This week’s Time Capsule looks at gambling and racketeering, a lost pen and the return of POWs from Vietnam.
75 years ago ...
The following items were reported in the Monday, Feb. 9, 1948, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal:
♦Schools at McEachern, Kennesaw and Acworth were closing at the end of the day until further notice due to impassable roads caused by the constant rain for the past 10 days.
♦Russell Sinclair Grove of Marietta was honored the Saturday before during a special ceremony recognizing Emory University law school's first honor graduates since its founding 29 years earlier. Grove's name was engraved on a bronze plaque presented to the school by the Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. Grove led his graduating class in 1934.
♦County Police had a quiet weekend except for a phantom wreck call. Officer Charles Gifford and Patrolman Hoyt Burgess were reported as cruising through south Cobb county around 3:30 a.m. that morning when a radio call instructed them to investigate a wreck in the blinding rain on U.S. Highway 41 north of Marietta. When the men arrived, they could not find any signs of a car wreck and it was believed that someone was pranking the officers.
♦Sidney Tate and Billy Greer were winners of two yo-yo contests held the Saturday before at McClellan's Store in Marietta. The boys were awarded sweaters as their prizes.
♦ ♦ ♦
The following items were reported in the Tuesday, Feb. 10, 1948, edition:
♦Three Cobb County men who died in the Pacific Theater during World War II were being returned to Marietta for burial, following the arrival of the U.S. Army transport "Cardinal O'Connell" in San Francisco the next day. The dead were Pfc. William R. Hulsey Jr., Army, whose next of kin was Robert H.L. Hulsey of Marietta; Pvt. James L. Rice, Army, whose next of kin was Mexico Rice of Powder Springs; and Pvt. Norman L. Roberts, Air Force, whose next of kin was Mrs. Mossie B. Roberts of Acworth.
The remains were to arrive at an Atlanta distribution center, after which time the next of kin would be notified and arrangements would be made for final internment. The "Cardinal" was carrying the bodies of 2,785 men and seven women who died in the Pacific. This was the second group to be returned from that area.
♦Gov. M.E. Thompson, in an unprecedented action, ordered the State Highway Patrol to crack down on gambling and racketeering in Georgia. Thompson told a press conference that while the Highway Patrol's essential function was traffic, he felt the public needed protection from gambling places using free zoos to entice unsuspecting, out-of-state tourists to stop and then encourage visitors to enter into some kind of gambling game. He cited the recent break-up of a gambling ring operated by an Atlanta racketeer in Echols County south of Valdosta, Telfair County south of McRae and McIntosh County north of Darien.
♦ ♦ ♦
Gen. C.H. Ridenhour's fountain pen may not write underwater, but after being encased in a bale of hay for nine months it still held a supply of ink and wrote on the first try. The Wednesday, Feb. 11, 1948, edition reported that retired brigadier general had carried the Parker 51 with him through the African and Italian campaigns while commanding the Fourth Bombardment Wing during World War II. After being stationed at the Bell Bomber Plant, he and his wife decided to make their home in Cobb County and operate a chicken and dairy farm. In June 1947, while operating his baling machine on a farm, Gen. Ridenhour lost his pen. Then Henley Vansant, manager of Georgia Better Farms No. 80, called him saying he had discovered the pen while opening a hay bale.
♦ ♦ ♦
The following items were reported in the Thursday, Feb. 12, 1948, edition:
♦Millionaire-philanthropist Roy E. Martin Sr. of Columbus, owner of all three Marietta theaters, and three other people were reported as being killed the night before when the plane they were riding in crashed into Pearl River near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Strand Manager Matt Bates stated that the theaters here had not been instructed by Martin headquarters to close yet.
♦A spark from a cook stove set fire to the kitchen of Irvin Brown's house on Lacy Street in Marietta the day before. Firemen answered the alarm and found the sink, cabinet, window sills and kitchen wall burning.
♦The first $5 bounty for fox ears was paid the day before by Cobb County to George Bullock, who brought to the commissioner's office a pair of ears from a grown fox killed near Kennesaw Mountain. The bounty was set on recommendation of the January grand jury to combat the growing fox menace.
50 years ago ...
The Friday, Feb. 9, 1973, edition carried a United Press International story that reported the Viet Cong and North Vietnam agreed to release an estimated 144 prisoners of war that weekend. Jerry W. Friedhelm, a Defense Department spokesman, said the word was given to U.S. officials at a meeting of the four-party Joint Military Commission in Saigon. Friedhelm said some of those to be released in North Vietnam would be sick or wounded. The release was to include 27 captives held in South Vietnam and one-fourth of those held in North Vietnam, which was approximately 115.
Marietta-built C-141 StarLifters were to be used to airlift freed POWs from Hanoi to allied occupied territory. The StarLifters had been on standby for the POW airlift since President Richard Nixon announced the cease-fire agreement.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the Monday, Feb. 12, 1973, edition the first group of airlifted American POWs were reported as receiving a hero's welcome in the Philippines, the first stop on their trip back to the U.S. A total of 116 men were flown from Hanoi in three medical flights. Nearly seven hours after the first plane from North Vietnam arrived, 26 more POWs who had been held in South Vietnam arrived at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines.
"God bless America," said a tearful Navy Capt. Jeremiah A. Denton of Virginia Beach, Virginia, the first POW off the Marietta-built C-141 StarLifter evacuation plane, which brought the first group 900 miles from Hanoi to Clark. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Everett Alvarez Jr. had been a prisoner for 8 1/2 years, the longest of any American held in North Vietnam. He was the second man to get off the plane at Clark.
The 143 prisoners were the first of 592 American POWs being held by the Communists. Under the Jan. 27 agreement signed in Paris, all POWs had to be released by March 29.
