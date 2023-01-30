This week’s Time Capsule looks at Gandhi's assassination, another P-47 plane crash, a double murder trial and the last C-5A Galaxy.
75 years ago ...
The Friday, Jan. 30, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal carried a report by the United Press that Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, 78, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, had been assassinated.
Gandhi was shot and killed as he walked to his evening devotions by a man who gave the name of Ram Naturam and was presumed to be one of the Hindu extremists that long opposed Gandhi's efforts to bring peace and conciliation to the warring camps of Hindus and Muslims. The death of the man, who was regarded by millions of Indians not only as their political but their spiritual leader, was feared to turn the whole subcontinent of India into civil war.
Weakened by his latest fast, which ended only 10 days earlier, Gandhi was hobbling slowly with the aid of a great staff. When he neared a pavilion, his assassin stepped from the throng, aimed a revolver at him and fired three shots at extremely close range.
An article written by MDJ Editor Emeritus Bill Kinney reported that Dayal Chand Kaith, the forest officer in the New Government of India who was visiting Marietta as part of a year's tour of the U.S. to study conservation, stood before the MDJ's teletype machine with rivulets of tears streaming down his face as he read the story of Gandhi's assassination.
"I feel as you people did when President Roosevelt died," Kaith said. "There'll be much trouble in India now. India needed Gandhi like your great country needed Roosevelt."
♦ ♦ ♦
Also that day, the paper reported:
♦The Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railroad would buy $5 million worth of new rails and diesel locomotives for use between Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee. The 21 locomotives, which were to be delivered in 1948, were interchangeable for use on both passenger and freight trains.
♦Henry Huggins of Austell was released that day after paying a $200 fine on charges of hauling untaxed liquor. Huggins was lodged in the county jail following his arrest by county police Hoyt Burgess and Amos Bates. Burgess reported that Huggins was captured after a two-mile chase on Queen's Mill Road near Bankhead Highway. His automobile and 48 gallons of untaxed whiskey were seized by authorities.
♦ ♦ ♦
A front page blurb in the Sunday, Feb. 1, 1948, edition reported that Marietta Hospital delivered 871 babies in 1947, which was an average of 72 per month.
♦ ♦ ♦
Air National Guard officers at Marietta Air Force Field were reported in the Monday, Feb. 2, 1948, edition as praising the courage of a fighter pilot who the afternoon before fought his stricken P-47 through a 7,000-foot dive to prevent it from crashing into Holly Springs before he bailed to safety.
According to A.A. Hunt, a Field Furniture store employee, Capt. Bill Pattilo of Atlanta landed near the crash, unloosened his chute and helped beat out a farm house blaze, ignited by burning gasoline from the demolished plane. The aircraft crashed within 25 feet of the farm house, ricocheted into a nearby wooded area, then exploded and burned. Hunt reported that the occupants — a farmer, his wife and child — returned to their home less than five minutes after the mishap.
Guard officials disclosed that Pattillo was flying in formation with four other planes on a training flight when his plane developed engine trouble. This was the second crash within 10 days in which personnel of the 54th Fighter Wing were involved.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "City Council Briefs" column on the front page of the Tuesday, Feb. 3, 1948, edition it was reported that the Marietta Police Department would soon have two new super-deluxe 1948 Ford patrol cars. The old patrol vehicles, each driven over 50,000 miles, were to be traded at a $175 difference for each new machine.
Police Chief Ernest Sanders also made a recommendation to the council asking for the segregation of women and juvenile offenders at the city jail, a self-sustaining city-county dog pound and an ordinance to empower the police department to make monthly inspections of all transportation vehicles in the city in order to remove unsafe machines from operation. Sanders said that the city's only means of disposing of stray dogs at the moment was to shoot them.
50 years ago ...
In the Tuesday, Jan. 30, 1973, edition, attorneys for accused murderer James Edward Creamer opened their case that morning with an attack on the state's star witness, Debbie Kidd, who was labeled by Marietta attorney Hylton Dupree as "a professional witness ... a pathological liar." But special prosecutor Ben Smith said the state intended to prove Creamer and his "gang" plotted to rob the home of Dr. Warren B. Matthews and his wife, Dr. Rosina Vencenzi, but killed them instead. Smith said Kidd had turned state's evidence and was the key to the state's case against Creamer and eight others charged in the brutal double slaying.
The following day's paper reported on the third day of the murder trial. Kidd testified that Creamer killed Dr. Matthews on May 7, 1971, and made her kill Mrs. Matthews. The trial ran until 10 p.m. Tuesday night as defense attorney Duard MacDonald quizzed 21-year-old Kidd for three hours.
♦ ♦ ♦
The sky was overcast, dreary and cold as the 81st and last Lockheed C-5A was reported in the Thursday, Feb. 1, 1973, edition as lumbering out of the aerospace firm's B-1 building the day before. The world's largest airplane would go to another building for installation of the tail section and for interior work. From there it would go to the flight line for tests. The final Galaxy was to be delivered to an Air Force flight crew in May 1973.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.