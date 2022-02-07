This week’s Time Capsule looks at farming, a murder, other crimes and a crazy night at the Cobb County Jail.
100 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1922, edition of The Cobb County Times reported that Marietta's Retail Merchants Association held a dinner at the Y.W.C.A. rooms the Monday before and made plans to make diversified farming profitable in Cobb County. The group started raising $25,000 for construction of a grain elevator and mill that would be in operation before the fall crops came in.
According to committee chairman A.L. Crowe, Cobb County produced the highest yields of corn of any county in Georgia a decade earlier. In the years since, cotton crowded out corn because there was a constant market for cotton. With the boll weevil affecting the previous two years of cotton production, and 1922 being predicted as the worst yet, the businessmen wanted to provide a market for other crops.
Construction of the grain elevator and mill was to start in March 1922 and take care of the county's corn, wheat, oat, beans and peanut crops. These products would be bought for cash at the market price.
♦ ♦ ♦
A.H. Gilbert, vice president, and George H. Sessions, cashier, of the Marietta Trust & Banking Company were reported as being released on $10,000 bond apiece the Monday before. The men were arrested on the order of J.D. Malone, president of the bank, after the discovery of a shortage approaching $150,000 by state bank examiners the Saturday before.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Thursday, Feb. 9, 1922, edition of The Marietta Journal reported the murder of Tom Fruster, a black farmer living on the W.R. Chandler farm, two and a half miles north of Marietta on the Dixie Highway. Fruster was found dead by the roadside the Sunday before from a shotgun blast. Mr. Candler said he heard a shot at about 8 p.m. the night before, but didn't go out. Marietta authorities were not immediately notified by Mr. Chandler and an investigation of the shooting was being conducted. Fruster left behind a wife and three children.
♦ ♦ ♦
A stranger was reported as walking into the Clark Store in Fair Oaks the Saturday before, ordering a cigar and a pack of cigarettes and then paying with "a neat looking" $10 bill from his pocket. He took his change and left with a party consisting of another man and two women. The $10 bill turned out to be a disguised $1 bill. Government secret service men apprehended the party in Waleska the following Monday. The two ladies were found innocent and a one-legged man was arrested. The other man in the party escaped.
♦ ♦ ♦
"A bold robber braved the vigilance of the police department" the Saturday before and stole the pay telephone from the wall in the lower hall of the courthouse. The instrument was carried to an adjacent back yard, broken open and the contents stolen.
♦ ♦ ♦
In the "News From Our Correspondents" column, the Davis Academy correspondent wrote that H. Smith was arrested in the school house after tearing down one blackboard and tearing up a few books.
♦ ♦ ♦
On the Editorial Page, the Journal's editors wrote the following:
"A long-haired gent, who claimed to be a government scout in the West, complained to the police that a Marietta citizen chased him over the streets for two hours Sunday night. Probably it was one of our enterprising barbers running down business."
75 years ago ...
The Wednesday, Feb. 5, 1947, edition of The Marietta Daily Journal carried a United Press story reporting that the 60-year-old Pickens County Courthouse was destroyed by fire the day before and that officials believed most of the county's records were lost. The blaze was believed to be from defective wiring.
♦ ♦ ♦
Two Marietta boys, ages 12 and 13, were reported in the Sunday, Feb. 9, 1947, paper as being sentenced to reform school the Saturday before after pleading guilty to five counts of burglary. Charges against the boys, students at the Pine Forest School, included breaking into the school twice, breaking into and robbing the Bell Recreation Center twice and burglarizing the Bell Tea Room. The boys netted about $200 and a large supply of cigars and cigarettes.
According to Marietta Police Chief Harold Griggs, the boys staged two of the burglaries the Monday before. They then caught a bus to Tampa, Florida, returned the Thursday before and robbed the recreation center a second time. Spending the night in nearby woods, they then caught a ride to Atlanta where they were apprehended with $100 in cash. The money was returned to Recreation Director Al Bishop. The rest of stolen money was believed to have been spent on clothes, food and transportation by the boys.
♦ ♦ ♦
"A crazed man" was reported in the Tuesday, Feb. 11, 1947, paper as being arrested the Monday before in Pine Forest by four city policemen. He was en route to the state hospital at Milledgeville after "a night of excitement which drew out the fire department, an ambulance, nearly every doctor in Marietta and every county law enforcement officer." At 4 a.m., the prisoner allegedly set fire to the mattress in his cell at the Cobb County Jail. Before the fire was discovered, the entire jail filled with smoke and prisoners were choking and screaming.
The prisoner, then unconscious, was taken to Marietta Hospital. Just as he was being carried from the ambulance, he jumped up and ran down Cherokee Street. He was caught on Lemon Street with the help of several bystanders, who subdued and returned him to the hospital.
Nearly a dozen doctors were "routed from bed" and standing by to help out with the emergency. Marietta firemen, wearing gas masks, brought the fire under control in a few minutes after their arrival at the jail.
