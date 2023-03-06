031123_MDJ_TimeCapsule1_Cobb_County_Times_1923-03-08_1.png
East Park Square with a captured World War II Japanese submarine on display before the courthouse in 1944.

In the April 13, 1944, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal an article announced the Kiwanis Club sponsored exhibition of a two-man Japanese suicide submarine that participated in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Funds collected from a fee for the public to go inside the craft were to be donated to the Bundles for America program that cared for families of servicemen. The submarine was 81-feet long, six-feet in diameter and weighed 17.5 tons. It was "captured with its officer when it grounded on a reef near the island of Oahu." The article said that there was "no trace of the mechanic" that was usually included in the submarine's crew. The officer was said to have been "four feet, three inches tall, and spoke good English, though he claimed he had never been in American territory."

Damon Poirier is the Newsroom Administrator and Historian for the Marietta Daily Journal.

