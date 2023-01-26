This week’s Time Capsule looks at an attempted murder, a military plane crash, a train wreck and the death of President Lyndon B. Johnson.
75 years ago ...
The Thursday, Jan. 22, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that five Smyrna men were in the county jail that day charged with the attempted murder of Smyrna Night Policeman R.A. McCollum.
According to McCollum, around 11:40 p.m. the night before Henry Harper, Cecil and John Pickens came to the police headquarters and asked him to come to the old Georgia Power company substation in north Smyrna to help them dislodge a stalled car on the railroad tracks. McCollum tried to call a wrecker for them, but the garage owner said his wrecker had broken down. When the officer went outside to tell the men about the wrecker, Harper and John Pickens drew revolvers and Cecil Pickens brandished a blackjack. McCollum drew his gun in response. Across the tracks were Juno Pruitt and Chess Burris. When McCollum drew his gun, Pruitt yelled "run" and the three armed men scattered.
Bloodhounds later tracked down the men and they were arrested. McCollum believed Pruitt was the leader of the group since he had trouble with the man several times back at Christmas over lighting fireworks. The next day, the grand jury indicted Cecil Pickens and Chess Burris on drunkenness, John Pickens and Henry Harper on carrying a pistol and drunkenness, and Juno Pruitt on rioting.
♦ ♦ ♦
Lt. James L. Baird of Atlanta, a member of the Georgia Air National Guard, was reported in the Friday, Jan. 23, 1948, paper as having been killed instantly the day before around 3 p.m. when his P-47 Thunderbolt crashed into a cotton patch on Terry Mill Road off of the Four-Lane Highway (now U.S. Highway 41) during a training flight. Witnesses said that Baird was flying with four other planes when his aircraft went into a spin. He recovered, but fell into another spin and was too close to the ground to pull out.
Officers at Marietta Air Force Field saw the crash and sent a truck to the scene to extinguish the fire. The plane was completely destroyed in an explosion, which jarred nearby houses, and a fire following the crash. Judging from trees around the small clearing where the crash occurred, the plane shot straight down, without clipping even the foliage. The force of the crash blasted out a 30-foot wide crater that was about six feet deep.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Sunday, Jan. 25, 1948, edition reported that Marietta and Cobb County were lifted from Class D priority for a 50-bed hospital into a Class A for a 100-bed hospital following a survey of conditions in the county that convinced State and Federal authorities of the pressing need for a hospital.
A second story that day reported that Chairman Frank Wellons and four of the five remaining members of the Marietta Housing Authority told an MDJ reporter that they were ready to resign in the interest of reorganizing the Hospital Authority to include Cobb County and to clear the way for new plans to go forward with building the much-needed new hospital.
♦ ♦ ♦
The fresh mass of frigid air sweeping down across the northern plains was reported in the Monday, Jan. 26, 1948, edition by the United Press news service as being the fifth cold front in 12 days. It brought with it a new threat to the nation's dwindling fuel oil stocks and more discomfort to hundreds of communities where the oil had almost run out.
A second story in that paper reported a coroner's jury ruled the two Rome men found dead the Saturday before around 4:30 p.m. in a tourist cabin on the Four-Lane Highway, near the north Marietta city limits, had died from asphyxiation. The men, who had sought refuge from icy roads, had a gas heater burning in the cabin. Dobbins Funeral Home, which retrieved the bodies, estimated the men had been dead for more than 14 hours.
♦ ♦ ♦
Army engineers were reported in the Wednesday, Jan. 28, 1948, edition as having agreed that day to resurvey costs with a view of relocating the Acworth, sub-impoundment dam downstream from the currently proposed site. Sen. Richard B. Russell announced the Army's decision after a delegation of Acworth and Cobb County officials met with Army representatives and members of the Georgia Congressional delegation. The Army had proposed to build the dam on Proctor Creek. The Acworth delegation urged it be moved downstream to Allatoona Creek, in the extreme northwest part of the county, below where the two streams converged.
50 years ago ...
The Monday, Jan. 22, 1973, edition reported two railroad tank cars loaded with highly flammable liquid petroleum exploded early that morning near Powder Springs when a Seaboard Coastline train derailed, sending 17 freight cars tumbling off the tracks. Two men were injured in the blast, which awakened residents and could be heard throughout south Cobb County.
Firemen arrived on the scene shortly after the explosion, but were not able to battle the blaze because there wasn't any water available at the scene. Another tank car filled with highly flammable cooking oil was also in danger of exploding as the fire raged. A fourth tank car containing liquid petroleum was far enough away from the fire that it wasn't a danger.
The 17 cars of the 32-car train jumped the tracks when they hit a split rail, sending the freight cars sprawling left and right. The careening cars ripped up about 400 feet of track. The two men in the caboose of the train — W.E. Burgess and R.L. Hill, both of Birmingham, Alabama — were slightly injured in the derailment. Burgess suffered a fractured kneecap.
♦ ♦ ♦
Family, friends and neighbors from the Texas hill country were reported in the Tuesday, Jan. 23, 1973, edition by United Press International as filing by 36th U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson's body in the marbled Great Hall of the LBJ Library that day. Johnson died the day before of a heart attack at the age of 64.
The tall Texan, who described the White House as the "lonely acres," would lie in state in a gray metal casket at the top of the stairs in the stately Great Hall of the $18.6 million library in front of a black marble pylon. A jetliner provided by President Richard Nixon would fly Johnson's body to Washington the next day and his casket would be taken to the Capitol, where he would lie in state in the Rotunda until Jan. 24, 1973, followed by funeral services at the National City Christian Church. The body was then to be flown back to Texas for a final ceremony and burial in the family cemetery on the banks of the Pedernales River, a quarter-mile from the LBJ ranch house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.