This week’s Time Capsule looks at a fire, accidents, a grain elevator, kite flying and The General.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Herbert Sauls was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the running over and killing of "Billie" Walker of Austell on Dec. 28, 1921. Sauls was sentenced to one year in the state penitentiary.
♦ ♦ ♦
Gov. Thomas W. Hardwick was reported as coming to Marietta that Friday to attend the anniversary luncheon of the Marietta Rotary Club.
♦ ♦ ♦
A midnight fire of unknown origin destroyed the home of Willie Wright on Smyrna Street in Smyrna the Monday before. The fire was reported as having "such headway that it could not be stopped, the house and most of the furnishings being a total loss." The home was a practically new frame construction with five or six rooms.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Benson correspondent reported in the "News From Our Correspondents" column that William Booth, son of Rev. Jean Booth, broke his arm the Saturday afternoon before while playing "Opossum in the bush." William was the opossum and had climbed up a small tree. His little brother cut the tree down and when it fell, William landed on his forearm breaking both bones above the wrist.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Feb. 23, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported on the meeting held by Marietta business men the Monday before at the Civitan Club rooms about the work to raise capital for building a grain elevator in Marietta. Nearly $10,000 of the necessary $25,000 to build and operate the elevator was subscribed as of press time. The drive for the elevator was to create a market for grain products in Cobb County and it would be the first in the state north of Columbus, Macon and Augusta.
75 years ago ...
The Monday, Feb. 24, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that W. Lafayette Prather, 75, of Acworth, was found dead on the railroad tracks in Acworth behind the Gulf Service Station at 8 a.m. the day before. A Cobb County coroner's jury ruled that Prather was killed after being struck by a north-bound train. His head was badly mutilated, his hat was found 50-feet north of his body and one shoe torn from his foot was found 50-feet south.
♦ ♦ ♦
A United Press story carried in the Tuesday, Feb. 25, 1947, paper reported that in Macon, Perry Porter went kite flying like Benjamin Franklin and got the shock of his life when electricity came zipping down the kite line to burn his fingers and set fire to a grass field. Unlike Franklin, Porter had sent his kite aloft with a long length of thin copper wire. The kite did a nose dive and the line sagged over a bare high tension wire.
50 years ago ...
The Friday, Feb. 18, 1972, edition of the paper reported that the Louisville & Nashville Railroad yards were a sea of umbrellas and rain-dripping hats that morning as The General stood for all Georgians to admire. The Civil War locomotive arrived late at night the Wednesday before under the veil of secrecy and spent the past few nights under heavy guard in L&N's Tilford yard outside Atlanta.
Kennesaw Mayor Louis Watts led the fight to return The General to Kennesaw until the battle was turned over to the Governor's office when the issue went to court in 1968, Chattanooga Mayor Ralph Kelly refusing to let The General leave his city. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1970 that the L&N Railroad had the right to give the train to anyone.
Railroad president W.H. Kendall presented The General's deed to Gov. Jimmy Carter, who said that, as chief of the state's military forces, he personally "will court martial anyone who ever tries to take this train" out of its Kennesaw home. Kennesaw had recently completed a $70,000 renovation of the old Frey Cotton Gin into the Big Shanty Museum, where The General was to be taken by flat bed and guarded by Cobb County and Kennesaw police officers.
