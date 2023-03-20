This week’s Time Capsule looks at illegal liquor, the youngest reporter in Georgia and a lumber pile cave in.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, March 15, 1923, edition of The Cobb County Times ran a story that day announcing that the Deraney Brothers firm, which had received threatening letters at various times demanding they leave Marietta, were selling their store house and stock of goods. The Syrian families were planning to leave Marietta the first week of April and would not disclose where they were relocating.
♦ ♦ ♦
Dead Man's Curve on Peachtree Road, the scene of scores of car accidents, was reported as seeing another possible fatality crash the Tuesday before. Roswell resident H.D. Campbell's car was hit and smashed by a speeding limousine that police believed was full of contraband liquor. Campbell was thrown violently from his car, which overturned on him, burying him beneath debris while the other car continued speeding on its way to Atlanta.
Policeman E.J. Tuggle heard the crash and rushed to the scene on a Buckhead street car. With help from the car's crew, they lifted Campbell out from his demolished automobile and a passing motorist took him to Grady Hospital.
♦ ♦ ♦
A pair of deaths were reported on the front page.
O.T. Sewell Jr., 28, was reported as having died on Feb. 3, 1923 in the Philippine Islands on a trip around the world with the U.S. Navy. Funeral services were held for Sewell the Tuesday before at the chapel of Awtry & Lowndes with Rev. A.J. Morgan and Rev. J.S. McLemore officiating. Burial was in the family cemetery near Smyrna. Sewell had served in the Navy for 12 years and advanced to chief ship's fitter.
Wilford Hall, a well-known farmer of the Shoal Creek district, was reported as having died the week before at home after a week-long battle with pneumonia. His funeral was held at the Shoal Creek Cemetery.
♦ ♦ ♦
Former Marietta resident Mrs. Leonard H. Brown was reported as having won the first prize in a newspaper circulation contest conducted by the Lakeland, Florida Star Telegram. The prize was a new Willys-Knight automobile valued at $1,395.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Times also reported on the front page that it had on its staff the youngest reporter in Georgia - Waunet Brooks, the correspondent for the Osborn Academy section. Brooks was 12 years old, "one of the brightest pupils of the Osborne School," and her reporting wasn't confined to school happenings but widely covered the news of the community "in a fashion that might serve as a model for other reporters."
75 years ago ...
The Thursday, March 18, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that Lucile Cash of Marietta was held in the Cobb County Jail following her arrest by Sheriff's deputies on charges of possessing illegal liquor. Cash was arrested at her home on Elizabeth Tower Road when she was found in possession of a large quantity of non-tax-paid whiskey. The liquor was found in pint bottles hidden inside the building and under the house.
♦ ♦ ♦
Richard Phillips, the 2-year-old son of R.B. Phillips of Moon Street, was reported in the Friday, March 19, 1948, edition as being revived by artificial respiration after a pile of lumber caved in and nearly suffocated him. Richard was playing at a new building lot adjacent to his home with other children after workmen left the job site for the day. The children used a tunnel-like opening in a pile of lumber for their games. When the structure caved in, it trapped Richard and 9-year-old Margaret Davenport. Margaret, whose screaming for help brought neighbors to the scene, was freed without injury. After Richard was freed and given artificial respiration, the boy fully recovered.
