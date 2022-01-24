This week’s Time Capsule looks at taxes, truancy, trolley service, a fire and a birth.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times listed on the front page and Page 10 the names of the 385 Marietta residents who had paid their income tax for 1920 while city and county residents were figuring up their 1921 taxes, which were due March 15, 1922.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Marietta Ice & Coal Company announced they would install "Ice Jitney Stations" in Smyrna and along Atlanta Road between Marietta and the Chattahoochee River. For the last year or two, the company had been making plans to improve the efficiency of their Marietta plant, and the recent electrification of the plant gave them an increased production rate at cheaper cost. The company hoped that lowering the cost of ice and better service would result in Cobb residents "taking care of the over-production."
♦ ♦ ♦
The county truant officer reported finding four children in one of the rural districts were not going to school because they were living practically without clothes. The children were two girls, 11 years old; one boy, 9 years old; and another boy, 13 years old. Virginia Gibbs, the county health nurse, made an appeal in the paper for "generous better-off folks" to supply second-hand or new clothes to these children at the county health office so they could be "warm and fit to go to school."
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Jan. 26, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported in an interview with Professor Hugh Moore, the Superintendent of Cobb County Schools, that the general attendance in the schools had been the best in the history of the county and "that those who were not in school were out primarily for reasons of destitution - that is, for lack of clothing, books and the like, which their parents were unable to supply." At the time that Moore made the statements, nearly 5,000 defects had been found among Cobb children in 1921 and the health department had administered over 4,000 vaccines.
♦ ♦ ♦
John R. Carlisle, 19, of the Sandy Plains community, was in the Marietta Sanitarium with a broken thigh bone after falling off the wood-loaded wagon that he was driving the Monday morning before and the wheels rolled over him.
Nathan Durham, 40, who lived north of Marietta, broke his leg between the ankle and knee the Monday before while working at the Georgia Marble Company. Durham was trying to move a huge block of marble with a crane and the block swung around and partially fell on him.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Standard Oil filling station, located on the northeast corner of Atlanta and Anderson streets, was undergoing $5,000 worth of repairs, according to managers A.B. Laird and J.W. Dobbins. Constructor M.D. Bowdin of Atlanta was planning to build "the best style of filling station known - the Standard Oil A-1." The building would be 20 by 50 feet in size with brick veneer finish outside, plaster on the inside and include a driveway of "the drive-in variety" with room for two cars. The station would also install a third pump and a big electric sign. The work was expected to be finished around March 1, 1922.
♦ ♦ ♦
The "News Of Interest Throughout Cobb County" column reported the following:
♦The Lost Mountain section's correspondent said: "Someone says winter has broken and he is not the only one that is broke."
♦The Due West section reported that J.R. Dobbins thrashed 232 bushels of syrup cane seed on Jan. 18 and said he would finish on Feb. 1. The section's correspondent also said: "If the business interests of Cobb County would make arrangements to ship 40 cars of sweet potatoes to the Northern market next winter, somebody would feel it financially right."
75 years ago ...
The Thursday, Jan. 23, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that 42 years of trolley service between Marietta and Atlanta was expected to end officially at midnight on Jan. 31 when the last street car rounded Marietta Square and headed for Atlanta. Atlanta Northern Lines was to furnish Marietta with modern bus service as a replacement.
♦ ♦ ♦
Marietta mechanic Harold Fricks was reported in the Friday, Jan. 24, 1947, paper as being badly burned on his hands and legs when a barrel of paint thinner exploded at Fricks' Auto Service station on the Four-Lane Highway, which is now known as U.S. Highway 41. Fricks was using an acetylene welding torch at his shop, when a spark flew into the paint thinner. He was alone at the time and was burned when he tried to put out the flames. Shavings and oil on the floor added to the blaze, which ruined two welding machines and other equipment, besides destroying the paint thinner.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Sunday, Jan. 26, 1947, edition reported that Mrs. H.M. Tinsley of Miami, Florida, gave birth to a six-pound, 9 1/2 ounce son 10 days earlier. Critically injured in a car accident in Marietta on June 26, 1946, Mrs. Tinsley was carried bleeding and unconscious to Marietta Hospital, where for several weeks she fought a life-and-death struggle for survival. Her injuries consisted of compound fractures of the skull and right thigh, six broken ribs, fractures of the right wrist and left arm, lacerations covering her body, and worst of all, bilateral fractures of the pelvis. Neither Mrs. Tinsley, who had to remain for three months in a full body cast, nor her doctors knew if she was going to have a baby until eight weeks after the accident.
