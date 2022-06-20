This week’s Time Capsule looks at accidents and the assassination of Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, June 28, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported the following in the "News From Our Correspondents" column:
♦The Mount Calvary section reported that someone stole three tires off of J.V. Smith's Ford the Saturday before.
♦The Trinity section reported that Roy Morris was halfway across the Sweetwater Creek Bridge in his Hudson when he broke through the bridge the Sunday before. No one was hurt. The amount of damage to the car was still unknown.
♦The Flint Hill section reported that G.B. Wallace went fishing one night the week before and caught a 12-pound turtle.
♦The Noonday section reported that Luther Clayton was run over and injured by a loaded truck the Sunday before at Toonigh.
75 years ago ...
The following items appeared in the Sunday, June 22, 1947, edition of the Marietta Journal:
♦Marietta Councilman Pat Bishop lost three pairs of pants, a pistol and a fountain pen the Friday before after a burglar broke into his house on Washington Avenue.
♦Mattie Mae Bryson, 42, was killed instantly the Friday before when she was struck by lightning while crossing a field at her Queen's Mill Road residence in South Cobb. Mrs. Bryson had been working in the fields when it began to rain. As she headed for the house, she was struck by the lightning bolt.
♦Deputy Marshall Bryan and Deputy Marvin Lester discovered and destroyed two 1,000-gallon ground-hog stills at Pine Mountain the Thursday before.
♦ ♦ ♦
An article written by MDJ Editor Emeritus Bill Kinney in the Monday, June 23, 1947, paper reported that mobster Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel was ambushed and shot to death the Friday before in the palatial Beverly Hills, California, home of Cobb County native Virginia Hill — who was born and raised near Kennesaw.
Virginia, reputed to be Siegel's sweetheart, was the object of a nationwide search by police who sought to question her in an effort to solve the riddle of the assassination. She was believed to have left her home the week before for a trip to Paris to buy and import wines and champagnes. She was also said to have left Siegel the gold key to her California home before leaving on the trip.
Police listed the occupants of the house at the time of Siegel's murder as Charles "Chick" Hill, one of Virginia's brothers, and her red-haired secretary Jeri Mascon. The two were in separate rooms of the home when the shooting occurred. They, along with Allen Smiley — Siegel's friend and a Hollywood mob figure — had just returned from a dinner party in Santa Monica. Smiley, who was in the room with Siegel, caught a bullet in his coat. Police said the marksmanship, however, indicated that Siegel was the one that had been marked for death.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, June 27, 1947, paper reported that customers pouring into Bugsy Siegel's lavish Flamingo Club in Las Vegas, Nevada for cut-rate fun weren't worried about who killed the mobster.
The United Press article said that "glasses were full, silver dollars clinked, the music was fast and loud" as the late gang lord lay in the Los Angeles morgue "forgotten by the fun-seekers he tried to attract for six months in vain to pull the Flamingo out of the red." This wasn't the same scene the night Siegel was killed. The place "was like a mortuary" with roulette wheels at a stop, dice laying still and cards sprawled untouched on the green tables.
A group of the help said Siegel would be alive if he had stayed at the Flamingo instead of going to the home of his girlfriend where someone fired four bullets into his brain. A group of gamblers told the reporter that Siegel was probably killed by one of his business partners because the $6 million Flamingo had been losing money.
