This week’s Time Capsule looks at beer busts, Roswell Street Baptist Church, parking meters and the power struggle between Gov. Ellis Arnall and Gov. Herman Talmadge.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported on the front page that "ten thousand shiny new dollars have reached the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta for distribution to members banks." On Dec. 19, 1921, President Warren G. Harding signed a bill authorizing the minting of $150 million new dollars. Five hundred thousand were in the Philadelphia mint, while the others were being sent to every part of the country.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Jan. 12, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that the Saturday before was both active and profitable for Cobb County Police. A total of 800 gallons of beer were captured that day. Two hundred were captured near Acworth and another 500 taken in a raid near Macland. The owners of the stills, however, caught wind of the approaching officers and got away.
♦ ♦ ♦
Grading around the fountain in Marietta Square was reported as nearly complete. Mayor Brumby announced that within a week the city would pave red brick around the fountain, which was the hub of all the walks through Glover Park.
75 years ago ...
The Thursday, Jan. 9, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal announced that modern city-type buses were going to be installed and the trolley service discontinued between Marietta and Atlanta via Smyrna as of Feb. 1, 1947. The announcement came from Atlanta Northern Lines President J.C. Steinmetz who revealed the schedule under which his buses would operate via a joint program with Southeastern Greyhound.
A warrant deed for $52,000 was filed that day for transfer of 14.79-miles of right of way from Atlanta Northern Railway to Atlanta Northern Lines Inc., according to records in the office of County Clerk John T. LeCroy.
Steinmetz said that bus service would be every eight minutes between Marietta and Atlanta from 6 to 8 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. There would be a 21-minute schedule for the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. hours. Steinmetz did not say what would happen to the street cars, but the line would be scrapped.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Rev. Hoyt Farr was reported in the Sunday, Jan. 12, 1947, paper as concluding three years of ministry in Marietta that evening when he gave his farewell sermon at Roswell Street Baptist Church.
One of the church's organizers and first pastor, Rev. Farr, steered the church through two years of the "Bomber Plant Era" and one year following World War II. He moved from Marshalville on July 28, 1943 and had organized the Marietta church with 30 charters by that September. At the time, three hundred and three members were reported as having been received by the church since its chartering, 64 of them by Baptism.
Rev. Farr was moving to Forest Park and had accepted pastorate of the Forest Grove Baptist Church.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Rev. Lewis Shelton of Acworth was reported in the Monday, Jan. 13, 1947, paper as having died the Saturday before just as he ended his sermon at Shady Grove Baptist Church. The report said that Rev. Shelton became "stricken suddenly" and died "before he could be carried from the building." His death was attributed to a heart ailment.
♦ ♦ ♦
"In order to expedite traffic and eliminate overtime parking," Marietta was reported in the Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1947, edition as planning to install roughly 400 parking meters around the Square and one block off of it.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1947, paper reported that Herman Eugene Talmadge, elected Georgia's governor that day by the state legislature, issued an executive order shortly before noon to strip military power from Gov. Ellis Gibbs Arnall, who had reused to yield the office.
The order called for demobilization of the Georgia State (Home) guard headed by Col. R.W. Collins, whom Arnall had appointed that morning as adjutant general. Talmadge previously appointed Adjutant Gen. Marvin Griffin for a new term as commander of the Georgia National Guard.
There had not been any clashes between military and civilian personnel in the state government, but tense spectators expected Arnall or Talmadge to eventually call out their troops.
Arnall telephoned Secretary of War Robert Pattersen after swearing in Collins, advised him that Talmadge had sworn in Griffin and asked which the War Department would recognize. Arnall received an answer while newspaper men were standing nearby, but declined to reveal it to the press. The War Department provided certain equipment for the Georgia National Guard but the State Guard was operated by Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.