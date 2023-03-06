This week’s Time Capsule looks at threatening letters, liquor, a submarine, an escaped convict and a faked death.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, March 8, 1923, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Charlie Deraney had received another threatening letter the Tuesday before. Deraney was a Syrian merchant on the Marietta Square who had received warnings to leave Marietta and had his home bombed by dynamite on Dec. 28, 1922. The new threat said that he had been given 60 days to sell his property and leave Cobb County and that since he had failed to comply with those orders, he would be hauled out.
Following the bombing of Deraney's house, a monster mass meeting of Cobb citizens assembled at the courthouse and condemned the work of the bombers and the anonymous letter writers, but the Syrian colony was said to be making plans to leave the city and all property owned by them had been put up for sale.
After receipt of Tuesday's letter, Deraney didn't notify Marietta authorities. Instead, he went to Atlanta in the company of John A. Manget, an Atlanta businessman who offered a personal reward for the apprehension of the bombers, and E.C. Moore, a Syrian from Atlanta, to call on Gov. Thomas William Hardwick for protection. Hardwick assured Deraney that he would be protected to the fullest extent of the law and immediately telephoned Marietta Mayor Gordon Gann requesting such protection.
♦ ♦ ♦
Sheriff's deputies were reported as having seized a big liquor cargo the Sunday before when "a Studebaker touring car and a Hudson speedster loaded to the gunwales with the finest of rye and Scotch whiskey were taken between Marietta and Acworth." The Studebaker, which had G.V. Thomas and T.J. Williams as passengers, was captured shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning about three miles north of Marietta while the Hudson, which had William Thomas and J. End as passengers, was stopped at 3 p.m. after a chase that led from Marietta almost to Acworth.
The first car had 275 quarts of old rye and the Speedster carried 300 quarts of assorted liquors. The captured liquor was valued at around $5,500 and the confiscated cars were worth about $3,500.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News About The City" column, written by Mrs. J. Glenn Giles, it was reported that Stanley Welsh suffered a broken arm the week before while directing the athletics of his Boy Scout troop.
♦ ♦ ♦
The "News From Our Correspondents" column had the following:
♦The Powder Springs section reported that the Sunday night before, just after midnight, R.S. Bowden's barn was destroyed. The fire was so far underway when discovered that everything was lost - two good mules, two milk cows, three hundred bushels of corn, wagons, buggies and harnesses, cotton seed and farming implements.
♦The Noonday section reported that M.C. Waldroop's buggy was run into and torn up by an automobile the Saturday before while he was returning home from Marietta. He managed to escape without serious injury.
75 years ago ...
The Friday, March 5, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that Marietta residents were visiting a captured World War II Japanese submarine on West Park Square. The exhibit was sponsored by the Navy Club of U.S.A., a veteran's organization. This was the second submarine shown on Marietta Square. In the April 13, 1944, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal the Kiwanis Club sponsored the exhibition of a two-man Japanese suicide submarine that participated in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
♦ ♦ ♦
Lt. J.G. Glen H. Wallace of Marietta was reported in the Monday, March 8, 1948, edition as being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross by Capt. E.T. Neale of the Naval Air Station in Atlanta. He received the medal for sweeps over Japan where he destroyed enemy military installations during WWII.
♦ ♦ ♦
Rhoudine Rainey, an escaped convict, was reported as being held in the Cobb County Jail in the Tuesday, March 9, 1948, edition on charges of automobile theft. Rainey, arrested late the night before at a Dobbs Street boarding house, told officers that he escaped from a convict camp near Savannah. The automobile, stolen the Sunday night before from a Marietta used car lot on Roswell Street, was picked up by Sheriff Harry Scoggins and Deputy Roy McLarty on Cooper Lake Road.
♦ ♦ ♦
The following was reported in the Wednesday, March 10, 1948, edition:
♦ Burley Dills of Ellijay was reported as being in the Cobb County Jail on charges of transporting 100 gallons of untaxed liquor after his arrest the night before. Officer E.C. Davenport reported that he captured Dills after a three-mile chase from Canton Road south on the Four-Lane Highway, now known as U.S. Highway 41. Dills' unidentified companion jumped from the moving vehicle and escaped in the darkness. Dills' three-quarter ton Army pickup truck was loaded with 17 cases of half-gallon fruit jars filled with moonshine liquor.
♦ George Carson likes milk, but he had more than he bargained for that morning when a Foremost Dairy truck came plowing into his yard. Broken bottles and spilled milk were scattered over the Marietta man's front yard after the truck crashed head-on into a large tree. The driver had left his truck to deliver milk to a customer and when he came back, he found the brakes had released and the vehicle was already on the way down to Carson's yard.
50 years ago ...
In the Wednesday, March 8, 1972, edition it was reported that a Marietta truck driver had been arrested as a Tennessee fugitive believed dead by authorities in that state. The 32-year-old man was arrested by local officers and GBI agents at his home in an Austell Road trailer park.
The man sentenced in 1967 in Tennessee to a three-year-term for larceny, appealed and posted a $10,000 bond. When the appeal failed in 1971, a death certificate for the felon was presented to the appellate court to prove he had died while the appeal was being considered. Officials said the death certificate included the names of a practicing doctor - who never heard of the man; a funeral home - that never handled the body; and a cemetery - where he was not buried.
Police learned that the man might still be alive after a tip two weeks earlier from a Nashville attorney, who spoke to the fugitive since the appeal failed. The resulting investigation eventually uncovered the fugitive in Marietta.
