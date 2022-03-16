This week’s Time Capsule looks at a pair of deaths, a lightning strike and "one of the largest bookmaking operations in Georgia history."
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, March 22, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that the Woman's Club of Austell laid the cornerstone of their new clubhouse the Saturday before. All of the materials for building the clubhouse were given to the club, the lot having been previously purchased by the club. The building was to be made of logs and similar in style to the well-known Log Cabin on the Marietta-Atlanta Road.
The service was opened by Rev. L.D. King, "America" was sung by the school children and Mrs. A.B. Karwisch, president of the club, welcomed everyone to the ceremony. Mrs. John M. Graham, president of the Cobb County Federation of Women's Clubs, gave a speech on educational advancement, extension of library facilities and civic improvement. Mrs. V.D. Scott read the history of the Woman's Club of Austell, which was founded in July 1913.
♦ ♦ ♦
An announcement was made the Thursday before that Guyton P. Reynolds was appointed the liquidating agent for the Marietta Trust & Banking Company by the state banking department. This action came after 22 indictments were returned against A.H. Gilbert and George H. Sessions by the grand jury for embezzlement and larceny of bank funds the week before. Gilbert was vice-president and Sessions was the cashier for the institution.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, March 16, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on the shooting death of John Nolan, who was remembered as being tried twice in Cobb County for a train robbery between Atlanta and Austell.
Nolan was killed in Trenton, South Carolina the Monday before in a gun battle with officers. Nolan and his partner L.K. Rawls had blown open and looted a safe at Wise's Mercantile Company and were in the act of attempting to blow the safe of the Mathew & Whitlock company when they were surprised by police. Rawls was later arrested by a posse after escaping in a car.
Nolan had spent several months in jail in Marietta and was convicted of train robbery in his first trial and sentenced to 20 years, but was cleared in his second trial and released. He was later jailed for burglary in Fulton County in 1920. He was also known as having figured prominently in an escape from the state prison at Milledgeville on Dec. 15, 1921. He escaped with Charlie Hayes, who was serving a 20-year sentence in connection with the robbery of a College Park bank, and Julius McIntyre, who was serving a one-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter.
♦ ♦ ♦
The death of Samuel Dobbins, 7, the son of W.W. Dobbins, was reported the Wednesday before as occurring near the Midway school house seven miles west of Marietta on Lost Mountain.
Samuel and his playmates had been dismissed for recess and were playing around where Mr. Henry Hamby was cutting down a tree with a double-bit axe. Hamby was trimming off branches from the fallen tree when the little boy ran behind him. On a backward stroke, the point of Hamby's axe cut an inch long gash in the boy's side, severing an artery and causing Samuel to bleed to death despite all attempts to save him.
♦ ♦ ♦
G.W. Collins, a young farmer living on Judge J.M. Gann's farm five miles north of Marietta, was reported the Saturday before as being severely shocked by a bolt of lightning during a heavy electrical storm.
Collins was drawing water from the spring using the windlass, which operates a number of buckets attached to a wire that brings water two yards up from the spring. Lightning struck a tree near the spring and traveled through the wire to Collins. He was found unconscious, but recovered about two hours later. Collins' young wife and 12-day-old baby were at home when he was struck.
75 years ago ...
In the Monday, March 17, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal it was reported that President Harry S. Truman nominated Lt. Gen. Lucius D. Clay of Marietta, Commander of U.S. Army forces in Europe, to be a four-star general. Clay, now a Brigadier General, assumed command of all U.S. forces in Europe, taking over from Gen. Joseph T. McNarney at a military ceremony in Frankfort, Germany.
50 years ago ...
In the Thursday, March 16, 1972, edition of the paper it was reported that Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents and Atlanta Gambling Squad detectives raided a residence in a Cobb apartment complex and succeeded in breaking up "one of the largest bookmaking operations in Georgia history." Two Atlanta men were arrested on a number of gambling charges, and both were later released after posting bonds totaling $23,000. GBI Agent Ken Copeland said the bookmaking operation "involved a multi-million dollar handle each year."
