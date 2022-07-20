This week’s Time Capsule looks at a lightning strike, a lawsuit, an assault, a liquor vote and the space shuttle.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, July 22, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Gordon Lee would receive the Democratic nomination for Congress from the Seventh District without opposition. Lee was serving his 9th term as a congressman, having been nominated four times prior without opposition.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the following was reported:
♦The Little River section announced the death of Jutt Hamkum. The Saturday before, Hamkum and Gordon Bearden were on their way to Woodstock when they were struck by lightning. The horse that the pair was driving was killed instantly and Hamkum died the day after. Bearden was severely shocked, but his injuries were not serious.
♦The Sardis section's correspondent wrote: "Well, Mr. Farmer is in hard luck in this section. The rust got nearly all of his wheat, the boll weevil is eating up his cotton, the Mexican beetle got his beans, the worms are ruining his cantaloupes, and I guess his potatoes will rot, but perhaps he will make some corn, if nothing sets up on it. The outlook is not very promising to the farmer."
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, July 27, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that the City of Marietta had won the final decision in the Frank Scarboro case the Tuesday before in the U.S. Court of Appeals. The case had sparked interest throughout the state because of the number of similar cases.
The case came about because Marietta owed $48,000 to the Scarboro Company of Tifton. When the notes securing the debt came due, Scarboro wrote the city asking if they wished to renew the old notes, which would be exchanged for the new ones. The city agreed and after several weeks without receiving the old notes, Jim Brumby went to Tifton to speak with Scarboro. He assured Brumby that the notes would be sent in a few days. But the old notes came due and Boston Bank, which had possession of them, wrote Marietta to forward the money to cover them.
After an investigation was launched, it was discovered that Scarboro had discounted the new notes to the National Park Bank of New York and sold the old ones to Boston Bank. Scarboro then fled the country and had not been heard from since. Both banks, possessing notes for the same $48,000, then filed suit immediately against Marietta in the Federal court in Atlanta for payment.
♦ ♦ ♦
A new concrete bridge was built to replace the old wooden one over Sweetwater Creek in Austell that collapsed on June 25, 1922. With the new bridge completed, the crew was heading to Macland to build another concrete bridge to replace the old Mud Creek Bridge. Both bridges were among the five that the county had purchased the year before.
75 years ago ...
The Tuesday, July 22, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that a masked 15-year-old Marietta boy was locked up in the Fulton tower in Atlanta that afternoon following his attempt to "criminally assault" a 60-year-old grandmother that morning. The woman and her two grandchildren were out picking berries in a wooded section off Ayers Avenue in east Marietta when they were confronted by the boy.
Every law enforcement officer in Cobb County, including the State Patrol, rushed to the scene after the woman's grandchildren, ages 10 and 11, sounded the alarm. Bloodhounds from the county farm were thrown into the search, but were unable to pick up the scent.
The woman, who only suffered scratches about her face and body, was able to identify her attacker. The boy was later arrested at his parents' home one mile from the scene by Marietta Police Chief Harold Griggs.
The arrest and immediate transport to Atlanta was believed to have probably saved the boy's life since an angry lynch mob of over 250 men armed with rifles, shotguns, brass knuckles, sticks and stones were reported as searching the city's east side for him.
In the Thursday, July 24, 1947, paper, where the boy was reported as being indicted by the grand jury, the ages of those involved were amended. The assault suspect was listed as 13-years-old and the grandmother as 72.
50 years ago ...
The sale of mixed drinks in Marietta was reported in the Thursday, July 20, 1972, edition as having gained a sweeping 3-1 mandate the day before from the fraction of city voters bothering to cast ballots. Following a day marked primarily by an absence of voters, the final poll count was 1,396 votes for mixed drinks and 546 against. The liquor proposal swept all seven city wards with a close tally occurring only in sparsely populated Ward 1, where the count was 54 to 42.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, July 21, 1972, paper reported that progress was slow but steady on the new emergency facility at Cobb General Hospital in Austell. Construction had been underway since May and in less than two months was 5% complete. The facility, which would be three times the size of the current emergency room, cost $800,000 and was expected to be finished in 1973.
♦ ♦ ♦
An 8-year-old North Cobb boy was reported in the Tuesday, July 25, 1972, paper as having died in a freak accident the day before near his home. The boy, playing near the pond, fell in and was electrocuted. Cobb Police said that the small farm-type pond contained a small submersible pump that had apparently shorted out and charged the water with electricity.
♦ ♦ ♦
NASA was reported in the Thursday, July 27, 1972, paper as having selected the day before North American Rockwell Corp. of Downey, California as the prime contractor for the multibillion dollar space shuttle. Officials at Marietta's Lockheed-Georgia plant announced that morning they were already in negotiations with North American to seek sub-contract work on the project.
As prime contractor, North American Rockwell would be responsible for the design, development and production of the rocket plane, which would fly into space and return like an airliner. In announcing the contract, NASA said North American Rockwell estimated the project would cost $2.6 billion over a period of six years.
