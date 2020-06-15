This week’s Time Capsule looks at thefts in Atlanta, a Coca-Cola shortage, the Marietta Flying Association and the battle for Okinawa.
100 years ago …
The Tuesday, June 15, 1920, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Professor C.A. Keith, superintendent of Cordele Public Schools, was elected to succeed Professor W.T. Dumas as superintendent of the Marietta Board of Education the Monday before. Dumas was not seeking re-election.
♦ ♦ ♦
There were two interesting items in the "News From Our Correspondents" column:
♦The Strickland Bridge correspondent wrote that a seven-foot, 10-inch long coachwhip snake was killed the Sunday before.
♦The Center School House correspondent wrote that A.H. Chance was killed by an electrical wire on May 24, 1920.
♦ ♦ ♦
On the Editorial Page, the editors wrote the following:
"Tourists tell us that the Dixie Highway (U.S. Hwy. 41) is in first class shape to be sold to some amusement company for a toboggan slide. Most of the cars passing over it now, they say, jump from crest to crest. Possibly they will knock the bumps off after a while and the road will be level, but if they don't a bond issue may be called in Cobb County in the next hundred years or so and we will then have paved permanent roads in the county."
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, June 18, 1920, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that in the "Current Events" column:
♦The Tuesday night before, a lone robber abducted two mail wagon drivers and a wagon load of mail in Atlanta.
♦Nearly 200 cars had been reported stolen in Atlanta in the last five months with less than half of them recovered and very few of the thieves convicted. The editors wrote, "the new laws relating to the sale, identification and the registration of second hand cars will be asked of the next session of the Legislature."
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the Mableton correspondent wrote that the body of John R. Dodgen, who died in France during World War I on Oct. 5, 1918, was returned to Mableton the Sunday before and buried the following day in the Mount Harmony cemetery.
75 years ago ...
A Coca-Cola shortage in Marietta and the surrounding territory was expected after sugar restrictions were reported in the Monday, June 18, 1945, Marietta Daily Journal. The Office of Price Administration announced that starting July 1, 1945, the allotment of sugar to industrial users was going to be cut to 50% of the amount used in the third quarter of 1941 due to a worldwide sugar shortage.
John I. Hart, manager of the Marietta Coca-Cola Bottling Co., said in response that "sugar is absolutely necessary in the manufacture of Coca-Cola" and that they "cannot and will not use sweetening substitutes, and therefore will not compromise the integrity of Coca-Cola."
♦ ♦ ♦
In the Tuesday, June 19, 1945, paper were the following items of interest:
♦T.P. Redd of Bell's Ferry Road, was reported as having both of his sons home from the service. Pvt. Carl W. Redd was the first to arrive home and two days later, Pfc. Billy E. Redd joined him. Billy was stationed at Camp Gordon and on a 15-day furlough, while Carl had been recently liberated from a German prison camp.
♦To improve Marietta and Cobb County's position in aviation, Cobb Chamber President R.L. Coggins appointed a committee to help the Marietta Flying Association obtain and improve an airport in the county for private planes. The Association said there were 17 privately-owned planes in the county with eight commercial pilots, 23 private pilots, 33 student pilots and 98 prospective pilots among its membership.
♦ ♦ ♦
The battle for Okinawa in the Pacific Theatre of World War II was reported in the Thursday, June 21, 1945, paper as being over.
The text of Admiral Nimitz's communique, one of the briefest of the Pacific campaign, said:
"After 82 days of fighting, the Battle of Okinawa has been won. Organized resistance ceased on the 21st of June, 1945."
Nimitiz also stated that two small pockets of the enemy in the southern portion of the island were being mopped up.