This week’s Time Capsule looks at a pair of deaths, Dempsey vs. Carpentier and Allatoona Dam.
100 years ago …
The Tuesday, June 28, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that two-year-old L.C. Wilkes drowned the Sunday before when he fell into a deep well near his home, which was three miles south of Mableton. When the child was discovered missing by Mrs. Wilkes, she asked neighbors to help search the premises. During the search, the well cover was found missing. One of the neighbors went down into the well and found the boy's body, badly bruised from where he struck jutting rocks on the well's walls during his fall. The attending physician ruled that the child probably died from the blows before he reached the bottom of the well.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, July 1, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Teddy Kile, 19, died by electrocution the Wednesday before when he touched a high voltage cable while engaging in work on the telephone wires at the top of a pole. Kile had been employed temporarily that morning by the Southern Bell Telephone company in the capacity of a lineman. At the time of his death, he was working with M.A. Aycock, another lineman, repairing telephone lines on Dallas Road near Delk's Mountain.
♦ ♦ ♦
In a special "Fight Extra" Saturday, July 2, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times it was reported that a great crowd gathered to hear the returns on the world heavyweight championship fight between Jack Dempsey and Georges Carpentier. The west side of Marietta Square was packed with men, women and children from all parts of the county despite the hot sun. It was so crowded in front of Collins and the Postal Telegraph office that it was difficult for pedestrians to move through the throng. Cars and every kind of vehicle packed the streets and police had difficulty keeping one lane open for traffic to pass through.
The returns were announced from the window in the office of James H. Groves overlooking the Square and were furnished by a special leased wire of the Postal Telegraph Co., and given out by The Cobb County Times.
The majority of the crowd was pulling for Carpentier to win, but even his most enthusiastic supporters expressed little hope that he could beat the American champion or wear him down in a short 12-round battle.
In Round Four of the battle, Dempsey retained his title by knocking out the Frenchman.
♦ ♦ ♦
On the Editorial Page, the editors wrote: "Five hundred posts of veterans of (World War I) have wired their best wishes to Georges Carpentier. There's no record that Jack Dempsey has received any such communications from real fighters."
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, June 30, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that Mrs. D.C. Cole, the society editor for the paper for over two years, had resigned to accept the position of manager of Roxana Hall, a new family hotel that opened in Marietta. Mrs. Cole, an extremely popular editor, was being succeeded by Odessa Gifford, who agreed to write for the paper for several months.
♦ ♦ ♦
The first cotton bloom of the year was brought into the paper's offices the week before but too late to be mentioned in that issue. The bloom was grown by Louis Oliver, a black farmer living on William Latimer's place near Kennesaw. The bloom opened on June 24, which was unusually early for a cotton bloom. July 4th was typically when they started coming in.
♦ ♦ ♦
J.A. Baldwin, the superintendent of the Western & Atlantic Railroad (Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis Railway) placed a legal ad in the paper that he had made an application to the Railroad Commission of Georgia for the authority to discontinue the Calhoun and Kingston stops for the Dixie Flyer train No. 95 and discontinue Marietta and Cartersville as stops for Dixie Flyer train No. 94.
75 years ago ...
The Wednesday, June 26, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that Deputy Sheriff Marvin Lester captured a 1939 Ford with 60 gallons of moonshine whiskey the day before. Lester stated he chased the car between Powder Springs and Clarkdale, but the driver stopped, tore the tag off the car and ran.
♦ ♦ ♦
Two big cranes used during World War II to lift heavy ship sections in Mobile, Alabama, were reported in the Friday, June 28, 1946, paper as having been sold for use in building the multi-million dollar Allatoona Dam near Cartersville. The Alabama regional office of the War Assets Administration said the towering Gantry cranes would be used to pour cement for the 1,325-foot dam. Twelve flat cars would be needed to haul the cranes from Mobile out to the dam site.
