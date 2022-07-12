This week’s Time Capsule looks at a shooting, green tomatoes, the Mexican bean weevil, a new antenna and Virginia Hill.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, July 19, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported "a touch of violence in connection with the railway strike" happened the Friday before. Joe Atkins was shot by a gun loaded with buckshot while he was loading coal into an engine at the Louisville & Nashville Railroad's water tank. The shop men that kept the switch locomotives and other equipment in shape were out on the nationwide strike. Atkins had been hired to do the work in the meantime. He was injured, but not permanently, by some of the shot that came out of a clump of nearby bushes.
♦ ♦ ♦
Well-known Lost Mountain farmer S.J. Hadaway, 41, was reported as having died the Monday before from appendicitis. He had been suffering for six days before the decision to operate was made at the local sanitarium. The operation began at 9 a.m. and Hadaway passed away at 2 p.m. that afternoon.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, July 20, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that C.M. Head came to the paper's office that day with a proposition for the farmers and gardeners who had tomatoes to sell that summer. A Florida firm wanted to make arrangements to buy tomatoes a few days before the produce got ripe and then ship them down to Florida. The Atlanta market price would govern the price paid for green tomatoes. Farmers would be paid in cash upon delivery to Marietta. To be profitable, the firm wanted 500 crates of tomatoes delivered from Marietta each week.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Marietta Knitting Company was reported as enjoying a picnic at the Willeo Club on July 14, 1922. The company's big trucks carried 150 people to the club grounds. The morning consisted of fishing, boating, songs and games. The main event started at noon when, according to Mr. Daniell, "those proverbial 'well-filled baskets' were 'led to slaughter.'"
♦ ♦ ♦
Jack Benson announced his new swimming pool just off the Dixie Highway on Concord Road was ready for the public. Benson invited everyone in Cobb County to be his guests at a free swimming party that weekend. He also announced there would be swimming contests in the near future.
♦ ♦ ♦
The radio bug was reported as having bitten many, but the youngest victim was James Kerley, 13, son of H.C. Kerley on Lawrence Street in Marietta. The boy perfected his own receiving station at his home with $14 of equipment and an instruction book. The receiving set had a radius of 50 miles and was said to give a clear reproduction of the concerts being broadcast by the Atlanta Journal and Constitution station in Atlanta.
♦ ♦ ♦
The annual reunion of the Camp-Lindley families was scheduled for Aug. 9, 1922, at Grant Park in Atlanta. The event was expected to bring members of this prominent family together from all parts of the state. In 1921, over 600 attended the reunion and more were expected in 1922. In Cobb County, there was hardly a section that didn't have members of one or the other family residing there.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News of Interest Throughout the County" column, the Lost Mountain section reported sending to the State Agricultural College in Athens a specimen of the worm and mature bug that was eating the local bean vines. The College pronounced that it was the Mexican bean weevil, but assured that it could be controlled by spraying or handpicking.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Sardis Sunday School picnic proved rather disastrous for John Smith, 17, son of Ed Smith, who was a prominent farmer near the Sardis section. The Sunday School picnic was at Power's Ferry down on the Chattahoochee River the Friday before. Smith was walking on a large rock close to the bluff when part of it crumbled, causing him to fall 25 feet and break his arm.
75 years ago ...
The Thursday, July 10, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported the new antenna sprouting from the telephone office in Marietta wasn't intended to guide or attract flying saucers — and it wasn't radar, either. The new wire was designed for operation of mobile telephones recently installed in three Cobb County Police and Sheriff's Office patrol cars. The radio-telephones would allow law enforcement to speak with the station and anyone who had a telephone in their home or office. Three more county police cars and two more Sheriff's cars were to be equipped with the technology.
♦ ♦ ♦
A Wednesday, July 16, 1947, article picked up from the United Press in Paris reported that Virginia Hill of Marietta, who attempted suicide by sleeping pills rather than continue her flight from underworld killers, changed her mind that day and defiantly announced "they can come ahead — they'll find me here." Hill, the ex-girlfriend of murdered Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel, told the Paris edition of the New York Herald Tribune by telephone that she was at the La Reserve Hotel in Beaulieu, on the French Riviera.
Hill said that she had read in the paper that two men had come over to shoot her and dared them to come find her. Siegel, a former New York underworld character who built a multi-million dollar casino, the Flamingo Club, was shot to death on June 20, 1947, in Hill's home in Beverly Hills, California.
