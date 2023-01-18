This week’s Time Capsule looks at Gen. Lucius Clay, a Confederate veteran, a still bust and a bullet.
75 years ago ...
A United Press story from Berlin, Germany in the Thursday, Jan. 15, 1948, edition of the Marietta Daily Journal quoted Gen. Lucius Clay of Marietta, Commander-in-Chief of American forces in Germany, as saying that American representatives sat in Berlin with no fear about what may happen. The statement by the top U.S. Commander in Europe was made in response to a United Press request for clarification of the American position in the light of Soviet "hints" that the western Allies should clear out of Berlin. "We sit here as representatives of a country with immeasurable strength," Clay said. "As such we have no fears and no nerves."
♦ ♦ ♦
Peggy Hames, the two-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hames of Henderson Street in Marietta, was reported in the Friday, Jan. 16, 1948, paper as recovering after an overdose of aspirin. The child toppled unconscious to the floor around 10 a.m. that day after eating a box of the sedative, which she mistook for candy. She was rushed to Marietta Hospital where a stomach pump was administered.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Monday, Jan. 19, 1948, paper reported the following:
♦Over 500 people inspected the day before the first new "modular system" house to be erected in Marietta by U.S. Homes Inc. The unit, the "Tupelo" model, was erected at the intersection of Maxwell Avenue and Northcutt Street. U.S. Homes Inc. was a local pre-fabricated business owned by 189 veterans of World War II. It operated out of the factory located in the B-6 building on the Bell Aircraft property.
♦County officers assisted railroad detectives the night before in arresting six men on charges of stealing coal. Held in the Cobb Jail, the men were reported as hauling off the coal by the truck loads.
♦Burglars broke into Artistic Beauty parlor and Dr. Carpenter's office on West Park Square in Marietta over the weekend and stole an undetermined amount of money from the cash registers. The intruders entered Dr. Carpenter's office by breaking out the glass reception door window. Entrance was gained at the parlor by prying off the lock.
♦James Stark Gregory, 98, the last Confederate veteran of Butts County, was reported as having died the Saturday before. Gregory, who fought in the Battle of Atlanta, died from "pneumonia and infirmities."
♦ ♦ ♦
Over 500 gallons of 110 proof whiskey were reported destroyed in the Tuesday, Jan. 20, 1948, paper by Federal Revenue agents the afternoon before at a Marietta home. The outfit was completely steam-operated from a 10-horsepower upright boiler. It was reportedly equipped with twenty-one 220 gallon capacity fermenters, a 100-gallon still, a 100-gallon doubler and a 60-gallon dry barrel. The Treasury Department's Federal Alcohol Tax Unit officers raided the still which was concealed in a chicken house on the Turner place. Besides the liquor, 3,300 gallons of sugar, rye meal and cornmeal mash was destroyed. A 1947 Ford pickup truck was also seized in the raid.
50 years ago ...
James Edward Creamer, accused of the May 7, 1971, murder of two prominent Cobb County pathologists, was reported in the Sunday, Jan. 21, 1973, paper as expected to have a bullet removed from his body that weekend to be entered into evidence in his trial which would begin Jan. 29, 1973. Creamer voluntarily agreed to the surgery during preliminary hearings for the murder trial in which he and eight other people are charged in the killing of Dr. Warren B. Matthews and his wife, Dr. Rosina Vincenzi. Defense attorneys were to arrange a time over the weekend in which to remove the bullet at Kennestone Hospital with Dr. Robert Sessions performing the surgery. The prosecution believed the bullet came from a gun fired by Mrs. Matthews before her death and tried in October 1972 to have Creamer submit to surgery.
