This week’s Time Capsule looks at a robbery, a railroad lawsuit and the continued power struggle between two Georgia governors.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that C.C. Glenn, secretary of the Marietta Retail Merchants Association, had announced plans were shaping up fast for the establishment of a grain elevator and creamery in Marietta. The merchants wanted to create a year-round market for everything that Cobb County farmers wanted to grow and the first steps were creating a creamery and grain elevator to handle corn, wheat, peas and the like on a cash basis.
♦ ♦ ♦
The W.A. Sams Drug Company was sold to Gordon B. Gann of Marietta and Dr. G.O. Allen of Fargo, Georgia. The new owners were taking charge immediately and changing the name to the Gann-Allen Drug Co. For years, the Sams' store was one of the most popular stands in Marietta.
♦ ♦ ♦
Hugh Orr, manager of the shoe department of the W.A. Florence Dry Goods Company, was reported as being robbed at gunpoint of $35 by an unidentified man the Saturday before as he was going home on Wright Street near Charles Brooks' residence.
Another front page story reported that someone shot out two of the windows in the Y.W.C.A. the night before. A full load fired at close range from a shotgun tore out the pane of the first window hit and part of the load continued on through to break the window on the other side the room.
♦ ♦ ♦
A lawsuit seeking $30,000 in damages for the death of Margaret L. Gorman, who was killed on Dec. 25, 1921, was filed in federal court the Friday before against the Louisville and Nashville Railroad by Julius C. Gorman and Marvin C. Gorman, the woman's husband and son. Mrs. Gorman was killed when the car she was riding in was struck by a high-speed L&N train. The suit alleged negligence on the part of the railroad in not stationing a watchman at the railroad crossing to signal the approach of a train, which it is required to do by a City of Marietta ordinance.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Jan. 19, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported the following in the "News Of Interest Throughout Cobb County" column:
♦The Bold Springs section reported that Mr. Edmondson fell on a cross cut saw and seriously injured his arm the week before, requiring 13 stitches.
♦The Macland section reported "the past week has been regular hog killing weather" with Walter Rice killing one that weighed 587 pounds. H.M. Hopkins also killed "a very fine one," but the weight was unknown.
♦ ♦ ♦
The editors wrote the following items on the Editorial page:
♦"The railroads continue to park box cars near the street crossings. We wonder if it will take several thousand dollars more in damage suits to convince them this is a dangerous thing to do."
♦"If you want any civic enterprise put over in Marietta, get the women to take charge of it. The men will play second fiddle and help a little."
75 years ago ...
In the Thursday, Jan. 16, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal, the power struggle between Herman Talmadge, legislature-elected governor of Georgia, and Gov. Ellis Arnall continued. Talmadge seized the state's executive offices and official residence that day, barring the doors to Arnall. State troopers were told to use force if necessary to keep Arnall out of the mansion.
Arnall denounced Talmadge as a "pretender, intruder and usurper" when he found his offices appropriated by the new governor that morning. Later he went to the executive mansion in Atlanta's exclusive Ansley Park for lunch, only to find four burly troopers posted around the door who flatly refused him entry.
Shortly after noon that day a tear gas bomb was released in one of the outer offices near Talmadge's executive chambers by an unidentified person.
The following day, Arnall was banished from the state capitol amid a storm of boos as Talmadge completed seizure of the office of Governor. Arnall walked out denouncing his opponents as hoodlums and thugs. He went to his downtown law offices where he said he would continue as governor.
The Sunday, Jan. 19, 1947, paper reported that Lt. Gov. M.E. Thompson took up the fight for the Georgia governorship that day after Arnall formally resigned, with a charge that Talmadge had seized the office of Governor through a military coup d'etat that had left Georgia in the throes of anarchy.
