This week’s Time Capsule looks at a resolution by Marietta High graduates, an illegal whiskey bust, drugs in schools and the F-22.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, June 14, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Morgan L. McNeel would be president of the Citizens National Bank, a new national bank for the city that would open on July 1, 1922. McNeel was voted in by stockholders during a meeting held in Marietta the day before.
James T. Anderson was elected vice-president and J.D. Corn, who had been cashier at the Bank of Smyrna, was elected cashier. The board of directors included W.P. Stephens, Dr. W.E. Benson, W.A. Florence, Gordon B. Gann, Harold Willingham and J.Z. Foster.
♦ ♦ ♦
The graduates of Marietta High School's Class of 1921 held a reunion the night before at the Marietta Golf Club. The graduates passed a resolution endorsing movement for a larger and more modern high school building with a faculty large enough to cope with increased attendance, a suitable athletic field with a modern gymnasium and the establishment of an alumni association to see that those goals were reached in the near future.
♦ ♦ ♦
Annie Brown, who lived north of Kennesaw Mountain, was reported as being hurt the Friday before in an automobile accident. Brown was driving up a steep hill near her home when the car ran out of gas and her brakes would not hold. She had a man put a stone behind one of her wheels and got out. A moment later, the car rolled over the stone, toward a ditch at the side of the road. Brown tried to hold onto the car, but failed and the vehicle turned over on her in the ditch. After being taken by ambulance to Dr. Nolan's sanitarium, she was diagnosed with bruises and a broken left ankle.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Standard Mercantile Company of Marietta ran a full page ad on Page 3 with the following items each on sale for $1 - four Turkish Bath Towels size 20x40, four pillow cases size 42x36, four pairs of children's half hose in all colors, 14 cakes of Palm Olive soap, four tubes of shaving cream, four cakes of shaving sticks, four tubes of tooth paste, three boxes of Mavis Face Powder, six boxes of Mavis Talcum Powder, four bottles of Cream of Almonds, four bottles of beauty lotion, three jars of Mavis Vanishing Cream and four cakes of Mavis Soap.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the Windy Hill section reported that Amos Covington's mule fell down last week while plowing and hit its head on a stump, which ran a splinter completely through its nose.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, June 15, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that the State Board of Entomology announced that a car of calcium arsenate would be in Marietta the following Monday, Acworth the next day and Cartersville on the third day. The poison was for the fighting of the boll weevil. It was to be put up in 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-pound sacks and sold to farmers at nine cents a pound.
♦ ♦ ♦
Officers Groover and Sanders with two revenue offices were reported as boarding a southbound train in Marietta the Saturday before and proceeded to capture two men, Davis and Davenport of Acworth, with illegal whiskey in their possession.
Davis attempted to jump from the train when he saw the officers. He was saved from death by being grabbed by Groover, who caught him by one foot as he leaped from the swiftly moving train. The officers got off in Smyrna and came back to Marietta with the two men and six gallons of whiskey.
50 years ago ...
The Monday, June 12, 1972, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that the Cobb County Board of Education was going to be asked later that week to approve contracting with the Cobb Commission to place several men under the narcotics squad to work full-time combatting drugs in schools.
The request was to come from Carl Harrison, the Northeast Cobb board member, who said he had been "increasingly concerned with the use and sale of drugs" in the schools and felt that law enforcement, along with the drug education program already in effect, was the way to hit the problem. Harrison, other board members and school officials all expressed distress at a report from the narcotics squad that was released over the weekend. The report stated the drug problem had reached a "crisis stage and is getting worse each day" in the schools.
20 years ago ...
In the Thursday, June 10, 1993, edition it was reported that Defense Secretary Les Aspin asked the Armed Services to slash $5.5 billion more from the 1994 military budget to avoid a "potential disaster" for the Pentagon. It appeared that the Air Force's futuristic F-22 fighter, to be assembled at the Cobb-based Lockheed Aeronautical Systems Co., was to be delayed. Aspin and Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that overly deep cuts in training and support funds could hamper the Pentagon's ability to maintain top-of-the-line forces or launch military operations around the world.
