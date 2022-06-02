This week’s Time Capsule looks at Stone Mountain, appliances, illegal whiskey and Miss Lockheed.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, June 7, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that the famous sculptor Gutzon Borglum had started carving the 90-foot Confederate Memorial on the side of Stone Mountain. Borglum estimated that it would take him five years to complete the work.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Marietta City Council voted the Monday before to accept Wig-Wag safety devices for all the railroad crossings in the city limits. The devices, like the one operating at Butler's Crossing, were to be installed and maintained by the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railway.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News About The City" column:
♦Georgia Tech professor Floyd Fields of Atlanta and his wife passed through Marietta the Monday before in two Ford cars en route to Salem, Oregon to visit his mother. The cars were equipped for camping. The couple expected to spend a month camping in the Cascade Mountains and return to Atlanta before the opening of school in September.
75 years ago ...
The Sunday, June 1, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that the first carload of Bendix automatic home laundry appliances delivered in Georgia since World War II were received by Marietta electric appliance dealer John Thurmond. The company was also the first in the state to install a postwar Bendix in a home. At the time, Bendix was the only automatic home laundry machine on the market and there were more than one million machines in operation.
♦ ♦ ♦
Cobb County Police were reported in the Wednesday, June 4, 1947, paper as having raided the Luther Tate Conner place in the Coxes District near Mableton early that morning. Police arrested Conner and Ethel Raggins on charges of manufacturing and possessing illegal whiskey. Officers, who found approximately 600 gallons of liquor, destroyed a still that was described as "large and brand new."
♦ ♦ ♦
Construction of Austell's new fire station on Spring Street was reported in the Thursday, June 5, 1947, paper as being expected to finish within a few days. Costing approximately $3,500, the building was constructed of concrete blocks and had space for the fire engine and the volunteer firemen to meet. A new fire engine had also been purchased to give Austell additional fire protection.
50 years ago ...
The Friday, June 2, 1972, paper reported that the new "Miss Lockheed" for 1972 was Mrs. Bonnie L. Hicks of Marietta, the wife of James Hicks — a spare parts reconciler in Lockheed's C-5 Procurement Department. She was chosen at the annual Lockheed Family Day at Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, which drew approximately 3,500 Lockheed people. Other beauty winners were Junior Miss Lockheed Susan Melanie Cooper, 15, of Smyrna; Little Miss Lockheed Traci Howard, 8, of Lithia Springs; and Junior Miss Lockheed Sharron Lee Fowler, 4, of Acworth.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Pentagon's request for 12 more C-130 Hercules aircraft as part of the 1972-73 fiscal year military procurement bill was reported in the Sunday, June 4, 1972, paper as having received a "favorable response" from the House Armed Services Committee. The order, which would run in the neighborhood of $50 million, was needed to keep the Lockheed-Georgia plant in Marietta open.
♦ ♦ ♦
Cobb County firemen were reported in the Wednesday, June 7, 1972, paper as fighting "a blast-originated fire" on an Allatoona dock early that day for about an hour to save some 75 boats at the dock. Two large cabin cruisers were destroyed in the explosion and fire, but no injuries were reported. The fire at the Allatoona Landing was actually in Bartow County but Cobb firemen were called to assist since it was near the county line. The Cobb unit on the scene extinguished the blaze almost unaided when the responding Bartow fire unit overturned on a nearby road.
