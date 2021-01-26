This week’s Time Capsule looks at animal casualties of World War I, the King of the Moonshiners, still busts and the death of Sen. Richard B. Russell.
100 years ago …
The Tuesday, Jan. 25, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times announced that "the first real boxing matches seen in Marietta for many years" would be that Thursday in the Old Academy building under the direction of the Blackjack Post No. 29 of the American Legion.
The event was to have two main bouts of 10 rounds and one preliminary bout of six rounds. The main bouts featured "Jimmie" Conway and Battling O'Brien, and Young Bob Martin and Gus Gibbons. The preliminary bout was between Young Nelson and Kid Coan.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Times carried a story about a National War Memorial to the supreme sacrifice made by hundreds of animals during WWI. The article said that horses, dogs, mules, camels, elephants, oxen, mice, reindeer, pigeons, canaries, cats and even goldfish all played a part.
Elephants were said to have died on the eastern front where they hauled heavy guns. Reindeer were "invaluable to the Russian campaign" and "no fewer than 120,013 camels were killed." There were 364,130 horses killed on the Western front alone. Dogs of all classes were used to carry messages, transport field-telephone instruments, perform Red Cross service and placed on sentry duty.
Goldfish were placed "in the water in which gas-helmets had been washed and absorbed in their bodies the chemicals that had been employed by the Germans." This allowed chemists to learn how to counteract the effects of the gas.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Friday, Jan. 28, 1921, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that John Henry Hardon, who had “won the distinction of the ‘King of the Moonshiners,’” had been sentenced to 15 months in the Federal penitentiary and fined $500 by Judge W.L. Grubb in the Federal Court in Atlanta the day before. Hardin was tried and sentenced on two charges of distilling, removing and concealing 190 gallons of whiskey. He was already under an 18 month sentence for attempted bribery of Federal revenue officers. He also had another case against him for being caught with 90 gallons of whiskey.
75 years ago ...
Four 1,000 gallon whiskey stills were reported in the Tuesday, Jan. 22, 1946, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal as having been discovered and destroyed by Deputies Marshal Bryan, K.C. Sanders and two Fulton County police officers. The "brand new" stills contained "3,500 gallons of mash." Found in the Post Oak District in the northeastern part of the county near Cobb and Fulton's line, the stills were smashed by police with axes.
The following day, Cobb officers destroyed a huge distillery on Cooper Lake Road two miles from Leland in the southwestern part of the county. Sheriff T.M. Sanders said the steam-operated 1,000 gallon still was discovered in a barn 25 feet behind a home.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the Thursday, Jan. 24, 1946, paper it was reported that Alfred Hans Weiss, who had been convicted of the murder of his wife in May 1944, had appealed his case to the Georgia Supreme Court. Weiss was sentenced by Judge J.H. Hawkins on May 8, 1944, to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife.
Evidence at trial revealed that Mrs. Willie Plemons had come to Marietta to visit her sister, whose husband was an employee at the Bell Aircraft Plant. After arriving, Mrs. Weiss decided to remain and start working at the plant.
Weiss, a native of Brevard, North Carolina, came down to Georgia and unsuccessfully tried to persuade her to return home with him. On April 18, 1944, the evidence showed, Weiss took her out in a car on Highway 41 and shot her.
After being stopped by state patrolmen for speeding, Weiss told the troopers that his wife had been attacked and he wanted to go to the nearest hospital. He was then escorted to Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta, where it was discovered that Mrs. Weiss had been shot.
50 years ago ...
The Friday, Jan. 22, 1971, paper reported how the body of Sen. Richard B. Russell was to be returned to Georgia for burial that day. Russell, dean of the Senate and leader of the Southern Conservative Coalition, died the Thursday before at Walter Reed Army Medical Center from a respiratory infection complicated by emphysema.
President Richard Nixon referred to Russell as a "rare blend of courage, character, vision and ability." Former President Harry S. Truman said that Russell "would have been president if he had not been from the South." Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter said that "Georgians have lost a senator who spoke for us all." Lt. Gov. Lester Maddox called Russell, who served Georgia in the Senate longer than any other man in history, "a great warrior and a great soldier."
