This week’s Time Capsule looks at fires, liquor busts and Vietnam POWs.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Feb. 22, 1923, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that a fire of unknown origin completely destroyed the Second Baptist Church building on Atlanta Street after 7 p.m. the Thursday before. The fire was thought to have caught in a defective flue but couldn't be proven. The roof of the church was covered in flames when the alarm was sounded and despite the valiant work of the Marietta Fire Department, nothing could be saved. The entire building burned to the ground in a matter of minutes due to a stiff breeze blowing at the time and the department trying to confine the flames so they didn't spread to adjacent property.
A movement for the erection of a new house of worship on the lot was under way before the ashes were cold. Rev. George V. Crowe, pastor of the church, was reported as saying that over $2,500 had been raised since the fire. The congregation was to meet the following Sunday in the old marble shop just below Butler's Crossing.
♦ ♦ ♦
It was also reported that Marietta's insurance rate would decrease by 5% to 10% within the next four months after the Marietta City Council purchased a new La France combination fire truck. The new vehicle, which was to be delivered by June 15, 1923, cost $12,500. It was the latest and most effective model built by American La France Fire Engine Company. The truck was a combination pumper, hose and ladder machine that was capable of throwing four streams of water simultaneously, each under a pressure of 120 pounds. The pumper would deliver 750 gallons of water a minute to practically any desired height. In addition to the truck, the council ordered 1,200-feet of the best fire hose available.
♦ ♦ ♦
Liquor runners abandoned a new Ford touring car and 51 gallons of moonshine whiskey the Friday before and fled into the woods near Wesley Chapel following an hour long chase by Cobb Deputy Sheriffs. Deputies Sanders and Groover were in the section on other business when the liquor car was spotted. The runners attempted to out-drive the officers' car but then chose to surrender. The liquor, held in large containers, was intended for Atlanta.
♦ ♦ ♦
Sheriff Swanson arrested G.H. Conklin the Tuesday after he was caught in the act of robbing Grady Crowder's home at the Dahl Flower Farm near the Chattahoochee River. Conklin had a watch and numerous articles of clothing in his possession when he was surprised by the return of Crowder.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the following was reported:
♦South Oak Grove correspondent reported that Belton Kuykendall's house was slightly damaged by fire the Friday before.
♦The McAfee correspondent reported that H.L. Chastain's home burned down the Friday before. Chastain had made a fire, gone out to the barn to feed his livestock and upon returning, saw heavy smoke at the house. By the time he got back it was too late to save anything but a few personal items. Chastain believed a lamp which he left burning may have exploded and caused the fire, which spread rapidly.
♦Many of the correspondents spoke about the recent weather, but the Due West correspondent said: "The blizzard which swept over this section Saturday night was the most severe we have had in the last five years. The damage to early vegetables, oats and calves can hardly be estimated at this time."
75 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Feb. 18, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported that Townsend's Liquor Store in Elizabeth was burglarized the night before and approximately three cases of whiskey were stolen. The burglar removed several concrete blocks from the rear of the building to gain entrance.
♦ ♦ ♦
A United Press story carried in the Friday, Feb. 20, 1948, edition reported that Norbert Gagen, an ex-Army counter intelligence agent, and another soldier delivered the atom bombs dropped on Japan to the West Coast in "an ordinary looking box car" during the summer of 1945. In an article in Varsity magazine, Gagen said only two soldiers were used as guards for the bombs "because a horde of armed soldiers would have caused attention and might have attracted saboteurs." He also said that another assignment of his was to break into the Oak Ridge, Tennessee, atom bomb plant to test security precautions. He said that over a week in 1943, he slipped past the guards every day with a badge he bought at a pawn shop, stole documents, took pictures, prepared maps and compiled notes.
♦ ♦ ♦
Rayborn Wyatt of Austell was reported in the Sunday, Feb. 22, 1948 edition as being free on two $1,000 bonds following his arrest the Friday before. He was charged with manufacturing and possessing untaxed liquor. A steam-operated still was destroyed the night before the arrest on Wyatt's farm by county officers. Clarkdale Police Chief P.T. Boyd was credited with the find. Officers poured out 165 gallons of illegal whiskey.
50 years ago ...
The Sunday, Feb. 18, 1973 edition reported that 20 more American POWs were being returned to U.S. soil and relatives who had been kept separate by years of imprisonment in Vietnam. Sixty former prisoners arrived at Travis Air Force Base in California, the biggest day of the "freedom lift," before being transported to military hospital close to their homes. A U.S. spokesman also announced that 80 more prisoners in North Vietnam would be freed that day.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Wednesday, Feb. 21, 1973 edition carried a United Press International story that reported Israeli Air Force interceptors shot down a Libyan Boeing 727 with at least 83 people on board that day after it wandered over the occupied Sinai Peninsula and refused orders to land. Seventy people were killed and 13 survived the crash and explosion 12 miles east of the Suez Canal. The plane was said to have been en route from Bahrain to Alexandria when it apparently got lost in bad weather. The plane penetrated 50 miles into the Sinai and was flying over a military air base when Israeli planes were sent up after it.
