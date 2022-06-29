This week’s Time Capsule looks at a boll weevil offer, a public nuisance, an averted lynching and a man struck by lightning.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, July 5, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Martin Amorous was urging that all boll weevils be caught and was offering $5 a quart for the first five quarts of boll weevils brought to him. Amorous said that every boll weevil caught now would prevent the presence of a million others in Cobb County fields later in the summer. He also urged the local banks and merchants to follow this plan and maybe it would save Cobb County's entire cotton crop.
♦ ♦ ♦
Brooks Lovelace's knowledge of first aid was believed to have saved his life the Sunday before when he cut a major artery in one of his arms. Lovelace, who was visiting for the weekend with his wife's parents in Cobb County, was returning to Atlanta in his car when he pushed open his windshield and the glass broke, cutting an artery in his arm. Five miles out from Atlanta, Lovelace was able to bandage up his arm and return to Dr. Nolan's sanitarium before losing too much blood.
♦ ♦ ♦
Officers of the Cobb County Grain Elevator company announced that they purchased part of the Glover Machine Co. property at the corner of Glover Street and where the railroad entered the company's property in Marietta. Bids were now being taken on building the elevator and it was expected to be in operation by early fall.
♦ ♦ ♦
The officers and supporters of the Marietta baseball team started work the week before on building a baseball diamond at Brown's Park. It was hoped that the diamond would be one of the best ball parks in all of North Georgia. George Hairston, the team manager, stated they needed money to complete the work and was asking for donations from Marietta citizens to make the project a success.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, July 6, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that "at last some staunch citizen found the nerve to try 'Terrible Doc' Williams for an offense that many of Marietta's citizens have wanted to do for a long time." When the Men's Bible class of the Presbyterian Church held their fish fry earlier in the week, Williams was brought up before Judge Samuel Sibley for trial on the charge of being a public nuisance.
The jury was composed of Dr. Patton, as foreman, and J.W. Legg and E.L. Faw. The prosecuting attorneys were Col. Fred Morris and Col. Campbell Wallace. Williams was unable to secure a lawyer. After a slight hesitation, there was no deliberation, Dr. Patton announced a guilty verdict and recommended a sentence of 1,000 years. As of press time, no one knew who brought forth the good humored case and there were no motions for a new trial filed.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Saturday before, a bill passed the Senate granting the monetary claims of the relatives of three people killed in August 1917 by the explosion of a field artillery shell at Kennesaw Mountain when students of Fort McPherson's officer's training camp were practicing in Marietta.
The bill allowed $20 per month to the two surviving minor children of Seth J. Harris, who was killed in the explosion; $35 per month to Jimmie Lou Martin for the death of her husband, Charles Martin, and $3.50 per month to each of her six minor children; and $35 per month to Mary Hollowman, widow of James Holloman, and $3.50 per month to each of her two minor children. The payments would stop upon the marriage of either of the women and when the children reached the age of 18. The payments were back dated to the time of the accident.
The bill also awarded William Henry Coleman $300 for the injuries that he sustained in the explosion.
75 years ago ...
The Tuesday, July 1, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal announced that the Carolina Paper Board company had purchased a 60-acre tract adjoining the Southern Railroad near Austell. The purchase was handled by Dr. Rayford Tharpe, the new president of the Austell Chamber of Commerce, and Leon Ragsdale. The new plant would bring a million dollar paper industry to Cobb County and require a 1,000-horsepower constant supply of electricity. The operation was expected to be running in 10 months and to employ 100 men.
♦ ♦ ♦
A United Press story in the Wednesday, July 2, 1947, paper reported that Henry Russell Lambert received official praise from Georgia Gov. M.E. Thompson in Atlanta for his action in averting a lynching the day before in Carrollton. Thompson said that Lambert was an employee of the alcohol control unit of the State Revenue Department. Lambert, Carrollton Police Chief Threadgill, Deputy Sheriff Otis King and the State Highway Patrol stood off an angry mob of 300 who stormed the Carrollton jail demanding a man accused of murder be turned over to them.
♦ ♦ ♦
Carl E. Hamby, supervisor of the Cobb Rural Electrification Administration, was reported in the Sunday, July 6, 1947, paper as having been badly shocked and burned the Thursday before when lightning struck near his home on South Roswell Road. Hamby sustained third degree burns on both legs and feet. Lightning struck a large tree 30 feet from the Hamby home and one of the bolts running along a branch jumped off and hit Hamby, who was sitting on the porch in a metal chair.
