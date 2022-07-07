This week’s Time Capsule looks at the chain gang, a slowdown in illegal whiskey, a belled buzzard and the Winecoff Hotel fire.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, July 12, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that the prisoners in the Cobb County chain gang "had a big time" at their July 4th dinner. Prisoner Richard Partee wrote a letter to the editor that was printed on the front page of the paper thanking the citizens of Cobb County, the Commissioners and Warden Lonzo Carter for the holiday dinner. Partee, who had been in prison 16 years, said they were fed "baked chicken and dressing, fresh fish, plenty of vegetables, pickles, blackberry pie, and plenty of lemonade for us all."
♦ ♦ ♦
Mrs. J.E. Davis of Smyrna and Tom Moss of Gilmore were involved in a head-on car accident on July 4th at the intersection of Concord and Marietta streets. Mrs. Davis, returning from a barbecue held in the grove behind the Smyrna Methodist Church, was driving north on the left hand side of Concord Street at the time of the collision.
♦ ♦ ♦
Sheriff Swanson told a Times reporter that he and his deputies had seen "a decided lessening" of illegal whiskey manufacture and transportation activities in Cobb County. Swanson did say that a still was reported to him the other day and upon investigation found that it was one he had previously investigated and it had not been run in a year's time.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the Mableton section reported that T.C. Moss was visited the week before by a belled buzzard. Moss said it flew so low that he could see and hear the bell.
The last time that belled buzzards had surfaced in the paper was in the Aug. 17, 1920 edition of The Times. Stories about a buzzard wearing a bell about its neck were coming in from everywhere in Georgia. The bird was said to have been seen at the Blue Ridge Summit and on Tybee Island on the same day.
One Atlanta wag was quoted in that paper as saying that there are “either more belled buzzards or more durned liars in the grand old state of Georgia than you could sit on a rail fence and count in a long summer’s day.”
An earlier report in the Friday, June 7, 1918, edition of The Times stated that a belled buzzard had been found dead on the farm of Judge Morris near Acworth. The remains of that bird and its bell were donated to the state museum in Atlanta.
♦ ♦ ♦
The editors printed the following blurb on the Editorial Page:
"Gone are the days when the editor of the country newspaper was the official 'tester' of all the good things grown by his farmer friends. And his waist line shows the change."
75 years ago ...
The Monday, July 7, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that fire destroyed the J.R. Wilson grocery store a mile north of Smyrna the night before despite the efforts of Smyrna volunteers to save the structure. Signs of arson were discovered when Sheriff Deputies Roy McLarty and Bill Cogburn investigated the blaze. Several cans of kerosene and gasoline were found inside the store and the adjoining quarters. The smell of Kerosene was all around the place, according to McLarty. The fire was discovered by a passing truck driver near midnight and reported to Smyrna night policeman Serbert Ellis, who led firefighters to the scene, and summoned the deputies. Volunteers used fire plugs on the county water line in combating the blaze. It was first time they had been used since being installed.
♦ ♦ ♦
A United Press story carried in the Tuesday, July 8, 1947, paper reported that an Atlanta patrolman was to receive an award of valor for action beyond the call of duty in the nation's worst hotel fire.
Policeman B.B. White held a safety net for hysterical guests leaping from the windows of the 15-story Winecoff Hotel on Dec. 7, 1946, until a woman landed on his back. Despite his injury, White continued rescue work for six hours during the fire that took 119 lives. He was hospitalized for 11 days when he finally consented to medical treatment and afterwards wore a steel back brace due to the injury.
A story the day after the fire said “a few succeeded, some of them with miraculous tales of their experience” while “most of the men, women and children who jammed the 194 rooms for the weekend were either killed or injured.” Many of the injured were horribly burned or suffered multiple fractures caused by leaping from windows.
Marietta resident Wiley L. Rochelle, 47, was among those that died in the fire. Rochelle, a salesman for the Sonnebarn Paint Company, had worked late in Atlanta and registered at the ill-fated hotel instead of coming home to Marietta.
Marietta Fire Chief Howard Schaffer and four other local firemen helped battle the hotel fire. The trip to Atlanta was made in the Marietta pumper in less than 25 minutes. Atlanta firemen at the time were fighting the blaze on the fifth floor. Schaffer’s group assisted in fighting the conflagration from that point on up to the 15th floor and aided in the rescue of 20-plus people.
On Dec. 10, 1946, a United Press story on the front page announced that an investigating committee had decided the hotel fire started from a cigarette. The fire was believed to have started on the third floor hallway where a folding bed was left in the hall. The smoldering cigarette’s flame was thought to have spread from the rug to the bedding or the cigarette may have been flipped carelessly onto the mattress. The bed stood only 15 feet from an open stairway through which the flames were funneled speedily upwards.
