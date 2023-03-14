This week’s Time Capsule looks at a storm, forest fires and gambling.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, March 15, 1923, edition of The Cobb County Times ran on the front page a letter from the Deraney Brothers firm. The letter was the latest development in a case of threatening messages against the Deraneys and the Syrian community in Marietta. Charlie Deraney, one of the merchants in the Marietta Square firm, had his house bombed by dynamite on Dec. 28, 1922.
In their letter addressed "To The Public," the brothers stated that they had signed a lease to rent their store on the Square on June 3, 1922 from Frank Rogers. The agreement was for a term of two years at $75 per month. The brothers wrote that they had tried without success to get Rogers to release them from the agreement or allow them to sublet the store. The brothers appealed "to those who want us to go" to help them get released from the lease or be allowed to sublet the store for the remainder the lease's term.
♦ ♦ ♦
J.H. Hamilton, an Atlanta architect, had been selected to draw the plans for the new Second Baptist Church building in Marietta. The new structure would replace the recently burned church at an expense of approximately $10,000.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the following appeared:
♦In the Flint Hill section, W.K. Knight was reported as still using crutches after cutting his foot with an axe several weeks earlier. Lee Bowden was also seeking help from the men in the section one day that week to rebuild his barn. Bowden, one of the area's best and "most up-to-date farmers," lost his barn and all of its contents in a recent fire.
♦The Windy Hill correspondent wrote that they saw "a most peculiar egg, laid by one of Mrs. Fortner's hens." The writer went on to say: "It is just the shape and size of a newly hatched chicken. It has a soft shell and the white forms the head, neck and crop, while the yolk forms the body. It has a bill and tail, everything except legs and feet."
♦In the Orange Hill section, Harry Smith was reported as completely severing the thumb on his left hand the week before when he slipped while splitting wood with an axe.
♦In the South Kennesaw section, a heavy wind and rain storm was reported as hitting the area the Tuesday before. Several out buildings were blown down but there was no serious damage.
♦The South Oak Grove correspondent also mentioned the storm, reporting that four miles northwest, Payne's School House "was taken off its pillows and set down" with "a stump crushing through the floor." No one was hurt. The report said there were a lot of trees blown down and several out buildings lost their roofs.
75 years ago ...
In the Monday, March 15, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal it was reported that the county was swept the day before with forest fires that destroyed a large amount of valuable timber. The county's firefighting unit received several calls it was unable to answer because it was already fighting a fire in another section of the county.
The first alarm sounded at 12:05 p.m. The fire at Jack John's farm on Austell Road, which was believed to have started from burning trash, spread to Pat Johnson's adjoining farm and burned 10 acres. Moving over to Orange Hill Road at 12:30 p.m., the firefighters battled a 30-acre blaze on the farms of George Ward, I.W. Nance and J.T. Greer. At one time the fire threatened a large apple orchard owned by Nance.
Burning trash that got out of control was blamed for the third fire of the afternoon, which burned 70-acres of woods at Allendale on the Bankhead Highway. This fire started at noon but wasn't controlled until 3:30 p.m. Damaged farms included those owned by L.M. Green, Mrs. Dodgen, Joe Summerlin and adjoining property owners.
♦ ♦ ♦
The editors carried a United Press story in the Wednesday, March 17, 1948, edition where two young boys ran to the home of the Rev. W.P. Pearcy the Sunday before to tell him that his Westminster Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis was on fire. Through the prompt action of the boys, aged 8 and 9, the damage was limited to $3,000. Pearcy gave each boy a crisp new dollar bill and praised them. Then the boys admitted to police that they were the ones who had set the fire.
50 years ago ...
In the Thursday, March 16, 1972, edition it was reported that agents in the GBI and Atlanta Gambling Squad detectives raided a residence in the Treetop Apartment complex on Akers Mill Road the day before and broke up "one of the largest bookmaking operations in Georgia history." Two Atlanta men were arrested on a number of gambling charges, but were released later on bonds totaling $23,000. GBI Agent Ken Copeland said the operation "involved a multi-million dollar handle each year."
