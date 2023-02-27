This week’s Time Capsule looks at the Delk system of fresh water supply, the Swat-The-Fly campaign, a train wreck and Georgia firsts.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, March 1, 1923, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that the Delk Manufacturing Co. of Marietta, composed of James E. and Arthur Delk — builders of the Delk system of fresh water supply, were receiving orders for complete water systems faster than they could be filled for the past several days.
The Delk system was different from any previously used in pumping water from a well and it did not require a storage tank. Water in the Delk system was forced to the top of the well by compressed air and then delivered directly to pipes equipped with faucets. The system could be used on a farm or in a suburban home. Another of its features was all of its parts were above water at the top of the well where they could be inspected at any time and be kept free from rust.
♦ ♦ ♦
Businessmen all over Marietta were reported as having met the past week to discuss organizing a Chamber of Commerce.
A meeting was expected to be called soon to decide if the Chamber would be composed of Marietta businessmen alone or whether the organization would include businessmen from all over the county. Under a proposed plan, the Chamber would have a full time secretary and office force sufficient to take care of its needs. The secretary would be a man familiar with commercial and civic work who could bring to Marietta industrial plants and manufacturing enterprises.
♦ ♦ ♦
Interest in the Swat-The-Fly campaign, which was to be carried out in Cobb County during the week of March 12, 1923, was heightened by a movie announcement for The Strand Theatre. A special moving picture depicting the ravages of the common house fly was to be shown at The Strand on March 3, 1923, with speakers from the state Food and Milk Inspection Bureau delivering addresses.
On Page 15, Hodges Drug Co., on the north side of the Marietta Square, ran an ad about the campaign. The store was paying 10-cents a pint for all the flies one could bring, dead or alive, between March 12-17, 1923.
♦ ♦ ♦
Renovations to the First Baptist Church in Marietta were expected to be completed soon and their new $5,000 pipe organ installed in time for Easter services in the newly erected organ loft. All seats, carpets and interior furnishings of the church had been repainted and cleaned. The bapistry was also said to be the finest in all of Georgia.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Gordon County grand jury plunged into an investigation of the Dixie Flyer wreck near Calhoun that happened the Monday before. Two people were killed and 15 were injured, according to officials of the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railway. Judge M.C. Tarver, holding court in Calhoun, called the grand jury before him and charged that if the reports were true that the train was running at an excessive speed over a recently worked-on roadbed at a sharp curve then the engineers of the double-header should be indicted for involuntary manslaughter in the commission of an illegal act.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News About The City" column, written by Mrs. J. Glenn Giles, it was reported that Mrs. Joe Boston of Atlanta was confined to her home on West Peachtree Street after suffering painful injuries the week before when she was run over by a car.
♦ ♦ ♦
Below are some of the facts listed in a Page 7 article titled, "Where Georgia Comes First":
First in America to build an orphan asylum, 1740, showing loving interest in others. First to have a vagrancy law, 1818, no idle people in Georgia.
First Christian baptism in America, 1540, in Ocmulgee River. First cannon ever fired in America, 1540, by one of De Soto's men in the same area.
First to have a Sunday School — John Wesley at Savannah, 1735. First to have a hymn book - Charles Wesley, published at Charlestown, 1737.
First botanical garden in the South, 1833. First to have a paper mill in the South, 1839. First to discover ether as an anesthetic - Crawford W. Long. First to cultivate grapes - Worsham de Lyon, 1735.
First to have a state university - 1784. First to have a College for Women - Wesleyan Female College, Macon, 1836. First woman in the world to receive a diploma - Catherine Brewer.
First woman to own and edit a newspaper - The Washington Gazette, 1802, Mrs. Hillhouse of Wilkes County. First woman to own and be president of a railroad - Mrs. J.P. Williams. First woman to receive a commission from the U.S. government - Octavia LeVert, 1855, Paris Industrial Exposition. First state of the Union to furnish a woman for the U.S. Senate - Mrs. W.H. Felton.
First Southern state to sign the U.S. Constitution. First and only vice president of the Confederate States - Alexander H. Stephens. First to offer troops to the Confederate government - Oglethorpe Light Infantry, Savannah. First to have a mother send 10 sons to the Confederate Army. First to have a father send 12 sons to the Confederate Army.
Of the nine climate belts in the U.S., Georgia has eight.
75 years ago ...
The Monday, March 1, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported the following:
♦Three Marietta police officers surprised burglars at work in the Cobb Co-operative Dairies' Roswell Street office the day before. One of the culprits lost a shoe and a cap while fleeing from the dairy. These were retrieved by officers, who tried to track the youths with dogs from the Cobb prison camp. Within 10 hours, police arrested the trio — who also admitted to breaking into The Tavern on Feb. 13, cracking the safe and stealing $300.
♦Mary Eula Meaders was reported as the only leap year baby born the day before at Marietta Hospital. Mary Eula was born at 5:30 a.m. to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Meaders of Marietta.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Triple "H" Inn on the Four-Lane Highway, now known as U.S. Highway 41, was reported in the Thursday, March 4, 1948, edition as having been totally destroyed by fire. One of the county's newest and finest eating establishments burned at 2:30 a.m. that day. C.H. Spinks, one of the owners, suffered bad burns on his hands and face and lacerations on both arms trying to fight the flames and remove equipment from the burning building.
