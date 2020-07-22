This week’s Time Capsule looks at a water leak, morphine theft, a murder trial and a cannon misfire.
100 years ago …
The Tuesday, July 20, 1920, edition of The Cobb County Times reported how a road block on the Vinings Road by Deputy Sheriff T.M. Sanders netted two Atlanta men, a Cadillac automobile and 120 gallons of blockade whiskey in Marietta.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, July 23, 1920, edition of The Cobb County Times reported a big leak was found in Marietta's water main.
For several weeks, the city's water supply had been running low. Testing of the wells showed they were operating at full capacity. Increased consumption for watering gardens and keeping down the dust on unpaved streets was also ruled out after the county received several rains.
At 9 p.m. the Wednesday before, Marietta Mayor James R. Brumby Jr. and a crew went out searching the entire water system. The party discovered a burst six-inch main hidden from view within a sunken sewer ditch on Church Street in front of Mills McNeel's house. The main had an estimated four million gallons of water escaping per month directly into the sewer.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, July 23, 1920, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that the City of Marietta was being sued in Federal court in Atlanta by the First National Bank of Boston, Massachusetts for a number of notes that had a total value of $43,000. The notes were past due and Marietta was refusing to pay them.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the Floyd section reported that "the heaviest rain in years" fell there the Monday before. It rained for hours, damaged crops, carried away several small bridges and had broken the dam at Concord Mill.
75 years ago ...
In the Monday, July 23, 1945, Marietta Daily Journal reported on two unusual deaths.
♦W.J. Kelly, 87, was severely burned when a bath fixture came loose, showering scalding water on him at his Marietta home the Sunday before. Kelly would be reported as dying from his injuries in the next day's paper.
♦William Doyle Richards, 15, of Marietta was buried at the Mountain View Cemetery that day. Richards died the Sunday before at the Marietta Hospital after being burned the previous Wednesday night. His parents said that he had poured gasoline into the carburetor of a car and when the engine started flaming gas was thrown upon him.
♦ ♦ ♦
Hattie Kensey McEver, a former nurse at the Marietta Hospital, was reported in the Wednesday, July 25, 1945, paper as having been indicted by the grand jury on charges that she converted 511 morphine tablets and 100 grains of the narcotic to her own use. The missing drugs were valued at $25. The shortage was discovered after patients being administered morphine were not responding to the treatment.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the Thursday, July 26, 1945, paper it was reported that a new trial was going to be asked in the case of Louis Armstrong, 45, a Lost Mountain farmer convicted the day before in the May 19, 1945, slaying of his landlord, Carlton M. Sims. Claiming self-defense, Armstrong told the jury that he shot Sims with a rifle as the man approached him with a knife, following an argument over money in the dining room of Armstrong's house. Sims allegedly demanded $100 rent, which Armstrong contended had already been paid.
50 years ago ...
Phillip C. Condrey, 22, of College Park, was reported in the Monday, July 20, 1970, paper as losing his left hand, partially losing his right hand, suffering contusions and lacerations to his face, possible loss of vision in one eye and third-degree burns over most of his body when a cannon went off unexpectedly.
Condrey was among 100 Civil War buffs reenacting the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain on the grounds of the Marietta Baptist Tabernacle. During the mock battle, the cannon fired but with less noise than other firings. Condrey went around to the front of the cannon just as it discharged its full blast and knocked him 15 feet across the field.