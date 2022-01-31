This week’s Time Capsule looks at accidents, a Prohibition bust and the end of Marietta's trolley service.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Feb. 1, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Marietta Mayor Jim R. Brumby Jr. accepted a position as city manager of Ocala, Florida, effective Feb. 15, 1922. Mayor Brumby also resigned as chief executive and superintendent of Marietta's Board of Lights and Waterworks. His new position in Florida gave him a salary of $4,000. The City of Decatur had also offered him the same position and salary.
W.C. Carriker would serve as Marietta's mayor until an election was held for the position.
Mayor Brumby was first elected in 1915 and continuously re-elected as mayor in 1917, 1919 and 1921. Before becoming mayor, he was a student at Georgia Tech. He later established the first automobile garage in Marietta and was known as one of the best automobile mechanics in the state.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the Due West section reported that Bob Lang broke his back and died the Friday before when a wagon ran over him near Poplar Springs.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Feb. 2, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that the Black Building on Atlanta Street was sold the day before to J.R. Nutting, a real estate man from Atlanta. Rumors were circulating that Nutting planned to convert the building into a hotel. At the time, the auditorium in the building was the only place in Marietta where shows and basketball games could be staged. The building also served as the Y.W.C.A. headquarters.
♦ ♦ ♦
The new real estate firm of Morgan McNeel Jr. and Chaz DeFoor of Atlanta opened for business that week and was taking over the Church Street Extension project. New homes would be built and sold on a partial payment plan. For several years, Marietta had suffered from a shortage of suitable homes, which caused a high rent situation that kept many new families from locating to the city.
♦ ♦ ♦
Wm. L. Harris, who had been editor and manager of The Marietta Journal for over a year, purchased controlling interest in the Marietta Publishing Co., which published the newspaper.
♦ ♦ ♦
"Twenty gallons of apple brandy, a Hupmobile and two men" were reported as captured that morning by Sheriff Swanson, P.M. Groover and Deputy Tom Sanders on the road between Woodstock and Marietta. C.R. Williams, who ran a candy kitchen in Atlanta, and P.E. Champion were the men arrested. The men were said to have broken a spring in the car and stopped at a nearby house to get water for the engine when the capture was made.
♦ ♦ ♦
Edgar O. William, a Confederate veteran and former Marietta resident, died at the Soldier's Home in Atlanta the day before after "an illness caused by an infected hand." H.M. Patterson and Son Funeral Home brought the body to Marietta for internment in the Confederate Cemetery.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News Of Interest Throughout The County" column, the following appeared:
♦The Lost Mountain section's correspondent wrote: "We understand there is an effort being made to have the commissioners use the rock pile bought by the county six or eight years ago, out on the Marietta and Dallas Road. The citizens will insist that this work be done by 1975."
♦The Dixon School House section reported that Effie Ruff cut her foot very badly the Thursday before splintering up pine wood.
♦The Macland section reported Larkin Baldwin got his hand caught in a circular saw the week before. He lost a finger and badly lacerated the rest of his hand.
75 years ago ...
The Marietta Daily Journal's Editor Emeritus Bill Kinney reported in the Sunday, Feb. 2, 1947, paper how "some 500 chilled persons bid farewell to 42 years of trolley service between Marietta and Atlanta" the Friday before at midnight and welcomed in a new bus service during a 40-minute ceremony in front of the courthouse.
Kinney reported:
"Travel-weary old trolley 'Alexander Stephens Clay,' a veteran of many years duty over the 18-mile stretch, arrived at four minutes before the stroke of midnight amid a round of applause. Following brief speeches by trolley, bus and city and county leaders, a wreath inscribed 'Thank You From Cobb County' was placed on the car's nose and she shoved off at 12:36 in an atmosphere of sobriety for her last run to Atlanta. A vanguard of two new Atlanta Northern Lines buses escorted the street car around the Square and down Atlanta Street. The radiator of the lead bus bore a horse shoe of flowers marked 'Welcome From Cobb County.'"
♦ ♦ ♦
A second story that day reported on one of the Cobb County residents riding the Alexander Stephens streetcar on its last run. Dr. G.C. Green attributed his "happy life of wedded bliss" to the fact that the very first streetcar out of Marietta broke down in Smyrna on July 4, 1905. When Dr. Green descended from the broken-down trolley, he was introduced to Lena Mae Gann of Smyrna, one of the Smyrna ladies watching the car enter town. A year later, on Nov. 22, 1906, the couple were married.
