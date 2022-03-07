This week’s Time Capsule looks at a train accident, fires, indictments, Babe Ruth and the Harlem Theatre.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, March 15, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that the Friday before, Sim Gilbert Pair, a well known young Cobb County man, was killed and his younger brother, Robert, was badly hurt when a northbound passenger train struck the car they were riding in at Mozley's Crossing, three miles south of Marietta. Pair was taking his brother to school in a heavy downpour and failed to see or hear the train until it was too late to escape. The train, known as the "Little Hook," was going full speed when it struck the car — which was carried 400 yards on the front of the engine and had to be recovered by a train crew. Sim Pair was unconscious when removed by the crew and died within an hour at the Marietta sanitarium. A "peculiar" fact about the accident was that the deceased wasn't mangled, no bones were broken and the only mark upon him was a slight scratch upon his nose. His death was believed to have been caused by "internal injuries or shock."
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News from our Correspondents" column, the Blackwells section reported that the house occupied by John Prayther at Mrs. N.J. Knight's property was partially destroyed by fire the Monday before. With the help of several passersby, the flames were extinguished.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, March 16, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that 22 indictments were returned the day before against A.H. Gilbert and George H. Sessions by the grand jury. The charges were embezzlement and larceny of the funds of the Marietta Trust & Banking Company, which went into the hands of the State Superintendent of Banks on Feb. 4, 1922. Gilbert was vice-president and Sessions was the cashier for the institution; the only officials in active charge of the bank's business. A recent audit showed the bank was short $233,000. The indictments covered a large number of unlawful transactions in connection with the bank.
♦ ♦ ♦
The editors wrote the following on the Editorial Page:
"To do something no one else can do, or do something better than anyone else can do it. That's the key to wealth and fame. The ball player may envy 'Babe' Ruth, with his salary of $75,000 for 1922 — but 'Babe' earns the money. He's entitled to it, and all the glory he can get out of it. In a few years the king of swatters will step down and out. There is a bigger salary and greater fame awaiting the batsman who can top Ruth's record."
75 years ago ...
The Sunday, March 9, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported the closure of the five-day-old Harlem Theatre, a black movie house at 118 Lawrence Street in Marietta, as a fire hazard. The theater, being operated without a permit, was located "on the second story of one of the oldest buildings in Marietta" and situated above a restaurant. The theater had only a front stairway as an exit and was heated by a coal burner. Fire inspectors said that the brick building possessed a composition roof and an interior of wood frame partitions, which were dry and easy to burn. Besides old paper shades, which were pulled down over the windows, Marietta Fire Chief Howard Schaffer said the theater did not have adequate lighting or ventilation. With a seating capacity of 100 people, the venue — which had been showing films of Joe Louis prize fights — would be a death trap in case of fire.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Smyrna Men's Club was reported in the Tuesday, March 11, 1947, paper as asking the Smyrna City Council to adopt an ordinance protecting jonquils planted along city streets and to name the "Jonquil Waltz" the city's official song.
♦ ♦ ♦
Eunice Blanchard, 20-months-old daughter of William Blanchard Sr., was reported as having died the day before in the Wednesday, March 12, 1947, paper at Marietta Hospital from burns received when the tenant house occupied by her family on the John Hudson Mozley place was completely destroyed by fire. The incident began at 6 p.m. when Mrs. Blanchard accidentally knocked the stovepipe down onto a can of kerosene, while attempting to dislodge a soot blockage in the pipe. Mrs. Blanchard was burned on the right side of her face and her husband suffered leg burns that would force him to use crutches for several months. Their son, William Blanchard Jr., 4, was also in the burning home but escaped uninjured.
