This week’s Time Capsule looks at pieces of Civil War history, a cigar lighter, and the power struggle between Gov. Ellis Arnall and Gov. Herman Talmadge.
100 years ago ...
The Thursday, Feb. 16, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported that a petition was filed through Fred Morris and Herbert Clay asking for a permanent receiver for the Marietta Trust and Banking Company before Judge George Bell of the Fulton County Superior Court that week. Judge Bell appointed State Superintendent of Banks T.R. Bennett as the temporary receiver.
The action came after the discovery of a shortage approaching $150,000 by state bank examiners led to the arrests of bank vice president A.H. Gilbert and cashier George H. Sessions the week before.
♦ ♦ ♦
H.D. Gurley of Marietta was reported as bringing into the Journal offices a copy of the New York Herald newspaper, dated April 15, 1865. The paper, a seven column, four page publication, carried the story of the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln and a flash "extra" column announcing Lincoln's death at 8:10 a.m. that morning. Another front page story was the last proclamation of Jefferson Davis delivered April 5, 1865, in Danville, Virginia, and a vivid description of the "Evacuation of the Rebel Capital" from the Danville Register.
♦ ♦ ♦
"The ever-ready and sure-shot cigar lighter" was reported as being perfected by Marietta resident J.D. Wilson, who was formerly in the jewelry business with his brother at 105 Church Street. Wilson was granted a patent on his cigar lighter, started manufacturing and had 35-40 advance orders already.
How did it work? Wilson's lighter electrically ignited a wick and either gasoline, kerosene or wood alcohol was used, "making it economical and efficient." The very first lighter was installed in Collins Drug Store on the west side of the Square.
The lighter could be connected directly to the city's electric current and in this model, a regular Ford coil was used. The previous model was operated by current from a battery.
The boxes for the lighters were being prepared in Marietta by Chas Bird, a woodworker on Atlanta Street. The parts for the inner mechanism were being made in Atlanta and the assembly of the lighters was being done under Wilson's personal supervision in his work room in Marietta.
♦ ♦ ♦
Five white convicts were reported as having escaped the Saturday before from the stockade near Marietta by prying off a plank in the wall. Two of the men were recaptured the next day between Hiram and Douglas by citizens of that community and returned to the camp.
♦ ♦ ♦
A telegram was received that week by A.E. Orr of 301 McDonald Street in Marietta that the body of his son, Sgt. William Horace Orr — killed in the Battle of the Argonne during World War I on Oct. 16, 1918 — was going to arrive in Hoboken from France on Feb. 16, 1922. Orr was the first Marietta soldier killed in action in France. His body was to be buried at Morris Hill Cemetery near Acworth in the family gravesite.
75 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Feb. 12, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal reported the end to the power struggle between Gov. Ellis Arnall and Gov. Herman Talmadge.
A United Press story reported that Superior Court Judge Walter Hendrix ruled that day that Herman Talmadge's election as Governor of Georgia by the state legislature was legal and that he was constitutionally holding the Georgia executive offices which he seized the month before. The decision came four weeks from the day the general assembly elected Talmadge in an all-night session and swore him in at 1:55 a.m.
♦ ♦ ♦
Also that day, W.W. Thomas of Kennesaw and Clyde Warren of Marietta were reported as narrowly escaping death at 11 a.m. that morning when the 1939 Lincoln they were riding in was struck by a northbound Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad train at the Powder Springs crossing in Marietta. Thomas, the owner and driver, told officers he didn't see the train until he was a few feet from the tracks. A quick shift into reverse prevented the train from hitting the automobile broadside, but it still struck a glancing blow that did heavy damage to the passenger side.
♦ ♦ ♦
Calvin Bridges of Marietta was reported in the Thursday, Feb. 13, 1947, paper as having found a $50 Confederate bill, a Texas land deed dated 1865 and a receipt for a $50 bill sealed inside a wall of a former Woodstock jail that he was helping convert into a warehouse the Monday before. The well-preserved Confederate bill bore the date of Feb. 2, 1863 and Milledgeville, Georgia, which was the capital of Georgia during the War Between the States.
