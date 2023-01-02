This week’s Time Capsule looks at injuries, fires, a boxing tournament, hexachlorophene and the East-West Connector.
75 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Jan. 7, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported the following items:
♦Ed Hunter was appointed night police chief by Marietta Councilman Claud Hicks, chairman of the city police committee. Hunter replaced Capt. Byron Wallace, who had been named to head the all-important new sanitation department. Leo Blackwell was also hired to head the police department's newly-formed records and identification department. Both men were named captains.
♦Elbert Davis, of the Sandy Plains community, suffered a compound fracture to his left leg the day before when a log rolled from a pile and struck him at Brown's sawmill on the old Sewell place on Lower Roswell Road, four miles southeast of Marietta.
♦Valencia Walker, 14, an eighth grade student at Marietta High School, had her right hand badly mangled the week before when it was caught in a bandsaw at her father's shop. The Jan. 7 paper announced that she had lost one finger and doctors at Grady Hospital in Atlanta were in doubt about the replacement of three others.
♦C.L. Merrell, brother of Mrs. B.L. Whitt of Marietta, was reported as responding to treatment after receiving a severe electrical shock on Christmas Eve in Decatur, Alabama. Merrell, an employee of that city, narrowly escaped fatal electrocution when shocked by 44,000 volts as he tested an insulator in a sub-station.
♦A.J. McGowan's residence on Butler Road opposite the Windy Valley Farm on the Four-Lane Highway (now known as U.S. Highway 41), was reported as having been badly smoked the day before when the stove pipe broke on his living room stove and threatened to set the house on fire. Forest Ranger W.A. Wright said Mrs. McGowan called him and he arrived in time to close the damper and turn a bucket upside down on the open pipe before repairing the damage. Wright was also called out to the Wooten farm at the junction of Powder Springs and Macland roads that day when a pasture fire got out of control and spread into the adjoining woods.
♦Marietta's entrants in the 1948 Georgia Golden Gloves boxing tournament withdrew due to a Georgia High School Association rule that would make them ineligible for further high school competition. The rule, which had been on the books for several years but never enforced, forbade any high school athlete from participating in any event not sanctioned by the GHSA. After a recent meeting in Macon, the GHSA officials decided to put the rule into effect.
♦ ♦ ♦
A spark from a trash fire was reported in the Thursday, Jan. 8, 1948, paper as having ignited a pile of old lumber and boxes stacked next to the storage building at Holeproof Hosiery company on Rose Lane and threatened for several minutes to catch the entire building on fire. When Marietta's fire department answered the call at 12:05 p.m., they had to fight 15-foot flames.
50 years ago ...
The following items appeared in the Thursday, Jan. 6, 1972, paper:
♦The Pay Board's rejection the day before of a 12% salary increase for aerospace workers was reported as leaving the entire aerospace industry confused about what would happen next and also left a bitter taste in the mouths of the union officials representing the 250,000 aerospace workers affected by the decision.
Later that week, in the Sunday, Jan. 9, 1972, paper, many angry Lockheed-Georgia employees, incited by the Pay Board's rejection of the 12% salary increase, launched an all-out drive to cancel their U.S. Savings Bond purchases in retaliation. J.H. Tripp, a union shop steward at Lockheed's Marietta plant, told the Journal that "about 300 in my department are withdrawing from the Savings Bond program" and "the move is going on plantwide and some areas of the plant are already 100%." Tripp expected that by the next day 98% of the workers in the plant will have joined the move.
♦A United Press International story announced that new regulations proposed by the Food and Drug Administration would bar hexachlorophene from feminine hygiene sprays and limit some well-known anti-bacterial soaps containing it to sales under a doctor's prescription. The FDA move was prompted by studies showing that hexachlorophene sometimes gets in the blood. In one test, monkeys washed repeatedly with soaps containing the germ-killing chemical developed brain damage.
25 years ago ...
Leah Bush Baxter and her brother, Smiley Milton Bush, were reported in the Monday, Jan. 6, 1997, paper as wanting the county to name the bridge built on the East-West Connector after their mother, Carolyn Reed Bush, a longtime resident of the Concord Covered Bridge historic district where the road runs. Carolyn lived within sight of the Concord Covered Bridge in one of the most picturesque and historic areas of Cobb until progress pushed her out. The siblings said the former debutante, whose father was Margaret Mitchell's doctor and who waited out her final years in dread for the county to claim her home, would appreciate having her name forever linked to the place where she spent most of her life.
The bridge over Nickajack Creek was to pass right over where her home used to exist. Darrell Baxter, Mrs. Bush's son-in-law, pleaded the case before the Cobb Historic Preservation Commission in December 1996 to a favorable reception, but the final decision on naming the bridge was in the hands of Cobb commissioners.
Born in 1919, Carolyn moved from Atlanta to the wooded wilds of west Cobb in 1930 with her parents, Dr. Clinton and Leah Reed, when they bought what was then called the Nickajack community. The 320-acres Reed purchased included most of the landmarks that would be in the planned Heritage Park, such as Ruff's Mill, the site of a famous Civil War battle; the Concord Woolen Mill, Cobb's first industrial complex; a railroad depot; churches, schools and several homes. She lived with her family in a stone house they called Shahola, a Native American word meaning "sparkling water" — so named because of the creek which formed a horseshoe around the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.