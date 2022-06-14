This week’s Time Capsule looks at a jail escape, Tiny the Shetland pony and poisoning the boll weevil.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, June 21, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported two prisoners escaped from the Cobb County Jail the Saturday before. The men somehow secured a file, cut the bars on their cell in the jail and broke a light bulb. When Mrs. Sanders, the jailer's wife, noticed and came with a new bulb, the prisoners rushed past her as she opened the door.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News About The City" column, young Pierce Latimer III was reported as receiving a letter from L.C. Baldwin, president of the Marietta Shrine Club, who was in San Francisco. The letter stated that "Tiny," the little Shetland pony owned by the Oriental Band of the Yaarab Temple, had made the trip to California safely with the Shriners and was now on her way home. The pony, beloved by many Marietta children and kept by Latimer, was only 39 inches high and weighed 245 pounds. She was used to pull the special drum wagon that carried the big bass drum on the Oriental band.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Page 7, the editors carried a story about the World's Largest Violin. It was one of the main features of the nationwide music conference being held in New York. It was 11-feet and 7-inches in height, 4-feet and 7-inches wide and 13 inches deep. It weighed over 150 pounds. The strings were reported as being "as thick as a man's little finger" and were 7-feet and 10-inches long. The bridge was 12-inches high and the keys were 8-inches long. The bow was 30 inches long.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, June 22, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that W.W. Croxton, passenger traffic manager of the Atlanta, Birmingham and Atlantic Railway, had returned to Atlanta from St. Simon's Island where he had been for several days, conducting experiments with calcium arsenate for poisoning the boll weevil. Croxton stated that cotton fields receiving the poison, by the use of the Feeny Mule-back Dusters, applied at night when the dew was on the plants and foliage showed a larger number of healthy squares and blooms than adjoining cotton fields that had not been dusted. The report was of interest to local farmers that had bought 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-pound sacks off a railcar from the State Board of Entomology in Marietta the week before.
♦ ♦ ♦
Louis Oliver, a black farmer living on the Will Latimer farm about two miles from Marietta, brought the first cotton bloom of the year to the Journal's office the day before. Oliver was also noted as having brought in the first bloom in 1921.
♦ ♦ ♦
Marietta Camp No. 764 of the Confederate Veterans were entertained by Col. J. Gid Morris at his home near Smyrna two days earlier. The veterans met at the county courthouse and carried by cars to the Morris home. "The heroes of the '60s" were reported as recounting many old stories "dear to their fast thinning number."
♦ ♦ ♦
Dr. White Eagle, a nationally known Indian Chief, spoke to a crowd of roughly 500 people at the county courthouse the Monday before on the subject of "Americanism." The chief started his address in Glover Park, but a sudden downpour scattered the crowd - which was later reassembled in the courthouse.
Having been in the government's Secret Service for several years and traveling extensively, Chief White Eagle talked about "the dangers that are now threatening the American Spirit by foreign powers and organizations that come to this country and scheme to influence our people and subject them to the yoke of religious oppression and moral corruptness."
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News of Interest Throughout the County" column, the Kirks section correspondent wrote the following:
"Boll weevils are on every other cotton plant. Squares are punctured by the time they are as large as a weevil's body. It will cost $1 per pound to grow a bale of cotton this year in this part of the sticks. The corn worm, that done so much damage two years ago has made his appearance again in the early planted corn. The rust ruined the wheat. Wonder what pest will strike the crab grass and weeds? And still somebody said to always look at the bright side. Now will someone tell us which side is bright? All sides look dark to us farmers."
♦ ♦ ♦
Throughout the paper, the editors ran the following interesting blurbs from other publications in the state and nation:
♦"Other employees would do no better than Congressman if the boss showed an interest in them only once in two years. - Kitchener Record."
♦"The trouble with so many of those $20 patent leather shoes is that the patent expires too soon. - Seattle Post."
♦"War trumpets and horns of plenty do not harmonize. - Norfolk Pilot."
♦"'Is your skin an annoyance?' asks an ad. Well, no. We are glad to have something we can occupy without paying rent. - Pueblo Star."
♦"It is the ax in tax that puts the onus in bonuses. - Kansas Legionnaire."
