douschka Holcombe. His mother was Countess Ponce de Leon from Ponce de Leon and Castile, Spain. Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta was named for his family.
♦ ♦ ♦
A tornado reported in the Sunday, March 28, 1948, edition cut a five-mile swath north of Cartersville before dawn the day before. Four people were injured and a number of buildings were destroyed. Early estimates on the damage was $50,000, but it was expected to rise after a full survey was made. Five homes and a tavern were destroyed and 11 other homes damaged. The shipping plant of the Bartow Textile Company, which made bedspreads, was affected and most of the stock ruined. The smokestack of the textile plant fell through the roof the bedspread laundry building.
In the Monday, March 29, 1948, edition, it was reported that Senior Scouts of Post 2002 experienced the tail end of the tornado that struck Cartersville when it passed over Camp Dobbs in Pickens County. Sleeping in the upstairs section of a boathouse, the boys woke at 3 a.m. when the building began to sway with the wind and roaring thunder, making it impossible to sleep. Impossible, except for two boys - Bill Cox and Louis Seaborn - who slept through the entire storm. The Scouts said that the wind struck at 75 miles per hour and "blew like the devil."
